Manchester United to move for Bastian Schweinsteiger

Manchester United will make a move for Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger who would instill experience into the midfield at Old Trafford.

Sportsmail report that the World Cup winner is open to a move away from the Allianz Arena to join former manager Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.

Bringing European know-how the squad, van Gaal sees him as a realistic target and Sportsmail report that talks have been held between club and player in recent weeks.

United have been consistently asked to comment on rumours linking them to Schweinsteiger but on every occasion have declined to do so.

It is well-known that van Gaal has formed close relationships with players at former clubs while having rifts with others. Schweinsteiger and van Gaal are believed to have enjoyed working with each other when the Dutch boss was in charge of Bayern Munich in 2010 and 2011, he guided them to the Champions League final.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Bayern, Schweinsteiger could cost just 8 or 9 million pounds. The German champions will offer him a new contract when they feel the need but with United interested and Schweinsteiger's place in the starting XI almost guaranteed at Old Trafford, he may turn it down.