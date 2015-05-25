Score Middlesbrough - Norwich in Championship Play-off Final 2015 (0-2)

17:30. Well, that's it - as Norwich City are promoted to the Barclays' Premier League after a 2-0 win - winning a cool £120 million windfall in the process. They've had a terrific Championship season and have been even better this afternoon at Wembley Stadium. Alex Neil's men were much better in the first-half and took a 2-0 lead shortly after both sides had hit the crossbar, Cameron Jerome opening the scoring after 11 minutes before Nathan Redmond added an excellent second in the 14th minute. Middlesbrough improved after the break but could never quite get back into the game, and Aitor Karanka's side will have to settle for an eight season in the second-flight of English football. Thanks for joining me, Charlie Malam, and VAVEL UK for today's game. The domestic English season may be over, but we'll have plenty of coverage from the Europa League final in mid-week as well as the Champions League final at the start of May. Thanks again for joining us, and enjoy the rest of your evening.

17:27. As Squawka have pointed out on their official Twitter account, Norwich City to return to the Premier League glad in the knowledge that Luis Suarez no longer players for Liverpool FC. The Uruguayan, who knows plays for Barcelona in La Liga, scored 12 goals in six games against the Canaries in the Premier League - including three hat-tricks.

17:25. Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka, to Sky Sports: "It's difficult because this team have done everything this season to get promotion. They played better, they didn't make mistakes, we made two mistakes, and in a final you pay for those mistakes. But we have to be proud of the players and this crowd. It's amazing to be here. It's not our moment now. It's a big step forward this season and we have to keep going the same way because this club, this crowd and this city deserve to be in the Premier League. I will start tomorrow to prepare for next season because it's my job."

17:26. Delia Smith comes onto the Wembley turf to celebrate with the fans, insisting to the Sky Sports cameras that their win was for the supporters who stuck with them through the highs and the lows.

17:23. More from Cameron Jerome, speaking to Sky Sports on his first goal: "I caught the defender in possession and got in the box. I was looking for a cut back but the defender cut off the angle, so I went for the near post and I was lucky to squeeze it in. I'm glad to get on the scoresheet, but more importantly we got over the line today."

17:21. The party will go on well into the night in East Anglia, with the Norwich end still absolutely packed out as Alex Neil celebrates on the shoulders of Bradley Johnson in front of the fans. He'll have a tough test trying to manage the Canaries in the Premier League, but he'll give it a good go.

17:19. Norwich winger and goalscorer Nathan Redmond, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "It was about a team today. The boys did it. The passage of play before my goal was a team effort. I'm extremely proud of the boys. We'll have a good summer and we'll get back to work."

17:17. City continuing to celebrate as they lift the trophy aloft on the pitch, ensuring they soak all the backroom staff with champagne. The supporters and players up the other end are a little less upbeat, obviously, but they'll be back for next season - as Aitor Karanka insists to the cameras.

17:15. Norwich manager Alex Neil to Sky Sports on the pitch: "I believed we would do it, but it's one thing believing it and another thing doing it. Big players arrive on the big stage and you saw that in the first 20 minutes - we were unbelievable. We worked so hard to get here. The worst thing you can do is walk off having been scared."

17:13. Norwich City's players hold aloft the Championship Play-Off trophy after their final win. (Picture: @NorwichCityFC​)

17:10. Norwich City lift the Play-Off trophy to confirm their victory, and their place in the top-flight of England next year. They've become the 18th side in history to come straight back up to the Premier League after relegation.

17:08. Norwich striker Cameron Jerome speaking to Sky Sports after full-time: "It's amazing. It's been a long old season. We were both unlucky to miss out on automatic promotion. Someone's got to lose and it's unfortunate for them. We were magnificent today. We moved the ball well and we were deserved winners."

17:07. Delia Smith celebrates with each and every one of the Norwich players, with Stephen Fry even getting involved on the hugs and handshakes as the players take their place 107 steps up into the Wembley heavens. The trophy awaits.

17:06. So there it is, Norwich City join Watford and Bournemouth in the 2015-16 Barclays' Premier League with a 2-0 win. They were the better side today, flying out of the blocks and taking advantage. The Middlesbrough boys are disappointed, with Vossen in tears and on-loan striker Bamford visibly downcast, but Aitor Karanka's men have had a great year.

17:05. The Norwich end are still celebrating, as their players walk the length of the pitch with flags bearing "We're going up!" The Boro end is understandably filtering out, but there are small pockets of supporters waiting to see their side collect their medals - which will be shortly.

17:03. So, thanks to quickfire goals from Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond - Alex Neil - who only came into the club in January, has guided Norwich to the Premier League. What a magnificent achievement.

17:01. Classy touch from the Norwich side, who go to the Middlesbrough players and congratulate them on their efforts. The Teesiders have had a fantastic season, but they weren't quite at it today. Their game plan fell to pieces, and they didn't have the firepower to find the two goals they needed. Instead, it's the Canaries who will be enjoying top-flight football in the 2015-16 season.

16:59.. Alex Neil shakes hands with Aitor Karanka, before he and his backroom staff - not least the players and the fans, celebrate emphatically. "We are going up!" cheer the East Anglians in one half of Wembley.

16:57. Norwich City are promoted to the Premier League, winning the 2014-15 Championship Play-Off Final.

FT: Middlesbrough 0-2 Norwich City.

90+4' Boro look to have conceded defeat now, still closing down the men in possession, but realistically the result has sunk in now. Seconds until the yellow end of Wembley erupts into jubilation...

90+2' Konstantopolous launches the ball high, but it falls through to Ruddy to catch to a chorus of cheers from the Norwich City end.

90' Four minutes of added time at Wembley, but it looks like today is Norwich's day. They've got a nice cushion and the sea of yellow is bouncing up and down with delight. They can reach out and touch it now.

89' Middlesbrough desperate to get the ball back in play as they look for a late glimmer of hope. The Boro end is slowly emptying, whilst its party time in the Norwich end.

87' Final substitution as the second goalscorer Redmond is replaced by experienced midfielder Gary O'Neil as the Canaries look to see out their win.

86' Time really running out for Middlesbrough, who still trail by two goals. Their fans are trying to suck the ball into the goal, but Bassong buys a foul out of Adomah on the edge of his own area and his side will be able to slow down the play.

85' Friend tries to cut onto the inside of Redmond, but though the winger is physically inferior, he holds in well and outmuscles the Boro man before Norwich squirm clear.

84' The Norwich supporters in loud voice, knowing they are only a few minutes away from promotion. They're going to have to dig in and prevent Boro from scoring, but they've restricted them to just one shot on target in the 84 minutes so far, so a betting man would back them to do just that.

82' Boro really pressing as Bamford finds space at the near post, but he can't pick out a cross. It's cleared for a corner, which Leadbitter comes across to take and though Ayala leaps and catches his header almost perfectly, but its blocked by Grabban in front of goal.

81' Pinball inside the Boro box, as Friend makes way down the left and tries to square a cross into the box. It takes a number of deflections, with the supporters behind the goal clamouring for a handball, before being cleared and Tomlin can't quite make anything of the rebound.

80' 10 minutes left. On the 10th anniversary of Istanbul, can Middlesbrough produce a similarly remarkable comeback? It's going to take a big effort, and they've not troubled Ruddy too often in the Norwich goal.

78' It's Redmond who takes it, and he tries to bend it over the wall and into the top corner from the angle, but he doesn't quite catch a hold of it and it swerves wide.

77' Middlesbrough having plenty of the ball, but not doing much with it going forward. Meanwhile, Dorrans wins a free-kick after a strong burst forward, and Redmond and the substitute line it up around 30-yards from goal.

76' Redmond wins the ball inside the Middlesbrough half, but plenty of red shirts scramble back to prevent anything coming of it and Karanka's men eventually win the ball back.

75' Just 15 minutes left for Norwich, who will sit back and hold their two-goal advantage, to seal their immediate return to the Premier League. Barring a stirring late comeback from Boro, that's exactly what will be happening.

73' Alex Neil readying two substitutes, with Lewis Grabban - who plays for the first time in three games after his red card - coming on for goalscorer Jerome and Graham Dorrans replacing Hoolahan.

71' Bamford's lack of sharpness just showing, as he struggles to find his final touch and the ball evades him for a goal-kick. Boro are still looking to pile on the pressure as Nsue cuts in from the right and looks for the outlet pass, but Kike's ball back across the box deflects into the grateful grasp of Ruddy. Still 2-0 to Norwich less than 20 minutes remaining.

70' Howson impedes the goalkeeper from the corner by holding him and Boro are fortunate that Martin doesn't make more of his free header at the back post - as Mike Dean didn't spot the foul, but Martin's header is over the bar.

69' Second substitution for Middlesbrough: Kike coming on to replace Vossen, who has not done much after striking the bar with that half-volley in the first-half.

68' Adomah manages to put a cross into the box after finding a yard of space on his man, but he can't quite execute it and Ruddy gather. Up the other end, superb work by Jerome wins a corner after closing down well to win the ball and then the deflection.

67' Much more even feel to this second-half, with Boro defending much better than in the first 45 minutes. Still though, Bamford's effort is the only time they've called Ruddy into action - as Tomlin begins to drop deep and pick up the ball.

65' Aitor Karanka has thrust three up front now as his side look for a goal, though their brief spell of dominance looks to have faded away and Norwich are looking comfortable again. That could all change though.

64' 25 minutes to go and Middlesbrough really in need of a goal, as Friend's cross is hooked clear. Martin and Bassong have dealt with the cross excellently so far.

63' Howson goes into the book for bringing down Tomlin, clipping his heels outside his own area. Only the second booking of the afternoon so far.

61' Gibson deals with a looped deflection poorly and Jerome almost pounces on the header, but he allows it to go out for a corner - which Konstantopolous punches away.

60' Middlesbrough supporters, and players, picking up now as they sense a goal here could really see them get back into the game. They're certainly improving, though pushing so many players high up is leaving space at the back which Norwich could take advantage of.

58' Adomah swings a cross in from the left, but Bassong is there to head away. Boro pick the ball back up and Tomlin brings a number of Norwich defenders around him before flicking the ball into Bamford. He spins towards goal and shoots first-time, but Ruddy gets both hands to the effort.

56' Strong-minded decision from referee Mike Dean to issue Vossen with the first yellow of the afternoon after he hangs a leg in on Hoolahan to make it look like he got caught to try and win a free-kick, or even a penalty as it was on the edge of the area, but Dean is having none of it. Nevertheless, Boro are looking better now as they push further up.

54' Much better from Boro, as they win a corner after Tomlin's pass. Leadbitter's cross, this time an inswinger, finds the head of Ayala, but though it deflects off Bassong - Mike Dean gives a goal-kick rather than a second corner.

53' Howson picks up the ball and surges through the lines, but he can't find Cameron with the pass forward. Norwich finding pockets of space between the midfield and defence as Boro look to put themselves back in the game, committing plenty of men forward.

51' Superb play by Norwich in possession, but Jerome looks to be moving gingerly - holding his left hamstring. With all the running he's done today, it'd be little surprise if he's tweaked a muscle - but it would be a big blow for Alex Neil. That said, he does have the likes of Gary Hooper and Graham Dorrans to bring off the bench.

50' Leadbitter sends it in from the right and Ayala wins the header, but he can't keep it under the crossbar. Boro just starting to gather a little momentum here.

49' Nsue wins a throw-in down the left after a deflection from Redmond. Friend's throw finds Tomlin, but Redmond is right at his heels to take it away. Norwich can't keep it though and Nsue's cross forces a corner out of Bassong.

48' Johnson is down on the touchline after a clash of heads with Nsue, who leaps up behind him to try and win a header. It's nothing serious though and he's quickly back to his feet.

47' Howson tries a shot, but he can't get a clean connection on the effort and it bounces for Dimi to easily gather. One more goal for Neil's men here, and it's surely all over.

46' We're back in action at Wembley. There's been a substitution for Karanka at half-time, with Whitehead coming off and Nsue coming on. Can he help Boro's cause? We'll have to wait and see.

16:03. It's not completely out of the question for Boro though. Reading lead 2-0 at half-time in 1995, but lost 4-3 to Bolton Wanderers after extra-time. Will we see a repeat of that in this next half-time? Who knows..

16:01. Two superb goals so far, great work from Cameron Jerome to nick the ball away Daniel Ayala for the first, before placing past Dimi at his near-post - whilst Nathan Redmond's effort just a few minutes later, to control and cut the ball back across goal all in one movement, was simply sublime. Aitor Karanka will need a rousing team talk inside that changing room to inspire his players to come back from this.

15:59. The contrasting emotions inside Wembley at half-time. Middlesbrough are yet to manage a shot in target, whilst Norwich have scored two shots from three in total. The Canaries are on course for a quick return to the Premier League as it stands, but there's been plenty of drama across this Play-Off weekend so far. Will there be more here today? Second-half action with you in a matter of minutes.

15:56. Quick-fire goals from Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond have provided the Canaries with a deserved lead, and it's going to take an almight effort from the Teesiders not just to get back in this game, but to find at least two goals to force extra-time. That of course, would also involve ensuring Norwich don't add to their tally - which is easier said than done.

15:53. Halfway through the 2015 Championship Play-Off Final, and Norwich lead Middlesbrough thanks to two goals in three and a half minutes. Alex Neil's side have been absolutely superb so far at Wembley, showing great enthusiasm and endeavour to press Boro's back-line - winning the ball high up the pitch and being clinical with their opportunities, whilst Aitor Karanka's men have yet to provide Jelle Vossen or Patrick Bamford with any real service. In fact, John Ruddy's yet to make a save - with Boro's only real action up the pitch coming through set-pieces, none of which have been all too troubling to the City defence.

HT: Middlesbrough 0-2 Norwich City.

45+2' Bamford goes down looking for a foul outside the Norwich box, but Mike Dean is giving nothing.

45' Two minutes of added time at the end of this first-half, with Boro pushing for a goal to halve the deficit. Norwich just aren't allowing them any time, as Friend finds some space and tries to swing a cross but Whittaker - who has been excellent - nicks the ball away and he and Redmond play themselves out of danger near their own corner flag.

44' Martin is warned for a strong challenge and Leadbitter swings it in to the box from deep, but Tettey heads away. The Teesiders look to maintain the pressure, but Ruddy eventually thumps clear.

43' Norwich winning the ball high up the pitch constantly with superb determination and pace. Boro have had no time on the ball, even amongst their back-four. The question is, can they keep this level of performance up?

42' Boro are bereft of options, as Leadbitter's ball out wide in search of Friend is 10 if not 20-yards in front of him and goes out for a goal-kick. They can't wait for the half-time whistle, it seems.

40' Norwich keeping the ball superbly, finding space in between the lines. Redmond beats a tackle and finds Olsson and though Boro initially clear their lines as Howson can't find a breakthrough, its straight back at them almost immediately.

39' Middlesbrough really haven't got going further up the pitch, whilst City are looking very good with some excellent touch-and-go passing football. The Norwich end of Wembley are loving every minute.

38' Leadbitter's delivery is headed out by Whittaker at the near post on the first attempt and at the second time of asking, Vossen can only head it high and wide. Set-pieces have been the only time they've got into the final third so far, but they've not made the most of them.

36' Leadbitter swings in a free-kick from the right-hand side and again it's a good delivery, but Ruddy comes off his line to punch clear. Boro pick it up and down the left, Friend wins a corner after his cross is blocked.

36' Boro making moves up the pitch, though they've yet to really bring Ruddy into action. They're desperately in need with a bit of magic, but it's not come for them so far. A goal for them before half-time really opens this game up.

34' Every single one of these players in the Norwich City line-up have played in the Barclays' Premier League before, and it tells. Vossen tries to acrobatically steer a ball into the box, but the experienced Ruddy is there to gather. The Canaries have been better in every department so far, even though they only finished a mere point above their opponents in the final league standings.

33' Whittaker drives a cross across the box, but Johnson can't meet it. Boro clear and win a free-kick as Vossen goes down under pressure.

32' Tireless work in the final third from Neil's side, as Jerome wins the ball back before winning a free-kick from the agitated Clayton.

31' Adomah finds a bit of space down the right, but Johnson tracks back to clear for a throw. He manages to meet Clayton's clipped ball towards the byline and he clips a ball back into the box, but Bassong heads back to his goalkeeper. Bamford tries to unsettle Ruddy, who drops the ball, but he gathers the rebound rather fortunately as he and the striker laugh it off.

30' Two goals in three and a half minutes mean that Boro's poor run at Wembley Stadium (currently four losses in four games) looks set to continue as things stand. Boro fans may take some solace in the fact that the last time the Teessiders played a second-tier play-off final, they won - against Chelsea in 1988, though that clash was over two legs.

29' Just as his corner-kick, Leadbitter swings a neat ball into the six-yard box - but no-one is there to meet it and it goes out comfortably for a goal-kick.

28' Well, we said before the game that Middlesbrough had been stuck in traffic and only got to start their warm-up late, and it looks as though they've been stuck in second gear here. Tomlin wins a free-kick after Tettey closes him down and tackles strongly, giving Leadbitter a golden opportunity to swing a ball into the danger area.

26' Middlesbrough have some work to do here. The last time a side came from two goals down to win the Championship Play-Off final was in 1995, when Bolton Wanderers beat Reading.

25' Boro are really struggling in the midfield , though they looked to have switched system with Vossen now up alongside Bamford as opposed to playing in behind the loanee. They've enjoyed more of the ball, but they've not been able to do much with it so far. Friend finds some space and crosses, but Vossen's glanced header falls wide of the mark.

24' Middlesbrough certainly aren't out of this. One goal completely changes the complexion of the game, but they'll need to pick their heads up quickly or it could be taken away from them. The Canaries are looking clinical, though Whitehead steals it away from Olsson at the corner flag with Norwich building momentum.

22' Leadbitter sends in an inswinging cross from the left, but its easily cleared by Whittaker. The Teesiders gather, but Clayton's cross falls to Ruddy in goal.

21' Boro are just beginning to settle, though Norwich are forcing their possession into a pretty meaningless area of the pitch. That is until Friend bursts forward and wins a corner out of a deflection.

20' The Play-Offs always are dramatic, but this has been pretty special so far. Alex Neil's side are full of confidence, though Aitor Karanka's side are looking to hit back. Bamford's barely had a sniff so far, whilst the Canaries are enjoying themselves down the flanks. Premier League quality football, you might say.

19' Clayton, visibly frustrated, goes through Hoolahan and seconds later, Norwich win another free-kick after Tomlin's foul. After taking it quickly, Hoolahan gathers and runs across the box, but he runs into trouble and can't find a way through on goal. The Canaries rescue the situation, as Redmond tries a scissor kick but miscues - it falls back to him and he tries to find Jerome with a clipped cross, but it drifts through for a goal-kick. City are absolutely dominant here.

18' Well, who saw this coming? Middlesbrough looked to be sitting comfortably in their own half, despite not getting up the pitch. All of a sudden, two huge punches from Norwich City and Alex Neil's side are in the driving seat.

16' Incredible! The tightest defence in the Championship have gone to pieces, as Redmond brilliantly controls a ball inside the box and cuts a shot back across goal and into the far corner.

15' GOAL! And they find it. It's a quickfire second, thanks to Redmond, and Norwich lead 2-0.

14' What an opening quarter of an hour this has been. Norwich enjoying a lot of the possession here as they surge forward in search of a second.

13' Jerome makes it two in two, pressing high up the pitch to win the ball off of Ayala. He makes his way towards the byline and looks for the pass inside the area, but its not on - so he makes his way to the near post where he sneaks it between the Boro goalkeeper to give City the lead. The Norwich end are absolutely bouncing now.

12' GOAL! Jerome gives Norwich the lead, sending the yellow end into absolute raptures.

11' And.. calm. That was a frantic few minutes, but Boro are back in possession and looking to regain control as they play it about inside their own half. They were two superb strikes, hitting the woodwork within 32 seconds of each other, but you do feel that had Jerome got his had to the ball - he'd have scored.

10' Remarkable, now it's Middlesbrough who hit the woodwork! They counter and Bassong flicks a cross with his backheel to the edge of the area. Vossen takes it down and hits a sweetly-struck half-volley, but it rebounds back off the woodwork.

9' So close for Norwich! Boro defending in numbers, with every man behind the ball at current. Whittaker swings a ball into the box but Jerome completely misses the header, it falls back to Johnson at the edge of the area and he strikes it on the half-volley but it clatters back off the crossbar.

8' Johnson rises to try and meet Whittaker's long ball into the box, but Whitehead steps across him to prevent him reaching it and it falls through to goalkeeper Konstantopolous, or Dimi - as we'll call him.

7' The Canaries forcing Boro back deep with quick, intelligent pressing and Hoolahan wins a throw-in high up the pitch - but Gibson heads clear the quick throw.

5' Not much to split the sides so far, as you would expect. Norwich pressing high up the pitch, but Boro are looking composed in possession.

4' Adomah brings down Leadbitter's ball beautifully and twice looks to swing a cross into the box, but Whittaker heads away. Redmond looks to counter, but Friend gets a foot on the ball for Boro.

3' An electric atmosphere inside the stadium, just how it should be. Pretty tentative in terms of the early stages, though the Canaries are looking to stretch Boro down the flanks. Redmond beats his man down the right but his hung cross is cleared, and Middlesbrough retrieve the ball.

2' Tettey takes the ball away from Bamford in the early seconds and they eventually work it to Olsson down the left, but Ayala heads clear his whipped cross. The full-back takes the throw, but Johnson can't flick back to him and it's a goal-kick.

1' Norwich get us underway, in their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Redmond and Hoolahan getting the ball rolling in the centre-circle. Middlesbrough in the exact same set-up, unchanged from their last game. Let battle commence.

15:00. Flags are flying, beach balls and balloons are bouncing and the scarves are being held aloft. These supporters, in particular in the Boro end, have been waiting some time for this and they'll be keen to soak in every minute.

14:58. A sight to behold here, with Wembley beautifully split - one side completely decked out in yellow and the other all red. The pre-match festivities are underway, shaking hands, the national anthem and the like. We'll have kick-off with you any minute.

14:56. Grant Leadbitter leads fourth-placed out Middlesbrough with Russell Martin leading third-placed Norwich out, Alex Neil and Aitor Karanka alongside them. Can they keep their nerves down? The atmosphere is deafening in a packed Wembley Stadium as they walk out on to the turf and past the Play-Off Trophy.

14:54. The players are ready, the managers are ready and Delia Smith is ready in the stands. Here we go.

14:51. Middlesbrough arrived late, and have only had a brief warm-up in comparison to their opponents as they prepare to walk out the Wembley tunnel to a raucous roar of support. Could that play a factor in the full-time result? They'll hope not.

14:48. Anticipation is building, with both sides having been in the mix for promotion all year long. This is certainly a game that could go all the way to a penalty shoot-out, and it's a moment both sides have been waiting for - but which will be the one that steps up to the plate? We'll have kick-off with you in a few minutes.

14:45. Quarter of an hour until this game kicks off. Both ends of Wembley are almost full, one packed in a sea of green and yellow and the other a wall of red. Both sets of supporters are desperate to see their side clash horns with the big boys next year, and we're sure to be in for an enthralling 90 minutes (and maybe more) to decide who it is that is mixing with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in a few months' time. Stay right here for live minute-by-minute commentary of the 2015 Championship Play-Off Final.

14:43. It's not particularly the trophy that those players will be craving, though it's another nice incentive. It's the place in the Premier League next season, and the financial benefits that come alongside it, that is the real prize. £120 million is the specific figure awaiting the winners.

14:40. Wembley Stadium is really beginning to fill up as we rapidly approach kick-off in the capital. It's the most expensive game in the world, or so they say - and here's the prize that awaits the winner:

14:37. Norwich full-back Martin Olsson has praised the mentality of his teammates to get to where they are today after going down last season in the build-up to today's game. "Everyone knows that when you go down to the Championship, it’s always tough to go straight back up; mentally, as well. Players might not want to stay and fight to get back up," he said at Friday’s press conference. "We kept most of our team, we’ve been working hard in training and since day one we’ve been saying that we wanted to back up straight away. It’s been tough but we’ve done pretty well this season. You need that team spirit. There are so many games in this league and you just need to stay together. There needs to be positivity on the training ground, and we’ve shown on the pitch that we trust each other and that we work hard for each other. Everyone wants to play in the Premier League, that’s the best league for me. We have a big chance, so hopefully we make it there for next season."

14:33. No Championship midfielder has scored more goals this term than Norwich's Bradley Johnson (15) – level with Matt Ritchie of Bournemouth and Bakary Sako of Wolverhampton Wanderers. He starts in midfield today.

14:30. "We have to put things right as we have done all season, because our aim is to get promoted and it’s the only game left. I think we’ve thought about reaching the Premier League all season, so it hasn’t just been over the last 10 months. It’s one thing we’ve thought about all season because we’ve been up there fighting the top teams in this division to go to the Premier League. We play a top team who were Premier League players 12 months ago. We’ve performed well all year so it’ll be the icing on the cake if we do overcome Norwich. But no one’s counting our chickens yet. We’ve got a real tough game and Norwich are a really tough team with a good manager who has got their players going. They might have felt hard done by when we went to Carrow Road and won 1-0 because they were really good on the night, but we dug in and came away with the win. That doesn’t mean anything going into this game. They want to put things right and we want to win, so it’s only right."

14:28. Middlesbrough captain Grant Leadbitter has been involved in more goals than any other Boro player this season with 11 goals and 10 assists, but has not found the net since 31 January. The skipper believes that the pressure is on both sides in today's Play-Off Final: "It’s the one game that all players want to be involved in, but we have to win. The dressing room is excited. There’s a bit of nervous energy and bite in the dressing room and I think that’s good leading into what you’d say is a massive game, and the only game left. The characters we have in dressing room, we have to step up to the plate. It’s going to be a good game and in certain games this year we haven’t performed and for some reason or other – it’s no fault of the players – it’s just happened."

14:25. Another interesting stat, courtesy of the Daily Mirror. Many Premier League teams will be rooting for the Canaries today, because if they are promoted - the top-flight will share a cool £24 million windfall due to the fact Norwich were only relegated a year ago and are due parachute payments, which the Mirror say "are guaranteed to each team that goes down for four years after relegation as financial support" - but it will be shared amongst the Premier League sides if they are back in the big time just a year after going down.

14:23. Did you know? Seven of the last 11 Championship Play-Off Finals have ended 1-0. Today's game is expected to be tight, but will it just be the single goal that separates the two sides?

14:20. Just the one change overall for both sides, but it's a big one for Boro. Bamford has been central to their success this season, scoring 17 goals in a fantastic season individually. Will he be the hero for Middlesbrough today? The Teesiders will also be looking towards their resolute back-four to be as solid as they have been all year round. They've kept more clean sheets than any other Championship team this season (incl. play-offs), with 22. Can they keep it up today when it matters?

14:17. There we are! The big news from the Middlesbrough camp is finally in, and Patrick Bamford recovers from his ankle injury to take up a starting place in today's game. He replaces Kike, otherwise the Boro side is the same as the one that beat Brentford 3-0.

14:15. The current scene on Wembley Way, as per @SkyBetChamp. But which set of supporters will making the journey home distinctly happier than the others? Kick-off in 45 minutes.

14:13. Still waiting for confirmation of the Middlesbrough line-up. We'll have it with you when we get it.

14:11. Unchanged eleven from Alex Neil's Norwich, who fields the same side who beat Ipswich 3-1 at Carrow Road as Lewis Grabban returns to the bench after his suspension.

14:08. Norwich City Bench: Rudd, Grabban, Hooper, E Bennett, R Bennett, O'Neil, Dorrans.

14:06. Middlesbrough Bench: Ripley, Kike, Forshaw, Reach, Amorebieta, Nsue, Woodgate.

14:04. Norwich City XI: Ruddy; Whittaker, Martin (c), Bassong, Olsson; Redmond, Howson, Tettey, Johnson; Hoolahan; Jerome.

14:02. Middlesbrough XI: Konstantopolous; Whitehead, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; Adomah, Leadbitter (c), Clayton, Tomlin; Vossen, Bamford.

The team news is in...

We're closing in on kick-off in today's LIVE Championship Play-Off Final. We'll have team news from both Middlesbrough and Norwich City with you soon. Stay tuned!

We're likely to see two different approaches today, with Norwich likely to come flying out of the blocks. Boro, on the other hand, will likely be happy to soak up the pressure and hit their opponents on the break - just like how Queens Park Rangers beat Derby County 1-0 in the Play-Off Final a year ago after absorbing pressure for much of the game. The R's, of course, will be back in the Championship next season after being relegated with Burnley and Hull City - but which one of today's teams will unwillingly join them?

Norwich have won eight and drawn four of their last 13 games, with their only defeat within that period coming against today's opponents - Middlesbrough, back on 17 April. Will Boro be their nemisis again?

Not long until kick-off now, and you can bet Middlesbrough and Norwich fans are already packing the streets around Wembley Way. Who are you backing to win today? Tweet your match predicitions to @VAVEL.

Head-to-head: Norwich have won only one of their last 12 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions, having drawn five and lost six. This will be the 51st encounter between the two teams, with Middlesbrough having notched 21 wins overall, while Norwich have come out on top 16 times.

Did you know? Middlesbrough have never won in four attempts at Wembley Stadium. The 38,000 travelling fans today - making a 250-mile trip to London to see their side will certainly be hoping for a fifth-time lucky here today. Here's the end that they'll be sitting in today: (Picture courtesy of @Boro)

The 35-year-old veteran, widely expected to retire after today, responded when asked about whether he's been thinking about his decision: "I’ll only be thinking about what I’m going to do when I’m lying on a sun-lounger in the sun," he told the Hartlepool Mail." I’m going to talk to the manager and my family, but I’ve made no decisions yet on what I will do."

Jonathan Woodgate, another man of experience not only in England but in Spain - having played for Real Madrid back in the day, believes Boro are the underdogs today. "This is a one-off game, it’s going to be tense, both teams are going to be nervous," he admitted. "You look at Norwich and they are going to be the favourites. We have beaten them twice but pretty much every single one of their players is a Premier League player. Apart from one, I think all their team played in the Premier last year. The onus is on them, the pressure is on them because their players are bigger than ours. It’s going to be a special atmosphere, a full stadium, half of it red and the other half yellow, I just hope at the end it’s the reds celebrating."

Speaking on Middlesbrough and their season, O'Neil added: "They’ve had a good season, and are a good side who are strong defensively. They don’t score many goals but have beaten us twice this year, so hopefully it’s our turn. There’s no extra motivation needed because the hard work of a whole season is riding on 90 minutes. We all want to be in the Premier League. They’ll have the exact same aims as us. Hopefully we can come out on top."

Experienced Norwich City midfielder Gary O'Neil, who is no stranger to the Premier League, has insisted his side are ready for the final today. "The lads have been involved in big games before so we’ll make sure we’re ready and fully prepared," he said. "Once you’ve been involved in Premier League matches, this isn’t massively different. Obviously it’s a lot more intense on the day with the whole season riding on it. It’s important you don’t get caught up in how much it means because it can definitely affect your performance. We haven’t discussed this one yet. We’ll be preparing later in the week for Middlesbrough, and I’m sure the gaffer will have a plan as he always does."

Alex Neil, meanwhile, who only took over from Neil Adams in January - is relishing the opportunity of leading his side out in such glorious surroundings like Wembley. "I think the fans should be excited, it's a great occasion. We've worked extremely hard to get there," he told BBC Radio Norfolk. "It's not something that comes along very often and it's something they should enjoy. I'll be really proud to take the players out," he added. "Being involved with Norwich City and being involved with such an occasion will be special for me and my family as well. I'm really, really looking forward to it, but the most important thing is when the game kicks off."

According to Boro boss Aitor Karanka though, those previous results count for nothing when it comes to it today. "I don't think the two games this season were a good reflection, because at the start of the season they were in a good way and in the game we played there they had chances and we were defending for 60 minutes," he told BBC Tees. "I don't think we are favourites, especially because you look at the squad. They were playing in the Premier League for the last three seasons and we were playing to stay in the division last season. We are not the favourites but we are going to go there to fight against a very good team."

Well it turns out that ​Middlesbrough have convincingly edged out their opponents this season, beating them 4-0 on home turf and 1-0 away at Carrow Road. That slim victory on the road came thanks to Alexander Tettey's own goal, whilst the more emphatic victory at the Riverside was helped by Patrick Bamford's fifth-minute opener, before Grant Leadbitter bagged a brace and Yanic Wildschut rounded off the scoring late on. Check out the highlights of that game courtesy of Norwich City FC's official YouTube channel:

So we've had close encounters and a tightly-contested affair that led to late drama. But what are we set to see today? Let's look at how Middlesbrough and Norwich fared against each other in the Championship earlier this season..

The League One Play-Off Final was a little more straight forward on Sunday afternoon, as Preston North End ended their Play-Off hoodoo at the tenth time of asking. Jermaine Beckford was the star man, giving his side the lead over Swindon Town inside just two minutes after beating his marker to meet Paul Gallagher's cross. 10 minutes later, it was 2-0 as Paul Huntington tapped-in from close-range after a number of defensive errors. Things got worse before half-time, as Beckford added his second of the afternoon straight up the other end after Michael Smith had wasted a free header. The 31-year-old striker picked up the ball after a counter and hammered it into the bottom corner to kill off any of Town's comeback hopes. Beckford wasn't done there though and before succumbing to a muscle injury mid-way through the second-half, he made sure the day was his by sealing a hat-trick after placing past Wes Foderingham in a one-on-one. Preston achieved promotion to the Championship thanks to their emphatic 4-0 win. You can read a full review of the game right here.

There was a dramatic late twist in the League Two Play-Off Final on Saturday evening. Neither sides could be split in normal time, leading to extra-time at 0-0. But just five minutes into the extra half-an-hour, Wycombe Wanderers gave themselves the lead thanks to a bit of fortune. Joe Jacobson's dipping free-kick bounced off the underside of the bar and back off the back of the diving Daniel Bentley in goal, to give the Chairboys the lead. Phil Brown's Southend United continued to pour bodies forward in the remaining minutes, desperate to finally escape the clutches of League Two and it paid off. With just 40 seconds remaining of extra-time, substitute striker Joe Pigot controlled a knockdown and angled the ball into the far bottom corner to send the Southend fans into absolute raptures and force a penalty shoot-out. The drama had only just begun. Ben Coker (Southend) and Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe) were the only two to see their spot-kicks saved from the first five, forcing sudden death. From there, it eventually stretched to 7-6 - where Wycombe's Sam Wood had the unenviable job of keeping the tense shoot-out going - but his 12-yard effort was pushed by Bentley onto the post, meaning United won promotion after a remarkable turnaround. Read a review of the game in full here.

Of course, today's game is the third and final Play-Off Final of a dramatic Wembley weekend. How did the previous two finals fare?

TEAM NEWS: City have no fresh injury worries, with Alex Neil able to bring back Lewis Grabban after a ban on the penultimate weekend saw him miss the final day of the season and the Play-Off Semi-Finals. He will be competing with Cameron Jerome for a place up-top, whilst Gary Hooper and Graham Dorrans also eyeing action from the bench.

TEAM NEWS: Middlesbrough could be without their Championship Player of the Year winner Patrick Bamford, after the on-loan Chelsea man missed their second-leg win versus Brentford with a troubling ankle injury. The youngster has travelled to the capital with the rest of the squad, but is not guaranteed to play a part. If he does not start, Kike is expected to lead the line - but today's designated home team are expected to stick with a largely similar line-up that saw them prevail in the semis. Ben Gibson's tonsillitis has died down and he will be available, whilst fellow centre-back Jonathan Woodgate could feature after his late cameo against Brentford.

That's how today's two sides find themselves here today then. For an extended preview, read Joe Ball's write-up here.

The second-leg was a little more open, though there was not much to separate the two sides in the first-half. In the early minutes of the second period, as Wes Hoolahan converted a penalty after Christophe Berra was dismissed for a clear handball on the goal-line. Tommy Smith brought the Tractor Boys level just ten minutes later, but Norwich benefitted from the extra man as Nathan Redmond restored the lead four minutes later and Cameron Jerome put it beyond doubt with 14 minutes to go as Alex Neil's men ran out 4-2 winners on aggregate over their rivals.

Falling just short saw them set up a mouthwatering East Anglian Derby against Ipswich Town in the Play-Off Semi Finals. They travelled to their bitter rivals first off, and emerged with a tightly-contested 1-1 draw. Jonny Howson gave the visitors the lead before the break, but after an injury to Luke Varney and six minutes added time - the hosts drew level through Varney's replacement, Paul Anderson. Neither side could find a winning goal in the second-half, as they were forced to share the spoils.

Norwich meanwhile, ended up finishing only a point above Boro in 3rd after a superb response to last season's top-flight relegation. It started off well, with summer signing Lewis Grabban getting amongst the goals from the first few games, and they sat top of the table 11 games in - but a barren run of three losses and a draw, which included that cruel 4-0 loss at the Riverside, saw Norwich fall as low as 11th. Nevertheless, the Canaries got back on the horse and began to pick up more points in their promotion charge. They managed five wins from five in February, as their form began to peak, and it only got better as they managed another five-game winning streak. With just three losses in their last 18, they finished an agonising three points off the automatics - though they have the chance to rectify that today.

You can see the highlights from that 3-0 second-leg win, which gave Boro passage to Wembley today, here:

In the return-leg, Brentford had it all to do, but this time they were comfortably beaten by Middlesbrough. After surviving some early pressure, the hosts took the lead through Lee Tomlin before Kike and Albert Adomah added further goals to win 3-0 on the night and put a nice 5-1 gloss on the aggregate scoring.

Check out highlights from Brentford 1-2 Middlesbrough, here:

In the first-leg, it was Brentford who enjoyed the home advantage - but they could not make it count in a tense tie. Jelle Vossen gave the visitors the lead with a first-half header, but Andre Gray capitalised on a goalkeeping error to peg Boro back. However, in the 93rd minute, Fernando Amorebieta poked past Stuart Dallas to give the Teesiders a vital 2-1 away lead.

Unfortunately, Boro were just four points short of an automatic spot - which Watford finished up in after losing out on the league to Bournemouth in dramatic circumstances on the final day. So, in the play-offs - Karanka's men were served up against Brentford, in only their first season in the Championship. The Bees had finished an impressive fifth, though they trailed Middlesbrough by seven points.

Middlesbrough, led by Aitor Karanka, have found a tremendous balance throughout the sides to help fuel a potential return to the big stage. The 41-year-old Spaniard's side conceded just 37 goals in 46 games all season, comprehensively the best return in the top six - with only Norwich's 46 goals conceded coming close. They started off rather inconsistently, with three wins and three losses in the first six games - but they started to find real runs of consistency - losing just three times in 26 games between 13 September and 18 February. Their form did waver towards the end of the campaign, losing six of their last 15 - but they managed enough wins in between to guarantee their first promotion place since going down six years ago.

So, how did both sides get this far? Let's take a quick look at each side's 2014-15 Championship season...

Alex Neil's Norwich are looking for an immediate return to the top-flight, having only been relegated last season by three points. Boro, meanwhile, have been outside the Premier League for five years since going down in 2008-09 on 32 points.

Regularly regarded as the most expensive game in football, the winner of today's game will receive an incredible £120 million windfall in joining England's top-flight, with already promoted winners Bournemouth and runners-up Watford also set to receive hefty pay-outs for their success in the second division. But which of today's two sides will join them in next year's Premier League?

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game - the Championship Play-Off Final. Today, Monday 25th May 2015, sees the Middlesbrough take on Norwich City at Wembley Stadium to fight for a spot in the 2015-16 Barclays' Premier League. This afternoon's game kicks off at 3:00pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.