Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Blackett's unfortunate own goal seals hard-fought point for Gunners

Tyler Blackett's unfortunate late own goal equaliser gave Arsenal a share of the spoils after an inspired second-half display, having started the game in lethargic fashion. The Gunners found themselves behind after half-an-hour, courtesy of a well-struck finish by Ander Herrera when Ashley Young's inviting cross into the box evaded all of his team-mates, apart from the silky Spaniard himself.

There were not many goal-scoring opportunities of note in the opening half of action, but that all changed after the interval as Arsenal were desperate to get back into the game. Laurent Koscielny made a vital sliding block to deny Radamel Falcao early on, in what was possibly the Colombian forward's final appearance at Old Trafford. A rather questionable attempt at a sliding challenge from Phil Jones sent shockwaves around social media outlets, as he slipped and slid across the turf inside the box whilst trying to keep Olivier Giroud at bay.

As the first-half's events concluded, the Red Devils went into the break deservedly ahead, without really getting into top gear as such. They'd taken their chance, had a slender lead to protect, and Arséne Wenger needed a response from his side after a lacklustre first-half display from the majority of the players.

United could not convert their dominance of possession into creating goal-scoring chances, and the visitors took advantage to devastating effect with a double alteration with twenty minutes left to play as Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott were introduced into the action whilst heavily transfer-linked goalkeeper David de Gea was brought off with a hamstring complaint with fifteen minutes remaining. The latter got past fellow substitute Tyler Blackett inside the box, before firing a low strike goalwards, deflecting off the 20-year-old, with the flight of the ball deceiving Victor Valdés in the United goal.

As a result of the one-all draw, the Gunners stay in third with a game in hand over United against Sunderland on Wednesday evening.

Post-match comments:

Arsenal manager Arséne Wenger: "We were a bit slow to start and a bit stretched. We showed a great response in the second-half and deserved a point. You don't know how strong the teams will be next year. We feel we have made progress compared to last season."

Manchester United attacking winger Ashley Young: "We should have taken all three points, we were disappointed to let them back in the game but we played well. I'm delighted with how the season has gone on a personal level but I've got to thank the players around me. We wanted to bring the Champions League nights back to Old Trafford, we'll be back next season and aim to win the league."

Ander Herrera, United's goalscorer today: "I think Arsenal's goal was unlucky for us. We completely controlled the first-half. We're happy to be in the top four, but we are Manchester United and next season we must fight for every trophy."

Player Ratings: