Arturo Vidal to Arsenal: Will it Happen?

As Arsene Wenger prepares his side for the FA Cup final on Saturday, there has been a huge transfer rumour surrounding Arsenal. Arsenal are reportedly showing interest in Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, with rumours rampant over the last week that Vidal had agreed a deal in principle to join the North London outfit. However these rumours seem to be a little premature as Arsene Wenger said he will not be engaging in any transfer business until after the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

When asked about any possible deal Wenger was quick to dismiss the rumours but did admit he liked the Chilean international midfielder as he said; "If you want me to tell you I like Arturo Vidal, yes, I like Arturo Vidal. Are we in a transfer mode? No." With so many of the current Arsenal midfield coming to the end of their contracts, could Wenger be in the market for a midfielder?

Vidal is normally a hard working, box-to-box midfielder which is a similar role to Aaron Ramsey. So if Wenger were to sign Vidal this could signal a shift in the way in which Wenger will set his team up for next season?

Arsenal fans will have to wait and see if this statement of intent actually happens with Vidal being courted by Manchester United last summer.