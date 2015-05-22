Whatever happened to? Costel Pantilimon

Back in 2011, Costel Pantilimon was first introduced into the scene at the Ethiad Stadium, as an emergency one-year loan deal to act as a back-up goalkeeper to Joe Hart, following the sale of Shay Given. Since then, he only made SEVEN appearances, and now he's flourishing... what happened?

Like previously stated, Pantilimon was viewed as a back-up goalkeeper. So obviously, unless something unforeseen occured, he would not be playing much. He was more of positive encouragement for Hart to continue his development, as his club as well as his country's number one goalkeeper. Pantilimon played the majority of the cup fixtures in his initial season, not gaining much experience though, as he only featured on four occasions. Somehow, City decided to sign him on a permanent deal, but the following campaign? More of the same. He made seven appearances, but none in the league - one in their Community Shield fixture at the start of the season, as well as Capital One Cup and FA Cup games... he was definitely their second-choice.

In the 2013-14 season, Costel saw his first piece of actual Premier League experience. Seven appearances in total, and possibly the most worrying fact of the matter is, he would not have got ANY if Hart did not make a few unfortunate mistakes, where the media started to criticise the England number one, with questions being asked as to whether he deserved to be regarded as one of the world's best 'keepers.

Pantilimon did not do a bad job, but also, was not amazing per say, and Manuel Pellegrini made the sensible decision to leave Hart out of the spotlight. Perhaps the most telling of all actions, was when Hart confirmed he was able and mentally ready to start playing again after a month on the substitutes' bench, he came straight back into the team, and after a few good saves, everything fell back into place. Costel made his way to his customary seat on the bench, and watched on with disappointment as he was barely being used, despite having faith in his own ability.

Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old left the club on a FREE transfer in July last year, and has never looked back since. He's made 109 saves, kept 11 clean sheets, and has been arguably, if not undoubtedly Sunderland's best player this season - as he has saved them from relegation (no pun intended, really).

Lastly, after THAT performance against Arsenal on Wednesday evening, City supporters will be feeling extremely sour as they face the realisation that Willy Caballero is their number two, and the Argentinian has barely touched a football this season. Pantilimon on the other hand, looks like a man rejuvenuated, finally getting the opportunity to prove his quality, and he's doing just that.