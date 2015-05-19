Ex-Liverpool winger John Barnes says Sterling has "not achieved anything" yet

Ex-Liverpool and England winger John Barnes believes that Raheem Sterling should stay at the club, because he is yet to achieve anything warranting a move to another side.

The 20-year-old has an uncertain future on Merseyside after news broke of his intention to tell Reds' boss Brendan Rodgers and chief executive Ian Ayre of his desire to move away from the club.

The England international has two years left on his current £35,000-a-week deal at Anfield - but is believed to be pursuing a move away after Liverpool failed to finish in the top-four of the Premier League or win any silverware in the current season.

But Barnes believes that Sterling, who has been linked with numerous clubs including English rivals Manchester City, should stay to continue playing regularly.

"Raheem has great potential, but Liverpool gave him an opportunity and he should stay," he said, speaking to BBC Sport. "He has not achieved anything, he has not won anything.

"Does anyone believe that if he goes to Manchester City he will be the first name on the team sheet or are they just signing him because they need English players? We have seen it with players in the past like Scott Sinclair."

City's determination to add more homegrown players in their ranks comes after chairman of the FA Greg Dyke announced his plans to target an increase in the number of English players required to be in the squad of a Premier League team from eight to 12.

But Barnes, who scored 108 goals across 407 appearances for the Reds between the years 1987 and 1997 - believes that it is not the right time for Sterling to leave Liverpool, though the club could be forced into a move.

"The time is not right for Raheem to move, but if he wants to move the club should sell him," he added.

"The manager cannot keep an unhappy player. This idea of leaving one huge club to join another huge club does not sit well with me, but it is a modern era where the power is in the players’ hands."

The Reds will have to choose whether to force Sterling to run down his current contract before risking losing him on a free, or selling him whilst they can attract a large fee for the player.

Sterling - crowned the 2014 European Golden Boy back in December - was also awarded the Young Player of the Year award by the club at an end-of-season awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.

He will meet Rodgers and Ayre at a scheduled meeting over his future this Friday.