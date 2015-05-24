Crystal Palace 1-0 Swansea City: Eagles celebrate season with victory over poor Swans

A six yard strike from Marouane Chamakh earned Crystal Palace their final three points of the season against a disappointing Swansea City side.

The Eagles looked by far the better side, but still not impressive, as Chamakh gave them the league in the 56th minute.

Overall, the game failed to entertain brilliantly but Palace put in a good attacking first half display before the match died down a bit in the second period.

Crystal Palace sealed their highest finish ever in 10th with 48 points while Swansea got their highest finish as well in 8th.

A party atmosphere at Selhurst Park was lapped up by Alan Pardew after an incredible few months in charge.

Garry Monk took the plaudits himself in front of 2,800 traveling Swansea fans in a real feel-good start to a meaningless game.

Marouane Chamakh and Jason Puncheon had long range shots smashed clear, characteristicly, by Leon Britton.

Nathan Dyer powered down the flank to sweep a cross into the player-less area as the Eagles cleared. Swansea started with less chances but quickly found their typical control of the game.

Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie, impressing so often under Pardew this year, worked together with their skills to allow Zaha to have his effort blocked. Bolasie had Kyle Naughton sitting down with his trickery.

Puncheon saw his shot from outside the box go over the bar as Palace continued to be the more threatening side. Zaha used his cheeky skills and acceleration to get past Jazz Richards but his cross swept past the numerous players in the box.

Batefembi Gomis, master of Swansea's win at Arsenal, broke away from one of Palace's many attacks to feed in Emnes who played it back to Gomis, but it was intercepted and cleared before it could reach him.

Jefferson Montero attacked Joel Ward for the first time at the twenty minute park, stopped after getting past the Palace youngster and his ball forced Hangeland into a nervy header for a corner.

Hennessey missed his header from the corner but Zaha was the centre of things again as his shot forced Fabianski into a low save. The Palace crowd, one of the best all season, got even further behind the team than usual as Zaha and his teammates chased every ball.

Fabianski had to make a great save as Bolasie cut in, leaving Naughton behind, to drill a brilliant shot at the Polish keeper before it was cleared.

James McCarthur was forced off with an injury in the 35th minute as Glenn Murray replaced him.

Gomis came on with a huge, cruncing tackle on Brede Hangeland as he tried to shoot but the Norweigan got up, thankfully.

Bolasie continued the nutmeg competition between him and Zaha, getting another one on Naughton to play in Souare but the cross was a poor one.

Half time came round as a Joel Ward header into the box pinged around and Zaha shot over the bar. The Swans were lucky not to be behind at the break after 45 minutes of brilliant, energetic play from Crystal Palace.

The Swans came out firing, getting their second shot of the afternoon off from Emnes. Starting the second period well provided a great end-to-end style of the game after a rather one-sided first half.

Chamakh took on a couple of Swansea players to get into space outside of the area but slipped as he looked to unleash a shot.

Emnes accelerated brilliantly and earned himself some room to get a cross into the area but Palace cleared it away quickly. The second half was far better in terms of competition as Swansea attacked far better.

Finally, the ball hit the back of the net for Palace after 58 minutes of great attacking play. Chamakh, with his third real chance of the game, chested down Scott Dann's pass before hitting home from just six yards.

The goal gave Palace the momentum after a quiet few minutes with Swansea playing well. Zaha pressurised Jazz Richards, he hit a poor back pass to Fabianski and the winger put too much power into his tackle on the Polish goalkeeper, as he hit the floor in pain.

Barrow replaced Nathan Dyer after coming back from a loan move to Nottingham Forest a month or so ago and coming on for every game since.

Chamakh was forced off for Palace with a hamstring injury in probably the ideal time to get one, if ever, with months to recover. Jordan Mutch came on for him but made the Palace attack significantly weaker.

Miles Jedinak sneaked past Cork as the ball came into the middle of the park but his header went right into Fabianski's hands.

Matt Grimes came on for Leon Britton with 15 minutes left, handing over the captain's armband to Fabianski, the saviour at the Emirates for the Swans.

Zaha continued to cause havoc for the Swansea back four, firing a shot close to the near post, hitting the sidenetting. Jason Puncheon then had a long shot caught by the new skipper, Fabianski.

The game calmed down to suit Alan Pardew and Crystal Palace, sitting nicely in the lead.

Yannick Bolasie finished off his brilliant season as the main man for all three Eagles managers throughout the year with a decent performance on his birthday. Pardew took him off for Fraizer Campbell as he earned a standing ovation round Selhurst Park.

Jefferson Montero came off after a disappointing performance for Swansea as Monk brought on Gorre for a few minutes. The Swans won a free kick and brought all ten outfield players forward to meet it but Palace could deal with the ball in easily, another waste of a chance from the Welsh outfit.

Puncheon controlled the ball well and then fired a long shot at Fabianski who moved across his goal well to get his body around it.

Swansea finished the game as they did throughout, poorly. Crystal Palace were good in attacking terms throughout the first half but weren't incredible and the fact that they won easily showed the lack of quality from Swansea.

Pardew's Eagles end the season in tenth, a very respectable finish as they look to establish themselves as a regular Premier League team.

The Swans have failed to get Europa League but Garry Monk has led them to a quite sublime season including wins over Arsenal and Manchester United.

It was a party atmosphere at Selhurst Park but, really, there was little to shout about except the goal.

Both sides will be very happy with their seasons overall, and rightly so.