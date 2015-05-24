Newcastle United 2-0 West Ham United: Sissoko and Guitierez seal safety for Magpies

Second half goals from Moussa Sissoko and hero Jonas Gutierrez ensured victory over West Ham and Premier League status for Newcastle United.

The crucial moment in this game was was always going to be the opening goal and to the relief of nearly 50,000 Geordies it was the home side who got it. Gutierrez measured a ball in from the left to the far post where Sissoko out jumped his defender in the air and powered home a header from six yards.

It could have been a nervy finish for the Newcastle fans but Gutierrez ensure that wasn't the case as he drilled one right footed in the right bottom corner with the help of a deflection from a shot just outside the box.

Newcastle had made a bright start to the game and had a golden chance in the very first minute through Emanuel Riviere after a low cross from the right by Sissoko was not cleared but the French striker snatched at the chance and pulled it wide of the far post.

The forward was at it again just five minutes later when he hit the left side netting from a bicycle kick after Daryl Janmaat had clipped the ball into him.

West Ham meanwhile struggled to assert themselves in this game and only got one good real chance at goal in the first half when Aaron Cresswell played a low ball in from the left, which went straight to Stewart Downing as he ran through but his left foot shot was tame across goal and well blocked by Tim Krul.

The hosts were obviously relieved to get in front early in the second half as they beat Hull to any last day twist. After they went in front the game really died out with West Ham showing no desire to get back into the game while Newcastle were prepared to sit on their lead.

The hosts may well had thought they had blone a chance to kill of the game when with just seven minutes left West Ham took a short free kick to Creswell who was dispossesed by Vurnon Anita who had the West Ham half to himself with only four teamates for company but when he tried to pass it to one of them he put it straight to Adrian in the Hammers goal. Thankfully for Anita his blushes were spared as Guitierez did make it 2-0 two minutes later.

Newcastle pick up their first win in 11 games then and that is enough for them to survive and actually finish 15th due to other results on the final day.

Player Ratings