Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: As it happened

UNSUNG HERO: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal). The Welshman was not really involved in the first-half's action, but looked silky when on the ball. In the second 45, he was more involved in the game's action, and was the driving force behind them getting a decent result out of the match. If only, he had played at CAM or CM as opposed to being isolated on the wing.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Ashley Young (Man Utd). The experienced forward was a livewire throughout, created the assist for Herrera's opener and was a handful to deal with from the first minute until the last.

FULL-TIME, Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal. A late strike from Theo Walcott, with less than ten minutes left to play, ennsured Wenger's men travel back to north London with a hard-fought point. After a lacklustre first-half's performance, they improved significantly in the second 45, and got what they deserved in a fair result.

90+5: The ball trickles out of play on the far side, and that's the end of proceedings at Old Trafford. Full-time, and it's all square between United and Arsenal.

90+4: Herrera booked for a cynical challenge on Flamini as the experienced Frenchman darts forward from midfield, and is taken down. First yellow card of the match, with just seconds left to play.

90: FIVE MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME, says the fourth official with his electronic board up for everyone to see.

89: Arsenal making their last change of the game - as Alexis Sanchez is being replaced by Mathieu Flamini. The Chilean has not been at his brilliant-best today, but he's positvely influenced his side as always and looked a threat whenever involved on the flanks.

87: It's all going on now! van Persie first, sees an ambitious effort from close range flash over the crossbar. Then, Wilshere does well to dart through midfield and unselfishly tee a team-mate off in space, before Alexis sees a curling strike comfortably caught by Valdés in the Unite goal.

83: United have been unable to close out the game, and they've been punished for it.

81: GOAL! ARSENAL EQUALISE! THEO WALCOTT OFF THE BENCH! Completely out of the blue, Walcott levels the scoring! He does well initially after a great pass to him by Ramsey, fed through to him before he weaves his way past sub Tyler Blackett inside the area and fires goalwards. The effort takes a slight deflection off the young English defender, and the flight of the ball deceives Valdés into the back of the net. 1-1, game on again.

78: United will be happy to keep the ball, as the clock ticks down with the 90 minute mark fast approaching.

76: And so, after five odd minutes of time being wasted, the action is finally back underway. Arsenal have seemed to lose all the momentum they carried in the minutes before the changes were made.

75: Manchester United SUBS - Tyler Blackett and Victor Valdés ON, Marcos Rojo and David de Gea OFF.

73: Arsenal SUBS - Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere ON, Hector Bellerín and Santi Cazorla OFF. David de Gea is down clutching his hip in the United area, and he'll be coming off too.

72: Bellerín seeks to get the ball for a throw-in, the ball is not given to him initially and he waits confused as to where a ball is, so he can restart play quickly. Arsenal going to make their two changes now, seeing as the ball IS out of play.

71: An important clearance away to safety by Marcos Rojo, who intercepts the danger after Ramsey lifts the ball over de Gea with the goal gaping, but the Argentinian steals it away from Aaron whilst in mid-air.

68: The visiting supporters chanting "Theoooo" as Walcott is taking off his training tracksuit, and getting ready for action soon. It'll be him and Jack Wilshere being introduced into the fray shortly.

66: A great interception from Bellerín as United break on the counter with speed. The 20-year-old pacey Spaniard shows a clean pair of heels to race with Ashley Young on the far side, before making a superbly-timed sliding challenge and dispossessing the Englishman in the end.

63: CLOSE! A good spot by Ramsey on the left finds Özil, who looks up and cuts the ball back towards Giroud, the striker spins past his marker despite a tussle for the ball but is unable to get proper contact on the eventual shot from close range, as his toe-poke is blocked by the outstretched leg of de Gea, keeping the scores in United's favour.

62: Falcao has been a menace to defend against for the visitors today, a commendable display even though he did not get the goal he deserved for his hard work.

61: Manchester United SUB - Radamel Falcao OFF, Robin van Persie ON. Seems like a farewell for the Colombian, on his last home game for the Red Devils on his loan spell from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

57: Young reacts with disappointment moments after he hears the referee's whistle to signal he's in an offside position, and Arsenal get a free-kick in their own half.

53: Özil whips in a corner-kick towards the box, but Phil Jones is there to head the delivery away to safety as United see out the potential danger.

51: Well wide! Alexis takes a shot on-goal, but the eventual effort flies into the crowd above the goal as the Chilean was off-balance and took the strike in an awkward angle, bobbling towards him.

49: Bellerín makes an effective clearance away to partial safety as United try to probe around the Arsenal box.

48: Close! Young's attempted cross falls into the path of Ospina, as the Englishman is not able to fire a ball into the box for a team-mate at the end of what would have been a superbly-worked move in and around the Arsenal box by the hosts.

47: Great agility and desire shown by Falcao, who shrugs off two challenges in the Arsenal half before being brought down, unfairly is the view of the referee as United take a quick free-kick.

17:02. No substitutions made at the interval, as the second-half begins!

17:00. Just a few minutes away from the start of the second-half at Old Trafford. Will we see any alterations, as both sides look to secure all three points in what could be a pivotal match which decides the fate of third and fourth in the Premier League?

16:56. Ashley Young has been dubbed the ''surprise package'' of the season in a Red shirt, having displaced Angel di Maria as United's favoured winger going forward. He's been decent again today already, causing the visitors all sorts of problems down the flank, especially with his range of deliveries into the box asking questions of Arsenal's backline.

16:54. Marouane Fellaini has not done much of note yet, but he's a tireless midfielder who causes havoc for everyone to deal with. The Gunners need to push men onto the big Belgian, otherwise he'll have freedom to roam around in midfield, which is a problem.

16:51. It hasn't been a half blessed with many goal-scoring opportunities, but Arsenal have looked lethargic and need to improve if they are to get a decent result out of this fixture. United know how to get results, without playing particularly well, and they've done that again so far today.

45+1: HALF-TIME! Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal. Louis van Gaal's men are in-front, and deservedly so against a rather lacklustre Arsenal side thus far... Wenger's men need to get their creative player such as Alexis, Ramsey and Özil on the ball more, because in the small periods where they've been seen, they've looked dangerous and asked a question of a far from perfect United backline.

45: The fourth official signals for just a minute of stoppage time to be played, at the end of the first-half now.

44: A neatly-worked free-kick move from the hosts, comes of nothing in the end though. The set-piece is passed along the ground quickly into the path of Daley Blind, who attempts to smash a strike goalwards, but it hits Smalling on the edge of the six-yard box.

41: Ouch! A painful-looking clash for Giroud, who collides with the linesman on the far side as well as the advertising boards on the touchline whilst trying to stretch to win the ball. The nearby supporters cheer with obvious delight, as the Frenchman also sends the assistant's flag flying.

39: Oooh! Herrera flashes a strike wide of the far post, after doing well to create some space in midfield, 20 yards out.

37: Mata delivers a teasing cross into the box... Falcao manages to latch onto it... close! Ospina scoops up the headed effort on the goal-line, but it would not have counted anyway, as the referee blows his whistle for a foul and a free-kick to the Gunners.

32: Aaaah, close! Alexis with a great diagonal ball into the path of Ramsey, who passes across to Mesut Özil. Özil weaved his way past two challenges on the edge of the area, before shaping to shoot in a fake shot, and attempting to tee off Giroud lurking metres ahead of him, onside. The tall Frenchman stands static, looking frustrated as he suggests the silky German should have taken the attempt himself instead of trying to pass to him. Close from Arsenal, eager for an equaliser.

30: GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED AHEAD! ANDER HERRERA BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! Arsenal find themselves behind, thanks to a well-taken finish from Spanish central midfielder Ander Herrera after the half-hour mark. Ospina was beaten at his near post with a well-struck effort, from a cross which evaded the head of every team-mate apart from Ander himself.

27: Oooh, that was close! A defensive mishap in communication between de Gea and Jones almost results in a golden opportunity for Arsenal to score, but luckily enough for the hosts, de Gea clears the danger with his trailing leg under pressure.

26: Another important interception from Smalling, who speeds ahead of Giroud and slides the ball away out for a throw-in. Great run from the back by Koscielny, in the build-up.

22: Um, I'm not sure what that was. Phil Jones puts Olivier Giroud off taking a shot in the box, in bizarre fashion as he slips on the turf and does his best breaststroke impression, as though he's in a swimming pool, and the ball bobbles off the Frenchman's foot, before trickling out for a goal-kick. Replays make it seem even worse.

18: An uncharacteristically loose pass by Santi Cazorla means United win back possession, but only temporarily as Koscielny clears his lines at the back for the Gunners.

17: Arsenal attempting to get a foothold in the game now, trying to dictate possession and push men forward towards de Gea's goal.

13: Francis Coquelin is penalized for a late sliding tackle of his own, on Juan Mata with the goal gaping as the referee blows his whistle to signal a free-kick, in a dangerous position for the hosts. Mata strikes... comfortable save by Ospina, who is able to smother and hold the ball for a few seconds, giving his team-mates a chance to move up the field.

10: A succession of inviting corner-kicks as well as deliveries into the box is eventually quelled as Fellaini is penalized for a deliberate handball in the Arsenal box. Smalling, captain for the day, saw a shot of his own blocked from close range in the build-up, too.

8: VITAL BLOCK BY KOSCIELNY! A lovely probing run into the area by Falcao sees the striker get onto the ball with only his compatriot Ospina to beat, but although there is a hint of offside, the French centre-back does not hesitate and makes a vital block to deny the hosts from getting a shot on-goal.

7: A good interception made near the touchline by Monreal, to dispossess Radamel Falcao of the ball as the Colombian looks up to see if he can spot a team-mate in space to support, but to no avail.

6: Oooh! Ashey Young weaves past Monreal on the edge of the box and unleashes a fierce strike towards goal, but his shot curls wide of David Ospina's crossbar and into the seats of fans behind the goal. Goal-kick to come.

5: An important header back into the path of de Gea by Smalling, who does well to intercept the danger from an attempted Aaron Ramsey delivery near the edge of the area.

15:58. A huge standing ovation given to in-form United 'keeper David de Gea, who has been heavily transfer-linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid over the past few months. Reports suggest an agreement has been made, and the 24-year-old Spaniard is set to join Los Blancos this summer, meaning that this could very well be DDG's last home fixture for the Red Devils.

15:55. The two teams are walking out of the tunnel now, just five minutes to go!

15:50. Ten minutes until kick-off now, the two teams have finished their warm-up sessions on the Old Trafford grass and are back in the changing rooms for their final pre-match debrief before proceedings get underway at 4pm UK time. You don't want to miss this one!

15:25. An important fixture for the Colombian, who will want to impress the United faithful in arguably his biggest match of his Man Utd tenure thus far.

15:20. Radamel Falcao starts for United, Robin van Persie was ill during the week and only a place on the substitutes' bench occupies the former Arsenal man today.

15:10. Chris Smalling has been named as the United captain for today's game, with a few raised eyebrows as to that decision. However, I believe it's a great opportunity for a centre-back that has proven himself, as well as developing significantly defensive-wise over the past year or two.

15:05. An unchanged side from the Gunners, for their sixth straight match in a row!

ARSENAL: Ospina, Bellerín, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ramsey, Özil, Alexis and Giroud. Subs - Szczesny, Gibbs, Gabriel, Flamini, Rosicky, Wilshere and Walcott.

MANCHESTER UNITED: de Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Blind, Fellaini, Herrera, Mata, Young and Falcao. Subs - Valdés, Blackett, McNair, Januzaj, di Maria, Wilson and van Persie.

Just an hour until kick-off now at Old Trafford, and I'm sure you know what that means by now! CONFIRMED team line-ups, are as follows...

Despite boasting having one of the best goalkeepers in world football currently with the inspiring form of David de Gea, United have not kept a clean sheet in SEVEN games.

Arsenal meanwhile could possibly become the fourth team in HISTORY to beat United TWICE at Old Trafford in the same season. Chelsea (2004-05), Tottenham (1989-90) and Aston Villa (1919-20) were the other three.

Rooney's presence will be missed for the hosts... he's scored eleven goals against Arsenal, and has only netted more against Newcastle (12) and Aston Villa (13)

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven home league meetings with the Gunners (W6, D1) since a 1-0 loss back in September 2006!

STATS AND FACTS (source - Opta):

ARSENAL - Danny Welbeck will not have the opportunity to line up against his former employers again after his strike knocked the Red Devils out of the FA Cup back in March, as the English forward has a knee injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mathieu Debuchy are both back in training following respective injuries of their own, but the game comes too soon for the duo.

MANCHESTER UNITED - Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw have been ruled out of contention for this match, having picked up injuries during their narrow 2-1 win over Palace last weekend. Marcos Rojo, Angel di Maria and Robin van Persie are all doubts to start, whilst Michael Carrick and Rafael da Silva are out of action for the rest of the season.

TEAM NEWS KLAXON! We are not too far away from finding out the starting line-ups as well as substitutes ahead of the 4pm kick-off, but until then, here is some background information regarding the two sides' team news, injuries and suspensions.

The top four in the Premier League table, as it stands: Chelsea on 84 points, Manchester City with 73, Arsenal on 70, Manchester United have 68.

Going into this intriguing fixture, if there is indeed a winner out of the two sides, it could plenty of things for both teams. IF Arsenal prevail today, they'll move five points clear of United, with a match still in hand, against relegation fighters Sunderland - to be played on Wednesday evening. IF United are victorious however, they'll leapfrog Wenger's men into third place, and they'll be eagerly-awaiting the result from the Gunners home fixture against the Black Cats, because a defeat there means they'll remain in third.

Wenger's managerial counterpart, van Gaal stated the following: "I think that [a winning mentality] is the quality of the champion. Of course, we have improved a lot but we still have to learn the way Chelsea can play and finish off games because that is the difference. I believe that Arsenal have a better team than Chelsea, but they cannot finish like them. That comes from talent and experience from having people like John Terry and Gary Cahill. We were equal to Chelsea at home and much better there in spite of what Jose Mourinho was saying."

Arsenal manager Arséne Wenger had this to say, ahead of his side's trip to Manchester this afternoon: "Can we challenge [for the title in the future], yes of course. We feel we have made progress, but we have a good opportunity to show that on Sunday because in every game that is questioned. Only one thing shows you have made progress and that is the continuity in your performances, and that you have a good level of cohesion. I believe as well that the way we respond to our disappointment on Monday night is a big indication of how strong we are. It's very important for your season preparations to not have that kind of stress [over a potential Champions League qualifier] over your head from the first day you start again - it's vital. The consequences are always dramatic if you don't qualify."

Missed yesterday's Premier League action? Not to fear... we have match reports from across the grounds in England's top division, including Everton's dramatic 2-1 victory over West Ham, Southampton's remarkable 6-1 thrashing over Aston Villa and Queen's Park Rangers' rare win, against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Louis van Gaal's side go into this fixture having OFFICIALLY qualified for the UEFA Champions League following Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield yesterday evening, during Steven Gerrard's last ever home game.

The Gunners succumbed to their first Premier League defeat since their 2-1 north London derby loss against Tottenham Hotspur back in February, with a unlucky 1-0 loss at home against Welsh side Swansea City, who have thrived under new manager Garry Monk this season. A header from Bafetimbi Gomis, with just a few minutes to spare, sealed the three points for the Swans.

Good afternoon everyone, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and I'll be commentating on the intriguing fixture as fourth placed Manchester United host third placed Arsenal in a battle for supremacy in the top four of the Premier League as the weekend's fixtures draw to a close. Manchester United - Arsenal, kick-off is scheduled to start at 4pm UK time, so stay tuned for all of the pre-match build-up and coverage up until then as I promise you, you will not want to miss this one!