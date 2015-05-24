Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley: Ings' early strike ends Burnley stay in the top flight on a high

An early effort from Danny Ings was enough to end Burnley’s stay in the Premier League on a high with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Ings gave the visitors the lead six minutes in with Gabriel Agbonlahor and Ron Vlaar coming close to getting an equaliser. Ings then had two good opportunities later in the half to get a second goal, Fabian Delph and Charles N’Zogbia produced two good saves from Tom Heaton who managed to save the three points for Sean Dyche’s side.

Ings gave his side the lead in the sixth minute in what could be his final match in the claret and blue shirt. Fredrik Ulvestad headed it into the area which was met by the head of Ashley Barnes who nodded it back to Ings who blasted past a helpless Jed Steer.

Agbonlahor nearly grabbed an equaliser in the 15th minute when a Burnley back-pass looked to be short for Tom Heaton but the keeper who received a call-up to the England squad this week was quick to get off his line to prevent the danger.

Two minutes later the best chance for the home side fell to Vlaar, a Fabian Delph free-kick was cleared to Leandro Bacuna who put it back in to Vlaar but the defender’s half-volley was smashed wide.

Ings nearly got a second in the 19th minute when his flicked header nearly caught out Steer but the keeper managed to reach the effort. The striker had another great opportunity seven minutes later when he got a volley off after George Boyd did well to get the ball into the area but the striker’s volley was too high.

Ashley Westwood forced Heaton to make a decent save when he hit an acrobatic volley but it was equally matched by an acrobatic stop from keeper.

Villa started the second half brightly and Agbonlahor again came close to an equaliser in the 63rd minute, Christian Benteke was dispossessed but it set up well for his strike partner but Heaton was there to prevent the goal.

After that chance Burnley went straight up the field and almost got a second, Ings slipped it through to Boyd but Steer did well to block the effort.

Heaton was called into action twice in the space of a minute to keep his side in the lead, Delph tested the keeper from 25 yards in the 72nd minute but the keeper was equal to it. A minute later the keeper did fantastically to tip N’Zogbia’s curling effort over the bar.

Delph had the final opportunity in extra-time when he tried an effort from 30 yards it wasn’t far off but it didn’t find the net and meant that Villa ended their season on a defeat.

Villa will be disappointed with the results and with the opportunities they had Tim Sherwood would have hoped to get at least a point from the match, despite the defeat all focus will be on next Saturday when they travel to Wembley to play Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Burnley ended their stay in the top flight on a high, despite their relegation they can proud of the effort and determination that they have put in throughout the whole campaign and focus will now be on strengthening their side and attempt to bounce straight back up come the end of next season.