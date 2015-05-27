Season Review: Hull City

Hull City had a season to forget as The Tigers went from European adventure to relegation in a matter of months.

With troubles off the pitch also affecting them, including a divide being made between a section of fans and the owners, it’s not been the season Hull fans were hoping for.

Highlights

It’s hard to have highlights in a season in which the club was relegated, but some have to include; Europe, as Hull were granted entry into the Europa League and given European football for the first time in their 111 year history thanks to their maiden FA Cup final appearance last season. After making it past AS Trencin of Slovakia, Hull went out to Belgian side Lokeren.

Also, not many teams this season got a result from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, but Hull so nearly stole a win. The Tigers were 1-0 up thanks to David Meyler’s first half header. All they had to do was hold on, that was until James Milner’s fantastic free kick in second half injury time robbed Hull of a vital three points and what can only be described as an upset.

Finally, in the midst of a relegation battle, the best thing is a result against a strong side, and that’s exactly what Hull got when they faced Liverpool in April. Coming off the back of a victory over Crystal Palace, Hull secured back to back wins thanks to Michael Dawson’s goal, however two straight defeats followed to Burnley and Spurs and relegation confirmed soon after.

Low Points

Obviously relegation itself is a key low point, but there were plenty more for Hull. These include; the name change debacle. Hull City chairman Assem Allam has been wanting to change the name to Hull Tigers for a couple of seasons now. But fans have finally started to vocally oppose it. Some sections of fans even boo those who chant against it, showing the club is in real despair.

Not that their issues weren’t bad enough already, a couple of weeks back Jake Livermore, Hull ‘star’ and one time England international was suspended by the club due to failing a drugs test and testing positive for cocaine. Costing Hull £8million at the beginning of the season, a drugs scandal is the last thing the Tigers will have wanted with relegation and a fight between fans and chairman already on going.

Key Players

A squad of Hull’s quality didn’t perform and in the end, they’ve paid the price. However a few players really fought and worked hard. There are unsung heroes at the KC Stadium, such as Paul McShane, but the real one is Ahmed Elmohamady. The Egyptian started every Premier League game for the last two seasons and is a tireless winger, providing crosses galore and showing real passion at all times, Hull will be lucky to keep him.

Another is Michael Dawson, the Dawson name was already legendary at Hull thanks to Michael’s brother Andy, who played at the KC for ten years. When Michael arrived he had a lot to live up to, as well as a £5million transfer fee, and he delivered, being the rock in Hull’s defence this season and cutting out balls at vital times, as well as nicking the odd goal, such as the winner against Liverpool mentioned earlier.

But Hull’s signing of the season, as well as a key played, has to be Andy Robertson. The Scot was a £2.25million buy from Dundee United and has since flourished in his left back/winger role. He’s been an exciting one to watch play as well as one of Hull’s most coveted players, with rumours the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa are preparing bids for him.

Disappointing Players

Obviously the aforementioned Jake Livermore is a disappointing one, originally on loan at the KC last season, he was signed permanently by Steve Bruce last summer, and has since gone from star to shame. Putting in a string of disappointing performances this season as well as his drugs test failure, Hull fans can be assured they’ve seen the last of the former Spurs man.

Midfield partner Tom Huddlestone hasn’t been much better. The £5million man from Spurs in 2013 was originally a solid defensive midfielder, thought tackling and tenacious, he was vital in Hull surviving last season. However he’s now a shadow of his former self and a particularly poor performance against Arsenal last month means he’s likely to leave, seeing as Hull will look to slash the wage bill.

But the ultimate disappointment this season was Abel Hernández. The striker cost £10million from Palermo, Hull’s record signing by a big margin, big things were expected of the 24 year old. However a run of four goals in 26 appearances means he’s been one of the biggest flops not only in Hull’s history, but the whole Premier League. He’ll also be one of the first through the exit door.

Transfer Window

Hull need to strengthen some key areas next season, with ‘keepers Steve Harper and Allan McGregor nearing retirement, a ‘keeper is needed. Perhaps Alex McCarthy from QPR or someone of that standard. Also a solid midfielder who can win balls and also provide from the middle of the park. With Livermore and Huddlestone likely to leave, the responsibility may fall to David Meyler and Stephen Quinn. Also a new striker is pivotal, with Abel Hernández, Dame N’Doye and possibly Nikica Jelavic all likely to leave, Hull need a solid 15 goals a season striker, something they’ve lacked for years now.

Predictions for Next Season

It’s no secret that the Championship is arguably the hardest league to be promoted from, but Hull can do it if they recruit well and keep the core squad of players together. They need to follow the philosophy of Norwich, who’ve been promoted at the first time of asking and keep the stability of the squad together. Prediction: 2nd.