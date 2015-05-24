Opinion: Five signings that will improve Manchester United this summer

Manchester United have quickly changed everything around under Louis van Gaal, after a poor campaign last season with David Moyes at the helm. The Red Devils with the Dutchman, have finished in a respectable fourth position this season, and will have to play a play-off round fixture (home and away) to compete for an official place in the UEFA Champions League in the 2015-16 season.

United will definitely be in a positive mindset ahead of next season, with van Gaal bringing back the confidence of many players this term, including midfield duo Marouane Fellaini and Ashley Young, who have played a vital role in contributing to the club's top four finish this season. As a Manchester United fan, I would expect them to sign up to five players, especially if we win our Champions League play-off, because ideally we need depth in midfield to rotate the team around week-in, week-out. The club have been unfortunate this season with injuries which has totalled up to around an eyewatering 70; in contrast, the newly-crowned champions Chelsea have only had twenty. With that being taken into account, surely it would make many fans wonder if the amount of injuries was a similiar figure to Chelsea's, would we have finished higher in the table?

Five signings that will improve Manchester United this summer:

Nicolas Otamendi

The 28-year-old Argentine, has established himself as the best centre-back in La Liga over the past two years, and this season has scored more headed goals than any other defender in the league, with five. Otamendi shows his passion in every game, as he is hungry to win each and every tackle as well as beating players to aerial duels for possession. This is exactly what is needed for United, a centre-back that tops the stats through interceptions, clearances and blocks. Also, he's got a good relationship with fellow defender Marcos Rojo within the national team, so if he joins the club, it wouldn't seem to be much of a problem for him to settle down in Manchester.

The warrior has mastered opponents as big as La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, this being emphasised by the fact he picked up the Man of the Match award in both matches, and also scored an important goal in both. Otamendi has plenty of experience, and the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will benefit from playing alongside him as they can look up to him as a leader, especially with the defence currently lacking a leader figure. Nicolas in defence, and you'd surely expect the team to keep a clean sheet for half of their games at least, if not more.

Nathaniel Clyne

The Englishman was one of the best right-back's in the league this season, would be a perfect fit in the backline of United. Clyne's abilities which stood out this season included; very good at tackling, keeps composure in tough situations, hardly commits a foul, does really well to help the wingers by bombing forward, as well as boasting strong dribbling skills. The Southampton man is very versatile besides his normal role at right-back, as he can also play as the right-midfielder and can defend extremely well in either a three-man, or four-man defensive formation.

If United ponder signing him, the fee could be as little as £15million pounds, and the league's giants will not find another right-back with his abilities for such a sizeable fee, so the club would be silly not to try and sign him. The Red Devils would be gradually building a backline full to the brim with an English core if Clyne signs, with Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones already in the first-team defence. Louis van Gaal has Antonio Valencia in a makeshift right-back position, so if Clyne does join the club this summer, he'd be a first-team regular, in his normal RB position.

Thomas Müller

The German star was given his Bayern Munich debut by none other than Louis van Gaal, the current Manchester United manager. The club will need to sign a quality striker this summer if they want any chance of winning the league next season. With Radamel Falcao set to return to AS Monaco, and James Wilson being possibly sent to another English side on a loan deal, the Reds will only have Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie available - which won't be enough for them. Fee for Muller would be between £40-£50million pounds if there’s a chance of it happening, which clearly seems like a deal any big club would refuse, considering he is in the Top five best forwards in the world. Louis van Gaal in January felt Manchester United don't have a player to score 20 goals a season, is Müller the answer to the Dutchman's question?

Ilkay Gundogan

The 24-year-old German, has been linked with Manchester United several times this season and the question remains: could he be the one to be Michael Carrick's long-term replacement? He most definitely has the "Carrick effect" for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, since his debut for BVB, they have won 67% of all games he has been involved in. Very similar to Carrick who has a 72% win rate this season. Manchester United are missing a midfielder who makes impressive runs through the middle to expose the defence; which is one of the best qualities Gunodgan possesses. According to many reports the fee for Ilkay would be between £20 and £25million, which seems like a bargain considering he was one of the best central midfielders around two years back before his long-term injury setbacks. But he is only 24, and will only improve with long career ahead of him, it's extremely unlikely that you'll find a player in the same position as Ilkay for a cheaper fee. Dortmund have had a rather lacklustre season, finishing seventh in the Bundesliga, so it would be no surprise if their big stars would request a move from the club.

Petr Cech

Would be a straight-forward signing if current Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea leaves to join Real Madrid. Many fans are worried that Cech is 33 and we shouldn't sign him, yet they don't remember Edwin Van der Sar was 35-years-old when he joined the club and he had at least five good seasons at Old Trafford. Cech has been on the substitutes' bench for most of the season at Chelsea, with talented young goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois having been in goal since the first game of the season. A goalkeeper, who has been in the Premier League for around eleven years, shows he is filled with experience and has another few years in him left. Cech has been given permission by the Blues, and more importantly, his manager Jose Mourinho to speak to other teams if he wants to leave. The veteran goalkeeper surely wants to end his career playing for an extra few years, instead of being on the bench, sot there's no excuse for him not to consider other option?

Manchester United fans wouldn't mind a world-class keeper like Petr Cech to end his career at the club, but should remember he will only be a short-term replacement for de Gea.

Without a doubt, if Ed Woodward manages to pull of all these deals all the supporters will love him for years to come. And also Louis van Gaal would have to deliver success in the league and a good run in Europe if they get past the qualifiers. Transfer window opens early this time around, in June, so we shall see who Manchester United sign - time will tell as to who they'll bring in.