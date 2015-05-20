Manchester United 4-3 Hull City: Where Are They Now?

Hull City are preparing to face Manchester United, with their slim hopes of surviving in the Premier League resting on whether the Tigers can defeat Louis Van Gaal's men on Sunday.

We take a look at the team of 2008 and their narrow 4-3 defeat at Old Trafford and where the team with the likes of Brazilian maestro Geovanni, Dutch hardman George Boateng and club legend Andy Dawson are now.

Boaz Myhill (2003-2010):

After signing from Aston Villa in 2003 for a measly £50k, Myhill soon became first choice after Alan Fettis left the club. He played a key part in Hull’s rise up the Football League, being one of four players to play in every division for the Tigers. However when Hull were relegated in 2010, Myhill left for West Brom, where he is currently enjoying a prolonged spell in the first team due to Ben Foster’s injury. He has since warmed the bench at the Hawthorns and has been linked with a return to Hull earlier this season.

Paul McShane (2008-):

The Irish defender is the only player from this team that is still at the KC Stadium. Originally joining on loan, the former Manchester United academy man has been a mainstay of the Hull defence. He left on loan to Barnsley and Crystal Palace respectively but has stayed on Humberside to become a key first team figure in Steve Bruce’s back three. Despite a fallout with Bruce earlier this season, which saw him dropped to the reserves and nearly sold, McShane is an important player for City.

Michael Turner (2006-2009):

Joining in 2006 for £350k, Turner was initially disappointing on Humberside before stepping up the season after. He and Wayne Brown formed a strong defensive line which saw Hull promoted in 2008. Controversy soon followed as in 2009 it was rumoured Sunderland had bid £12million for Turner, but the final deal was in the region of £4million. He continued to play Premier League football with Sunderland before being sold to Norwich in 2012, before moving to Fulham on loan for this season.

Kamil Zayatte (2008-2011):

Zayatte joined in 2008 on loan from Young Boys, after an impressive debut season on Humberside. He played 71 games for the Tigers, grabbing three goals. Zayatte left the club in 2011, signing a deal with Turkish side Konyaspor. However four months on he signed a three year deal with Istanbul BB. After two years in the Turkish capital, Zayatte returned to England in 2013 with Sheffield Wednesday on a two year deal. He currently is still there and has made 21 appearances for the Owls.

Andy Dawson (2003-2013):

A real stalwart of Hull City’s team. Another of the ‘Four Divisions Club’, Andy made 293 appearances for Hull in his time there. He was first choice left-back for nearly all of his tenure at the KC Stadium. He was released in May 2013 after the club were promoted again to the Premier League. He re-signed for Scunthorpe United, making 21 appearances before retiring. He was Scunthorpe’s caretaker manager in 2014 and has seen younger brother, Michael, sign for Hull, captaining the team on a few occasions.

Dean Marney (2006-2010):

Marney made 125 appearances for Hull after signing from Tottenham. He played a key part in getting City promoted in 2008, with Marney and Ian Ashbee formed a strong midfield partnership. However he left the club for Burnley in May 2010. He courted controversy as he scored and celebrated against his former side in a game at the KC Stadium in 2013. He has since received a frosty reception whenever he and Hull meet from their fans. He’s recently signed a one year contract extension at Burnley.

Bryan Hughes (2007-2010):

Hughes signed from Charlton for free in 2007, he was a mainstay of the side in their promotion season in 07-08, making 39 appearances. However his opportunities were limited when Hull were promoted, making only eight appearances. A loan spell at Derby was followed by a deal at League Two Burton, upon his release from Hull. Spells at Grimsby, Icelandic side IBV Vestmannaejyar and Accrington Stanley followed before Hughes signed for Scarborough Athletic in 2013. He still plays as well as being joint manager alongside Paul Foot.

George Boateng (2008-2010):

A somewhat household name among Premier League fans. Boateng made 331 appearances in the Premier League before signing for newly promoted Hull in 2008. The tough tackling Dutchman left Hull in 2010 after 52 appearances, being revered for his power and ability to hold the ball up. He joined Greek side Skoda Xanthi after having talks with Celtic and West Brom. However he joined Nottingham Forest in 2011. He retired and joined Kelantan FA of the Malaysian Super League, where he currently resides as Technical Director.

Geovanni (2008-2010):

Hull’s most famous Premier League player from their first spell, and still fondly remembered at the KC. The former Barcelona player joined from Manchester City on a free in 2008 and soon made his name at the club with memorable moments, including a stunning equalizer in the 2-1 win over Arsenal. He scored 11 goals in 60 appearances and joined San José Earthquakes in the MLS when Hull were relegated in 2010. He returned to Brazil in 2011 with Vitoria with spells at America-MG and Bragantino before retiring in 2013.

Marlon King (2008):

From a player adored by Hull fans, to one whose spell at the KC is easily forgotten. Signing at Hull on loan from Wigan Athletic, King made 20 appearances on Humberside, scoring five goals. His memorable moment came with a double against Newcastle in a 2-1 win. He then signed on loan with Middlesbrough in January 2009. He then underwent his first prison spell in October 2009 for sexual assault. When released he signed with Coventry before spells at Birmingham and Sheffield United. Now in jail for the second time after dangerous driving in May 2014.

Daniel Cousin (2008-2010):

Signing for a rumoured £1million from Rangers in 2008, Cousin made 31 appearances for The Tigers, scoring four goals. After a decent debut season, Cousin moved on loan to Larissa in Greece for the second half of the 09-10 season. He made 36 appearances for them with eight goals after he made the move permanent following Hull’s relegation in 2010. In 2011 he moved back to his native Gabon where he played 13 games with 11 goals. He tried to rejoin Rangers in 2012 but after a transfer embargo was placed on the club, Cousin couldn’t sign and subsequently retired.