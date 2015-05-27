Stoke interested in Europa League finalist Konoplyanka

Stoke City will make a move for Dnipro and Ukraine winger Yevhen Konoplyanka when his deal expires next month, the Stoke Sentinel understands.

Initially it was believed that the man, who has been pivotal in Dnipro's road to the final (with a goal and three assists) wage would be a stumbling block with the player allegedly asking for £100,000 a week. However the Stoke Sentinel wrote "His wage demands have apparently been halved within days..."

Konoplyanka has made a total of forty appearances this season scoring eight and assisting seven in the process. Yevhen almost moved to Liverpool last January in a £16 million deal but club president Ihor Kolomoyskyi blocked the coveted attacker's departure.

The twenty-five-year-old has near half a century of international caps to his name with eight goals attached. He has been in the Dnipro set up since 2006 and debuted for the side in 2008.

The Potters finished ninth in the Premier league last term and have already added German defender Philipp Wollscheid to their ranks ahead of the coming season.

Fellow Premier league side West Ham are said to be interested in the man, who has a black belt in Karate.