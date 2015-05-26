Liverpool's 2014/15 player ratings: The midfielders

The 2014/15 season has been a disappointing one for Liverpool, with many inconsistencies in both player and team performance, as the Reds stumbled to a 6th placed finish in the Barclays Premier League. But how did the midfielders do individually? Well, let's take a look.

With Liverpool's strikers seemingly downing tools for the 2014/15 season, the goalscoring mantle had to be taken up by the midfield players. They did this well, scoring 36 of the teams 52 league goals. Most of these were down to the good performances of Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson, but they were by no means the only contributors.

We must also not forget the defensive work that these all action players help with, and notable contributions must go to Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and the like.

There were new faces too in the midfield, as Lazar Markovic, Adam Lallana and Can himself came in, for combined fees of over £50 million. So, without further ado, let's get stuck into these ratings!

Emre Can: It's probably best to start with the midfielder that was forced into defence. Yes, Emre Can. I've included him in the midfielders section, because he's a midfielder. And if you're a regular reader of Liverpool VAVEL's line up pieces, you'll be aware of my views that he should be played in midfield. However, he did make most of his appearances in a centre back position as part of a back three, normally on the right hand side. Bringing the ball out of defence, he was both composed and assured throughout, proving to be one of the shining lights in a dark season. His performances suffered as he was moved to right back, a decision that nobody really understands, but it shouldn't retract from the potential Can has shown. 7.

Lucas Leiva: Often an unsung hero when Liverpool are doing well, Lucas had another productive season, which was at times blighted by injury. He played a crucial role in Liverpool's 13 game unbeaten run, as his anchoring of the midfield allowed for Henderson to push on more. There were other times where he wasn't selected, namely the start of the season, also known as games which Liverpool lost in. There may be better options out there than Lucas, but Liverpool don't have them currently, and the Brazilian once again proved ths season that he is a valuable asset. Selling him to Inter Milan would most likely be a mistake, and his performances this season back that idea up. 6.

Steven Gerrard: It was an eventful final season for Liverpool's skipper, as he suffered something of a hangover effect from 'that' slip against Chelsea around 12 months prior. From the high's of early season goals against Everton and Tottenham came the soul crushing low of his red card against Manchester United, which came just 48 seconds after being brought on. Three goals in his final four Liverpool games did make him finish at the club's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions, however two of those goals came in losses to Crystal Palace and Stoke City. The Palace game was his final one at Anfield, and ended in a poor 3-1 loss. However, it was incomparable to his last ever Liverpool game, as the Reds were humbed 6-1 at Stoke City. Gerrard scored in this game, with one fan suggesting that his goal in he loss was a perfect metaphor for his time at the club. Either way, his performances this season suggest that a summer move to LA Galaxy is the right decision for all parties. 5.

Joe Allen: It's been an interesting season for the Welshman, as he embarked upon his third year on Merseyside after following Rodgers from Swansea City in 2012. His first team opportunities have been more limited than you would expect for a player who is seemingly so well suited to his managers passing style, however injuries have factored into that. Overall he's managed 27 appearances, with one goal and no assists. These don't make for great reading, but it should be noted that Allen's defensive work has largely improved, as he helped boss the midfield in big wins such as the 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Anfield. Despite these positives, the 'Welsh Xavi' will be hoping for better fortunes next term. 5.

Jordan Henderson: Liverpool's captain in waiting has had another impressive season, and was a strong candidate for the club's Player of the Year award. It's easy to forget that Henderson is still just 24, due to the maturity he has shown both on and off the pitch, leading the team in times of Gerrard's absence. Captaincy duties aside, his displays have been consistent throughout and often filled with quality. Adding goals to his game, he has scored seven goals, whilst also registering nine assists. The tally for the latter would also be much higher, had Liverpool's strikers offerd mobility or finising quality. Henderson has alot to be pleased about for this season, but will know that he must kick on next year, in an attempt to fill the gap left by Gerrard. 7.

Adam Lallana: The second of three midfield signings, Lallana was a player that Liverpool chased for a long time towards the end of last season, before finally signing him up towards the end of the FIFA World Cup. Injuries saw him miss out on early season action, before getting into the team in September. He's looked good at times, with stylish dribbling and good passing often fawned upon by fans. At other times however, lack of killer instinct frustrates, with Lallana's inablity to complete games also proving a problem for his boss. Six goals in all competitions doesn't sound brilliant, but fans shouldn't give up on Lallana just yet, as some games have shown that there's more to come. 6.

Jordon Ibe: Jordon Ibe only spending half a season at Liverpool (returning from a loan spell at Derby County in January) can be looked at in both positive and negative ways. Positively, he missed out on the terrible pre Christmas performances, and got some good experience at Championship level. Negatively, the impact he was allowed to make on Liverpool's season was cut in half, but he took his opportunity when it came. The 19-year-old is yet to score for Liverpool, but almost managed it in his first game against Everton, hammering a long range shot against the post from 35 yards. Since then he has matured in a number of different positions, excelling across the pitch from left wing back to right wing. Certainly one to watch for the future, Reds fans will be looking forward to seeing Ibe in matchday squad's from the start of next season. 6.

Lazar Markovic: Putting it kindly, the Serbian's debut season in the Premier League hasn't exactly set the world alight. However, I do find it hard to blame him. His natural position is attacking midfield, but he has normally been shunted out to his secondary position of winger, and at times as just a right wing back. He's struggled to make an impact in these positions, leading to certain parts of the fanbase labelling him a flop. On the contrary, I believe that he still has much to offer. The 21-year-old has looked impressive in parts, contributing largely in games against Sunderland, Bournemouth and Tottenham. He was Liverpool's best player in the 1-1 draw with Basel, coming on as a substitiute before being unfairly sent off for a swinging arm, which didn't actually make contact with anyone. Not an impressive season, but not a disaster. 5.

Raheem Sterling: Ah yes, Raheem Sterling. I could probably conduct an entire review of his current contract situation, but let's stick to what he's done on the pitch. Starting the season well, Sterling grabbed two goals in his first three games and it looked like he would go on to reach and indeed surpass the heights he had gathered during last season and the following World Cup. Moving across midfield positions, he was eventually thrust into a striking role due to the inadequacies of Rickie Lambert, Fabio Borini and Mario Balotelli. He did well up front, creating space well for onrushing midfielders, but his form seemed to dwindle after the contract saga broke out. He didn't contribute much post February, and it factored hugely into Liverpool's inability to make the top four. Whether or not he's at Liverpool next season will depend much on his relationship with Brendan Rodgers over the course of the summer, but the Ulsterman will be looking to get more out of the European Golden Boy holder, should he stay. 7.

Philippe Coutinho: Best midfield player and Player of the Season. The Brazilian has been excellent all season, with his form going from great to superb after Christmas. The departure of Luis Suarez and injury to Daniel Sturridge meant that Liverpool needed a new 'go to' player, and Coutinho stepped up to the plate. Matchwinning goals against Manchester City, Southampton and Blackburn were all scored, and whenever Coutinho was on form, Liverpool were too. These sensational performances saw him become a marked man, which was a problem for the Reds as they were devoid of other match-winners. Despite this, Coutinho barely let performance levels slip, churning out better perfomances than those around him right until the end of the season. Cleaning up at the club's end of season awards, Coutinho won four awards, and the people of Merseyside will be hoping that he stays around long enough to win many more. 8.