Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace: What went wrong for the Reds?

Steven Gerrard's final Anfield appearance was overshadowed on Saturday by an absolutely awful Liverpool performance, as the Reds were humbled 3-1 by mid-table Crystal Palace.

The home side never looked up for the game, and despite taking the lead through Adam Lallana, were undone by goals from Jason Puncheon, Wilfried Zaha and Glenn Murray. Many have stipulated theories as to why Liverpool were so bad, but I think that it boils down to a few key things.

Brendan Rodgers' team selection looked good on paper, but shifted to bizzare as the game began. Over the season it has been obvious that Rodgers wants Liverpool to play a 4-2-3-1 system, and he's put that into practise for the majority of the campaign.

Only during Liverpool's 13 game unbeaten run from Christmas onwards did the Ulsterman change tactics, to a three man defence. This worked initially but was quickly found out as sides found a way to counter-act Liverpool's fluidity, namely in games against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Since those defeats, Liverpool have reverted back to a four man defence and it looked like they would start like that on Saturday, with Emre Can and Alberto Moreno as the full-back's. However, as they game kicked off, it became apparent that Rodgers had switched back to a three man defence, with Moreno and Jordon Ibe as wing-backs.

Against a team other than Palace, this might have worked, however the Londoners main strengths comes from their excellent wingplay from the likes of Jason Puncheon, Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie. In the three man defence, it allows more room for the opposition wingers, room which Palace expolited well on the counter attack.

Another problem faced with the 3-4-2-1 system is when you pair Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson as the central midfielders. The lack of a specialist defensive midfielder leaves room for an opposition attacking midfelder to wreack havoc inbetween the lines, which is what Puncheon did.

Finally, the atmosphere of the day, or lack of it, may have contributed to Liverpool's poor performance. Steven Gerrard's final Anfield appearance was a big thing, and much was rightly made of it. However I do feel that too much was made of it in the build up, and the celebrations should have been more conserved until the game was over with.

In addition to this, the Anfield atmosphere let itself down for the majority. It's not been at it's best this season, and depsite a big build up, was quiet throughout the game on Sunday. This won't have helped motivate a Liverpool team who had little to play for, and it showed as the side put in a disspirited performance.