Emile Heskey blasts Sterling's "immaturity" and warns against stagnation

Former Liverpool and England striker, Emile Heskey, has warned the Reds' current talented wonderkid Raheem Sterling over making a possible mistake in angling for a move to a bigger club this summer; with Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all amongst those European clubs reportedly interested in him.

The 20-year-old attacking forward is set for crunch talks with manager Brendan Rodgers and chief executive Ian Ayre over his future, with reports last night suggesting he will NOT accept a new contract extension at the club this summer.

The former England frontman had his say, on Raheem's current situation: "If Raheem Sterling really thinks Liverpool have let him down because contract details have come out in the media, then it shows his immaturity. It's part and parcel of football that things get leaked out, and you just have to get on with it. There is always someone who knows someone and talk gets out, Raheem needs to get used to it because it will happen throughout his career. If that really is one of the reasons why he wants to leave, it is a sign he is still a young lad who is not mature enough to get on with things."

Emile also used the example of then highly-rated prospect Shaun Wright-Phillips, who left Manchester City to join Chelsea in 2005, as a warning to Raheem for a talented young player whose potential is wasted by the lure of playing for a bigger club, all but to be disappointed with a lack of first-team playing time.

He continued: "Shaun was England's hottest prospect after coming through and doing so well at City, but then he moved to Chelsea where he was not playing anywhere near as regularly. That possibly slow his development as a player, and in the end Shaun stagnated and he went from the hottest prospect to someone who struggled to get a game. Raheem is a good player and has shown plenty of potential, but maybe the contract talk got to him in the second-half of the season because his form did dip."

quotes' source: Kicca