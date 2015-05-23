Javier Manquillo: "I'm still working hard to play for Liverpool"

On-loan full-back Javier Manquillo is determined to re-establish his place in Brendan Rodgers' first-team plans.

The 21-year-old, almost one year through a two-year loan deal from La Liga's Atletico Madrid - has made 19 appearances for the Reds since joining last summer, but has faced a spell out of the side since a second-leg loss away at Besiktas in the second-leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.

The Spaniard has gone almost four months since his last start, which was in a 0-0 home draw against Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup, and has not been involved at all in the match-day squad in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, the right-back insists he is fighting hard to get back into the squad as he prepares for a second year on Merseyside.

"Everyone wants to play, we are all fighting for our own position on the field and it is true I haven’t had the chance to feature since January," he said.

"But it doesn’t alter the fact I will work hard to get a game, whether it be the last game of the season or to be considered early on next season.

"That’s what we are here for, we are all here to fight for our place and that’s what I will be doing."

Manquillo is hoping to be a part of the Liverpool side that end the 2014-15 Premier League season at Stoke City on Sunday. The Reds need a win to ensure fifth place and ensure their Europa League campaign doesn't force a start as early as July.

The Spanish U21 international is hoping that the Reds can overcome their recent setbacks to consolidate a place in next season's Europa League group stages.

"The start of the season was tricky for us and we weren’t in the best of form but, we progressed nicely throughout the season," he said.

"The main thing now is to end the season on a good note, by qualifying and sealing our place in the Europa League, this would see a great end to the season."

Asked whether Liverpool will miss Steven Gerrard, who looks set to play in his final game for the club at the Britannia Stadium, Manquillo added: "We all know what a fantastic player he is - he is going to be sadly missed. There will be a gap here when he has gone, of course."