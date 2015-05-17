Van Gaal admits De Gea could join 'another big club'

Louis van Gaal admitted that David De Gea's future could lie away from Old Trafford after rumours have persistently linked him to Real Madrid.

The Manchester United boss was speaking after his side's 1-1 draw against Arsenal. De Gea kept the Reds in it on numerous occasions including a fantastic save to deny Olivier Giroud from 6 yards or so.

Yet after 75 minutes, the Spaniard was forced off with a back injury. As he walked off he seemed to wave goodbye to the United home fans who have stuck by him throughout the hard times.

Van Gaal avoided a question about the waves but told SkySports, "It's the same thing that I've already told you with every individual transfer, it's a process. It is also a process for David de Gea.

"David de Gea shall not leave us so easily because we have a great club and he wants to participate."

"But, of course, he is Spanish and his girlfriend is Spanish and he can go to another great club.

"So it's difficult for him to decide."

De Gea has kept 11 clean sheets in 37 Premier League games with 2.11 saves per game and a 94% claim success.