Rickie Lambert could make South Coast return

After making what he described as a 'dream move' to join his boyhood side Liverpool in the summer, former Southampton striker Rickie Lambert could be on his way back to the South Coast, but this time to newly promoted AFC Bournemouth.

Lambert, now aged 33, has struggled to make an impact at Liverpool since his summer move to the Merseyside, scoring on just two ocassions in 24 league appearances.

A recent lack of club form has also prompted him to fall out of favour with England boss Roy Hodgson. With 11 caps already to his name, Lambert's last England goal came almost a year ago in his side's 2-1 victory against Ecuador over in the United States.

But according to reports Eddie Howe is ready to gamble on the striker as he looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of Bournemouth's first ever Premier League campaign. The Cherries boss has expressed his intent at signing British-based players with Premier League experience in a bid to boost his side's survival chances.

Howe, who has guided AFC Bournemouth from the edge of non-league football to the heights of the Premier League said: "You need a balance but predominantly we will go British. Also we do not want any players who will upset the atmosphere in the dressing-room because that has been key to our success."

Lambert, who scored 117 goals in 235 appearances for the Saints, has just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield.