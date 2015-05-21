Four Arsenal players receive England call-up

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs, Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck have all been called up the latest 24 man England squad.

The quartet will link up with Roy Hodgson's squad at the season of the season for a friendly with the Republic of Ireland and a European Championship qualifier in Slovenia during June.

All four of the Arsenal players in the squad have not played lately. Perhaps the most justifiable of selections is Danny Welbeck, who has been in scintiliating form for England during their European qualifying campaign. He is currently the top scorer in the whole of qualifying for Euro 2016 with six goals, one ahead of the likes of Thomas Muller. Welbeck is currently struggling with injury though and therefore has not been available in a number of Arsenal's latest fixtures.

Jack Wilshere has so far won 26 caps for his country, a number that could well have been many more despite injury. However he comes off the back of a good international period recently after being named Man of the Match in a few games before receiving an injury in November. He's only started once in the past six months for Arsenal but Roy Hodgson clearly sees him as a key member of his England side.

Kieran Gibbs and Theo Walcott are struggling for game time at Arsenal and therefore their inclusions can be somewhat of a surprise. Gibbs, who is competing alongside Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, has only won seven caps and will be looking to add to that in a squad that he can consider lucky to be a part of. Against Sunderland on Wednesday night he made just his first league start in two and a half months after being over taken by Spaniard Nacho Monreal in the pecking order. Aaron Cresswell has starred at left-back for West Ham this season but hasn't been selected, meaning Hodgson has faith in Gibbs as a defensive option.

For Theo Walcott, has has had his own problems. He has been back from injury since January now but has only started on the rare occasion despite impressing when coming off the bench in more recent times. He's never really hit the ground running in an England shirt but will be hoping to find some form in June for England.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Rob Green (QPR), Joe Hart (Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Everton), Fabian Delph (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Ryan Mason (Tottenham), James Milner (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Tottenham), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).

Forwards: Charlie Austin (QPR), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).