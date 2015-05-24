Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland: Blues end their season with three points and the trophy

Chelsea wrapped up their title winning season in impressive fashion with a 3-1 win over Sunderland. A penalty from Diego Costa and a double from Remy cancelled out Fletcher's opener to give the Blues a win to celebrate alongside the title.

Chelsea started the game like they were in desperate need of three points, testing Vito Mannone early, the highlight coming from a a stinging effort from Branislav Ivanovic. Despite the early pressure, it would be Sunderland who took the lead. Steven Fletcher would find space at the back post to head home from Adam Johnson's corner-kick. A shock lead for the visitors who had clinched safety in midweek. Five minutes later it would be a moment to remember for Chelsea fans as Didier Drogba was carried off on the shoulders of his team-mates in his final game for the Blues. Diego Costa, his replacement, would make an immediate impact as he would equalise for the Champions. Juan Cuadrado, who looked lively in a rare start, burst into the box only to be tripped by John O'Shea, earning a penalty-kick. The Spanish forward would step up to bag his 20th goal of the campaign and level the score at 1-1.

Half-time: Chelsea 1-1 Sunderland: A surprising lead for the visitors quickly cancelled out by Diego Costa's spot-kick.

The Blues continued to push for a winner into the second-half and they'd finally get it twenty minutes before the full-time whistle as another substitute would make his mark. Loic Remy would finish off a lovely move from Eden Hazard to make it 2-1 on the day. Andreas Christensen would come on for his Premier League debut with twelve minutes to play as Stamford Bridge continued to rock. The three points were sealed with 3 minutes to go with Remy tapping in from close range to cap off what was a fantastic season for the West London club. The full-time whistle would sound as the hosts celebrated their fourth Premier League title, the first in 5 years.

Full-time: Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland: A comfortable win in the end for Jose Mourinho's side. Chelsea are Champions of England.