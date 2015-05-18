West Brom 3-0 Chelsea: Berahino brace sinks the Champions

The Premier League Champions were humbled on Monday night as West Brom stormed to a surprising 3-0 win at The Hawthorns.

A guard of honour was given to Chelsea before the game but no respect was shown inside the opening ten minutes as Saido Berahino ended his eight-game stretch without a goal. The 21-year-old turned Gary Cahill and curled a beauty past Thibaut Courtois from outside the area. Chelsea's woes furthered just before the half hour mark as tempers flared in the box between Diego Costa and Gareth McAuley. The striker was booked but before play could resume, Cesc Fábregas kicked the ball at Chris Brunt's head and was given a straight red card for his actions. Down to ten-men and a goal down, the Blues seemed like they were already on holiday. Barely testing Boaz Myhill in the West Brom goal, Jose Mourinho's side couldn't wait for half-time as no one looked like making their mark on the game.

Half Time: West Brom 1-0 Chelsea: Berahino's super strike opened the scoring while Fábregas' moment of madness headlined the first-half.

An equally poor start to the second half was in store for Chelsea as John Terry brought down Berahino inside the area after 45 seconds. The Englishman stepped down and beat Courtois to make it 2-0, his second of the game. Chelsea's best chance came on 56 minutes as Ruben Loftus-Cheek skipped past a defender, found Loic Remy and the Frenchman's effort cracked off the post. Four minutes later, West Brom sealed all three points thanks to a trademark Chris Brunt strike. The midfielder picked up the ball on the edge of the area and smashed it past Courtois, 3-0 on the night and a humbling for the Blues. Isaiah Brown would come on with ten minutes to go to make his Chelsea debut against the club he left two years ago but it was to no avail as his side succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

Full Time: West Brom 3-0 Chelsea: A shock win for West Brom but Jose Mourinho won't be happy with his side's effort as they failed to really threaten the home side.