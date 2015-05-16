QPR 2-1 Newcastle: Relegated Rangers move off bottom to thrust Toon into final day danger

Second half goals from Matt Phillips and Leroy Fer saw Queens Park Rangers come from a goal down to beat Newcastle United at Loftus Road, after Emmanuel Riviere had put the away side ahead in the first half.

Neither side started the game particularly well, with clear cut chances hard to come by in the first 20 minutes or so. QPR did invite problems of their own though due to some poor communication in the defence. Clint Hill and Steven Caulker inadvertently challenged for the same ball, letting Ayoze Perez slip in. The Argentine's shot was smothered by Robert Green, before Moussa Sissoko missed the rebound.

Newcastle continued to play slightly the better football of the two sides, as Green was again called into action to deny Remy Cabella a goal. However, Green couldn't get infront of the next effort on target as Emmanuel Riviere made it 1-0 Newcastle after 23 minutes, with his first league goal for the club.

Caulker was again at fault, as he inexplicably decided not to head away Tim Krl's punt of a free kick, allowing Riviere to sneak in behind him and loop a shot over an estranged Green, somewhat fortuitously as the ball struck his right foot and then left before finding its way into the net. Green had a right to be angry with Caulker, and berated the centre back for his sloppy play.

In truth, little else happened in a dire first half, with the exception of that being a Rob Green injury. Green recieved a cut to the face after being knocked by his own team-mate, Joey Barton, and was replaced by Alex McCarthy, making just his third QPR appearance.

Caulker's awful performance resulted in a half-time booking, as he was substitued for Yun, whilst Junior Hoilett went off for 18 year-old Reece Grego Cox.

The second-half started with much more fluidity than the first half had, with Matt Phillips going close early on as his shot whistled wide. A comical moment followed just a few minute later, as Charlie Austin had a shot deflected wide, which was clear to everyone except the man in charge of the music at Loftus Park. Thinking that their frontman had added to his 17 Premier League goals, he pressed play on the goal music, sending both home and away fans into hysterics.

Despite this, he did have the last laugh soon after, as QPR did level up thanks to Phillips. A swift counter attack saw Philipps pick out Austin on the right wing, and his excellent movement after passing the ball saw him arrive late at the back post to nod Austin's cross past Krul.

Obviously not happy to sit back for a point, QPR continued pressing and completed the comeback just seven minutes later thanks to a scorching effort from Leroy Fer. Recieving the ball in the centre, Fer turned quickly and hammered a powerful strike into the top left hand corner, from all of 30 yards out.

The home side continued to dominate as the game entered its final 25 minutes, and Philipps should have added a third when he found himself free in the penalty area. Going for power rather than placement, the winger shot over and the score remained 2-1.

Newcastle seemed shocked by the hosts second half turnaround, and struggled for ideas as they searched for an equaliser. Jonas Gutirrez saw a poor shot saved by Alex McCarthy, whilst an Ayoze effort was charged down by Nedem Onuoha. In the end though, their poor efforts weren't enough to secure a draw, and QPR ran out worthy 2-1 winners.

The victory moves an already relegated QPR up off the foot of the table after Burnley's 0-0 draw against Stoke, whilst it leaves Newcastle with work to do on the final weekend to avoid relegation. They move down to 17th, just two points ahead of 18th placed Hull.