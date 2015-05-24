Leicester City 5-1 QPR: Foxes rampant against relegated Rangers

Leicester City finished their season after an incredible comeback to stay up in the Premier League with a big 5-1 win over relegated Queens Park Rangers.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring in the first half and Marc Albrighton doubled it up before the break but 10 crazy minutes in the second half provided two more for the Foxes and a consolation goal from Charlie Austin. Andrej Kramaric completed the rout with an 86th minute fifth for Leicester.

Both Jamie Vardy and Charlie Austin capped off fantastic seasons with goals in the week the pair received their first England call-up.

Much like many of the grounds around the country, the whistle for kick-off took the roar to an even further extreme. Leicester City's comeback may be looked back on in a few years as the greatest of the Premier League era and the fans at the King Power certainly thought that, providing an incredible atmosphere.

Leonardo Ulloa, one of the key members of the Leicester side this season, had the first chance as his curling shot just swept past Alex McCarthy's post.

Jamie Vardy chased down a long ball but McCarthy did well to speed out to the edge of the box and beat Vardy, on the back of an England call up, to it.

The Foxes dominated the opening minutes as Esteban Cambiasso won a free-kick from Joey Barton. QPR couldn't get any chances on the City goals as Cambiasso fed through an offside Vardy.

There is a stoppage in play as Riyad Mahrez looks to be injured and is hobbling around. However he seems to be okay and play can continue a minute later.

England fans watching their own teams throughout the country looked on with glee as Jamie Vardy gave Leicester the lead. The new England number nine pounced on a loosed ball as Mahrez' poor, weak shot was spilt was McCarthy, slamming it in from the rebound.

Barton a right footed drive from the edge of the box but it was blocked in a rather un-exciting game, meaning nothing at the start or end.

Jeffrey Schlupp played a great pass to the goalscorer, Vardy as he continued his great week. Yet the ball didn't live up to expectations as it ran away from him unluckily.

Vardy's fellow England call-up Charlie Austin responded with a blocked effort but QPR couldn't get anything in the first half hour.

Marc Albrighton produced a nice nutmeg, followed it up with a good cross for Ulloa who hit it over McCarthy's crossbar.

QPR got one chance at least after the half hour mark passed as Matty Phillips hit a swerving right foot shot just off the right post.

Marc Albrighton doubled Nigel Pearson's side's lead with a beautiful volleyed effort into to bottom corner after Kasper Schmeichel hoofed the ball down the left flank.

Both sides failed to create anything else before half time as the Foxes went in with an easy two goal lead.

Yet the second half produced a hugely better game, QPR got their first shot away in the first thirty seconds.

Marcin Wasilewski was replaced by Ritchie de Laet within a few minutes of the restart.

Grego-Cox, making his QPR debut, made an awful miss as he was called offside, unmarked at the far post, producing ironic chants from the Rangers fans of 'That's why we're going down'.

QPR might have missed and it seemed that would continue as Leicester got lucky to extend their lead to three goals. Ulloa got a second to the game as he, accidentally, deflected Wes Morgan's shot into the top corner.

There was less than two minutes between Ulloa's second and Cambiasso's third as the Foxes ran rampage over the shambles of QPR's defence. He let the ball drop in front of him on the left of the box before drilling it hard into the bottom corner, the fourth to go past McCarthy.

'Sign him up' was the song from the Foxes fans after Cambiasso's lovely strike but they were silenced, briefly, by Charlie Austin getting on the scoresheet - as always this season. He received his first England call-up this week alongside Vardy and made sure his new teammate wasn't the only one getting attention as he scraped one back for QPR.

Vardy had a great game in blue for Leicester, expectedly so after getting his call up, but was taken off for Andrej Kramaric in the 65th minute.

Wes Morgan looked to extend Leicester's three goal lead as his header was deflected to Robert Huth by Onuoha, who headed wide. Albrighton crossed to one of the goalscorers, Cambiasso, who flicked a backwards header near McCarthy.

Cambiasso excelled in what could be his last Leicester game, but was replaced by Danny Drinkwater with quarter of an hour to go.

Karl Henry came off for QPR, replaced by the very young Brandon Comley.

As both teams looked to have already flown away to a nice, beach holiday in the Mediterranean, Kramaric woke every up by taking Leicester to five goals.

Robert Huth provided the entertainment before it with a nice Cruyff turn before Wes Morgan responded with a back-heel. Pearson, watching on, shook his head in disbelief.

Yet Kramaric put the ball in the net as Ulloa flicked on, the record signing then sent a rocket, but a technically good one, into the top corner.

No added time came from the referee despite 4 goals in the second half and the King Power was a block of noise after the season ended with the Foxes still in England's top division.

Nigel Pearson will be delighted with his side's incredible comeback in terms of staying up while the final performance of the season impressed at home, beating Chris Ramsey's awful Queens Park Rangers side by five goals to one. The Rangers side knew they were relegated and their collapse against Leicester proves why they were.