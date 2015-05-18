Charlie Adam earns Scotland call-up

After hitting four goals in his last seven Premier League matches, Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has earned himself an international call-up for Scotland ahead of their Euro 2016 qualifier with the Repubic of Ireland.

Adam, whose last game for Scotland came in a 1-0 victory over Poland in March, was hopeful of a call-up after finding himself as a regular in the heart of the Stoke City midfield. "It's been frustrating when I wasn't playing weekly", the 29-year-old said. He added: "I'm confident when I am playing well, scoring goals, dictating games, I can get in to the Scotland side."

Charlie Adam's call-up comes up alongside a first call-up for Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain as he takes the place of Hull City's Allan McGregor. Also to make a call-up was title winning Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, while Jordan Rhodes of Blackburn, Sheffield Wednesday's Stevie May and Ross McCormack of Fulham were all to depart.

Gordon Strachan's Scotland will line-up against Qatar at Easter Road on 5th June before making the short trip to the Aviva Stadium to face Ireland on Saturday the 13th of June.

Scotland squad to face Qatar and Republic of Ireland:

Goalkeepers -

Scott Bain (Dundee), Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Cardiff City)

Defenders -

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Craig Forsyth (Derby County), Gordon Greer (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alan Hutton (Aston Villa), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic), Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Steven Whittaker (Norwich City)

Midfielders -

Charlie Adam (Stoke City), Ikechi Anya (Watford), Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace), Scott Brown (Celtic), Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion), James Forrest (Celtic), Shaun Maloney (Chicago Fire), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth)

Forwards -

Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Steven Naismith (Everton), Johnny Russell (Derby County)