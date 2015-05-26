Derby set to appoint Clement as manager

Derby County are set to appoint Real Madrid assistant manager Paul Clement as manager following the departure of Steve McClaren from the club, according to BBC Sport.

Former England manager McClaren's tenure at the club ended on Monday following months of speculation linking him with jobs elsewhere - particularly with Newcastle United - and the Rams look set to make a swift appointment.

43-year-old Clement took over the role at Madrid from current Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka, but manager Carlo Ancelotti also found himself without a job on Monday after a trophyless season.

Clement has worked under Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, where he began his coaching career in 1996 as coach of the Blues' academy side.

He has also held roles with Fulham, the Republic of Ireland and Blackburn Rovers, but this will be his first foray into management if the appointment is confirmed.

Rams fans will hope that Clement can enjoy a similar impact to that made by former Madrid man Karanka at Middlesbrough, with the 41-year-old having taken Boro from the relegation zone to the play-off final in the space of 18 months.

Meanwhile, the departing McClaren is still the firm favourite to replace the under-pressure John Carver at Newcastle, despite the Magpies' survival from Premier League relegation on the final day of the season.