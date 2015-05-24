Rodgers confirms: He'll leave Liverpool if the owners want him out

In what was Steven Gerrard's final match for Liverpool, the Reds were surprisingly thumped 6-1 by Stoke City away from home on the final day of the season. Brendan Rodgers confirmed in his post-match news conference that he'll leave the club, if the owners want him to.

Liverpool conceded six league goals for the FIRST time since 1963, and was also their heaviest league defeat since then. Steven Gerrard scored their own goal of the game in his final appearance in the Premier League, as he's set to join MLS side LA Galaxy this summer. The Reds, as a result of their loss as well as results elsewhere in the league, have finished in sixth position, meaning they've qualified for the UEFA Europa League play-off rounds, which starts in July.

After their 6-1 drubbing, manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the following in his news conference: "I've always said, you know, if the owners want me to go, I go - it's as simple as that. But I still feel that I've got a lot to offer here at the club, I think that a lot has happened at the club this year which has made the job difficult, we've kept fighting right until the very end, but I totally understand that. As I've said, last season, things were working well, you have the support of everyone. But the performance today, performances like today, do not help you, and I'm fully aware of that."

Raheem Sterling, who has been heavily transfer-linked with a move elsewhere, was an unused substitute. Questions were asked as to why the talented 20-year-old forward, who has been out-of-form recently, did not feature at all, and Rodgers told reporters he felt Raheem was not "in the right frame of mind" to perform at his best. "With Raheem I felt, obviously there has been a lot going on over the past few weeks in particular and, I just felt that other players mentally were better positioned to play in the game. Was as simple as that, really."