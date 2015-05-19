Experienced Premier League duo in continued reports of a move to the Emirates Stadium

Petr Cech and James Milner have been linked once again with a summer move to Arsenal, following Jose Mourinho’s comments on the Chelsea goalkeeper’s future and reports of the Manchester City midfielder declining the Citizens’ latest contract offer.

Cech has found himself mainly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge this season with young Belgian shotstopper, Thibaut Courtois, becoming the Blues' 'number one' and, as uncertainty surrounds the Gunners’ ‘keeper position, the commanding Cech is seen as the ideal replacement to make a short move within London for regular playing time.

Chelsea boss, Mourinho, has admitted that the decision of whom Cech may seek new employment with is “not in my hands”, hinting that he would not stand in the way of the current Blues 'number two' making a move to the Emirates Stadium, a shift on the reported stance in which he would not allow Demba Ba to join the Gunners at the beginning of the season.

Speaking in an interview on a talkSPORT breakfast show, Mourinho stated; “If it’s in my hands he would never go, would never go to big clubs with fantastic teams. Big candidates to win the Premier League. I would never let him go”

The Portuguese manager, infamous for sparking debate, continued; “But it’s not in my hands. My perfect scenario is that he stays with us, I think he belongs to this club, this club belongs to his history and to his life, too.

“He is a fantastic keeper, fantastic dressing room and squad man. I tried to prove the respect I have for him. I played him in the cups, gave him matches in the Premier League.

“I can imagine that a 32 or 33 year old keeper feels young and feels the passion to play every game.”

A joint decision between the player, Mourinho and the club's hierarchy will likely be taken soon, as the admiration for Cech within West London and loyalty shown from the 33-year-old should allow him his choice of suitors, and in particular, Arsenal, if French boss, Arsene Wenger, wishes to strengthen on Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina as his goalkeeping options.

As well as Cech, Gunners boss, Wenger has continually been linked with a move for versatile midfielder, James Milner. The Englishman’s contract is up at the Etihad Stadium this summer, as Manchester City fear he could reject their latest mouth-watering, four-year, incentivised deal, potentially worth £34 million.

With Tomas Rosicky and Theo Walcott’s futures looking uncertain in North London, as well as returning loanees, Lukas Podolski and Joel Campbell, Arsenal could be tempted to offer a deal to Milner to provide experienced cover in their forward line next season.

Considering the midfielder could become a free-agent, wage demands may not be an issue for the Gunners as they could offer a hefty signing-on fee, although Liverpool are also rumoured to be monitoring the England international's availability.

Milner is intent that the delayed decision on his future is not down to money but playing time, particularly in the big games, however City now find themselves in a stand-off as they believe they could not offer much more than the 44 appearances he has made this season, whilst scoring eight times.

If the futures of Cech and Milner do lie elsewhere within the Premier League come next season, then both players could bring a wealth of experience and nous to an Arsenal side that continues to require an extra piece in their puzzle to sustain a genuine title challenge.