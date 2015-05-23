Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion: Gunners in need of goals ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal welcome West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the Premier League season this Sunday, and with automatic Champions League qualification all but assured, goals are the priority for the Gunners against an in-form Baggies side.

Arsene Wenger’s team are surprisingly without a goal at the Emirates Stadium in their last three home ties, within a period which has seen them pick up just one league win in their last five, following nine consecutive wins in all competitions.

The North Londoners form approaching May has tailed off, although recent results have still been enough to secure, likely, automatic Champions League qualification, which is a welcome change to Gunners fans well versed to a final day fourth placed fight.

Contrastingly Arsenal’s visitors this weekend are currently within their best run of form this season, as boss Tony Pulis has steered the West Midlands side, eventually, well clear of relegation after his arrival following the dismissal of Alan Irvine midway through the campaign.

The Baggies are unbeaten in five, having conceded just once in a period where Pulis’ team have defeated Manchester United and Chelsea, alongside a draw against Liverpool.

Both sides played their last league fixtures within the week, as West Brom welcomed champions, Chelsea, to the Hawthorns on Monday evening, whilst Arsenal entertained relegation threatened, Sunderland, in the clubs’ game in hand on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats, like Swansea the week before, stifled the Gunners as they picked up the all-important point required for Premiership safety, whilst Wenger’s team were left to rue missed chances once again in the scoreless draw.

West Brom, against a Chelsea side that had already wrapped up the league title, did not stand on ceremony for the Blues as they raced into an early lead courtesy of in-demand striker, Saido Berahino, and after a contentious first-half dismissal for former Gunner, Cesc Fabregas, a second Berahino strike from the spot and Chris Brunt effort poured further misery on Jose Mourinho’s team, in an impressive 3-0 victory for the Baggies.

Monday nights' scorers for Pulis’ team have been their standout performers this season with Brunt leading the West Midlands outfit on 10 assists in all competitions, whilst Berahino, who was named in Gareth Southgate’s England Under-21’s squad for this summers’ European Championships, has netted 14 times in the league during the campaign.

Baggies boss Pulis admitted this week that rumours surrounding the young Englishman's future could come to fruition as 13th placed West Brom would find it difficult to reject an offer from reported suitors.

The Welshman said; "If he plays well at this club then a top four club might come in and West Brom will not stop him as long as the deal is right."

"We hope and pray he stays with us because he has a lot more to come and we don't think he is at the end of his development."

"If a top four club comes in and the clubs agree a fee and it's all done, everyone can shake hands and say what a great job he has done for the club."

With no new injury troubles within the Baggies squad, Pulis could name an unchanged side for their trip south on Sunday, although midfielders, Youssouf Mulumbu and Craig Gardner will be hoping for a recall to assist the joint lowest scorers away from home this season. However, at the other end, a backline of Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley, Jonas Olsson and Joleon Lescott, will aim for a fifth clean sheet in six against a recently stifled Arsenal forward line.

The Gunners’ sole strike in their past three games came off a Tyler Blackett deflection following a Theo Walcott cross come shot, and although the North Londoners have been unable to penetrate defences of late, boss Wenger doesn’t appear too concerned with the FA Cup final just a week away.

The Frenchman said; “Swansea came here and played four-six, no striker, Sunderland defended very well and in both games the two goalkeepers had exceptional games. I am not especially concerned, let’s just focus on our game."

“What is important is to finish well and to score again. We are a team that can score goals, we want to finish on a high and secure that third place.”

With the FA Cup holders seven days away from defending their crown against Aston Villa, Wenger could make changes to a side that appears to need freshening up ahead of the cup final. Walcott and Tomas Rosicky, who extended his contract in the week, will likely come into the Gunners’ side, whilst Jack Wilshere should remain in the starting XI as he regains full match fitness, although the game could come too soon for the returning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Defensively Wenger could be tempted to keep Kieran Gibbs ahead of current first choice left-back Nacho Monreal, as well as give an opportunity to Gabriel, Mathieu Debuchy, if fit, and additional England Under-21 call-up, Calum Chambers.

Top league scorers, Alexis Sanchez, 16, and Olivier Giroud, 14, may well be rested alongside midfielders, Santi Cazorla and Mesut Ozil, however their French boss will be aware that too many changes could tempt the slim possibility of Man United overhauling his side for a third placed finish if they win at Hull and the North Londoners lose, with a seven goal swing in the process.

Although the form book reads in favour of the visitors for Sunday’s final day encounter, it is the hosts that have dominated this fixture in recent times as they’re unbeaten in eight, with the Baggies last victory over the Gunners coming in 2010, a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium, one of only two wins for West Brom over Arsenal in the Premier League era.

Back in November in the reverse encounter, a powerful header from Danny Welbeck – who is sidelined through injury for the weekend's tie - was enough for Arsenal to claim a 1-0 victory and take all three points back to North London, as former Baggies boss Irvine’s time as manager was ultimately drawing to a close.

West Brom, with a win, still have the opportunity to finish the season in 12th and possibly higher, although unlikely due to an inferior goal difference; but with little at stake for Pulis’ side, Arsenal will hope for a winning and goalscoring display as they look to gain momentum ahead of next weekend’s season ending FA Cup final.