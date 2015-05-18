Valdes 'happy to make debut' but won't reveal anything about De Gea

Victor Valdes has 'happy' to finally make his Manchester United debut in their 1-1 draw against top four competitors Arsenal on Sunday.

Yet the former-Barcelona man wasn't drawn into speaking about fellow United and Spain goalkeeper, David De Gea.

De Gea has persistently been linked with a move to Valdes' former rivals Real Madrid and Louis van Gaal admitted De Gea could leave after the match at the weekend.

"Madrid, Barcelona, Man United are three of the biggest clubs in the world," Valdes said.

"Everyone in the world wants to play for these clubs. It's a question you would have to put to David. I cannot answer for him.

Some have suggested that Valdes could be a short term replacement should De Gea leave in the summer and Valdes said he's enjoying his time in Manchester and was happy to make his debut after almost 5 months at the club.

"I am very happy to be here. I have one more year on my contract here. Let's see what happens.

"My team-mates have treated me well here. The coach has treated me well, as well. The truth is that it has all been good. And the fans, they are an incredible group of fans.

"To come on and be welcomed like that is incredible for a footballer. It felt very good. It all went very quickly. David asked to come off and the next thing I knew I was on the pitch.

"I didn't know what was happening, but then someone said: 'Victor, get in there.'

"It was a great feeling to be on the pitch at Old Trafford, the fans welcomed me very well and, for that reason, I am happy.

"I wasn't happy with the result. It was a lucky goal for them. But I'm happy I made my debut."