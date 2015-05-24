Manchester City 2-0 Southampton: Lampard leaves on a high as Agüero seals Golden Boot

Goals from Frank Lampard and Sergio Agüero either side of the half-time interval sealed all three points for the Citzens, in what proved to be a hard-fought victory for the Sky Blues on Sunday afternoon.

It was the Saints who started the game more brightly, as Toby Alderweireld had a half-chance flash wide of the mark whilst Shane Long was denied early on by a great low stop from Joe Hart, who was eager to clinch the Golden Glove award for the fourth time, which he knew he could achieve with a clean sheet today.

Agüero went on a bursting run into the box, but saw his strike from an acute angle fly over the crossbar as the scores were still goal-less. Kelvin Davis, kept the scores equal making a fine stop to deny the Argentinian from opening the scoring after a powerful shot from Yaya Touré was spilt into the path of the 25-goal striker.

On his last Premier League appearance for both the club and in general before his move to MLS side New York FC, Frank Lampard was desperate to get amongst the action, and it just had to be him to break the deadlock in truth. After a neat piece of build-up play in and around the box between Agüero, David Silva and James Milner, the ball was fizzed into the box for the 36-year-old Englishman to latch onto, and he thumped a powerful drive beyond Davis into the roof of the net.

Agüero came close to doubling the lead just moments later, but for the quick reactions of Davis to rush off his line and intercept the danger, So'ton would have found themselves two-goals down at the break, despite having played well in the early stages. Graziano Pellé hit the post early in the second 45 as the warning signs crept in at the Ethiad but it would not have mattered anyway, as the linesman on the far side had his flag raised for an offside call.

Yaya Touré was replaced with twenty-five minutes left on the clock, to a warm round of applause from the City faithful, who are still wondering as to whether the powerful Ivorian will still be at the club in the summer and beyond, as transfer rumours are running rampant with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan just two of the European clubs interested in his services.

And with a few minutes left to play, Agüero deservedly sealed all three points. A goal-mouth scramble was not defended sufficiently enough by the visitors, and Eliaqium Mangala's headed pass to the back post allowed the tricky Argentine to head home his 26th goal of the league campaign; meaning Sergio had won the Golden Boot for the most goals in the Premier League season.

Player Ratings: