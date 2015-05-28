Was Arsenal's route to the FA Cup final easier than the year before?

On the 18th May, an Alexis Sanchez double against Reading in the FA Cup semi-finals ensured that Arsenal would reach consecutive FA Cup finals for the first time since 2003, but was this season's route to Wembley any easier than last season's?

On Arsenal's road to ending their infamous trophy drought back in 2014, the side from Islington firstly encountered their North London rivals Tottenham in the third round. Arsenal claimed the bragging rights as they comfortably dismissed their neighbours with a decisive 2-0 win, the first coming courtesy of a powerful Santi Cazorla strike before a delicate Tomas Rosicky finish sealed a memorable victory over Spurs. Arsenal enjoyed a 4-0 win over League One side Coventry City in the following round, with a Podolski brace setting their Gunners on their way to another win, leading the Premier League table at that point in the year. The fixture will also be remembered for Gedion Zelalem's first team debut, the first Arsenal player to make an apperance after being born during Arsene Wenger's reign as manager.

The London outfit then thrashed Everton 4-1 in the quarter-finals, which ensured they would be going to Wembley for the first time since their League Cup final defeat in 2011. The game could have proved difficult, after Lukaku canceled out a well taken Mesut Ozil opener, but the home side's superiority shone as Arteta and substitute Giroud made sure of a Wembley return. Beforehand, Arsenal also struggled against Liverpool in the fifth round, many seeing the victory helped by a rash refereeing decision by Howard Webb.

Arsenal also became frustrated against Wigan, needing penalty shootout heroics from the departing Lukasz Fabianski to rescue them from yet another year without silverware. In the infamous final, Arsenal went behind 2-0 after eight minutes but finally grabbed a winner deep into injury-time, as Arsenal's Player of the Season, Aaron Ramsey, struck the ball past Allan McGregor, with the Welshman executing one of his iconicm penetrating runs into the box ending the nine-year trophy drought.

Moving on to following season, Arsenal found themselves as the better side for the majority of their bid to retain the cup. Strong home wins against last year's finalists Hull City and Middlesbrough, coupled with a high-scoring 3-2 win in Brighton and a historic 2-1 win at Old Trafford, with ex-Red Devil Danny Welbeck scoring the winner, setting up Arsenal for yet another FA Cup semi-final.

Despite the trip to Manchester, the draws were kind to the holders and produced two Championship sides and a team that was ultimately relegated from the Premier League. A tight match against Championship strugglers Reading followed, needing an unfortunate mistake by Adam Federici to send Arsenal within at least 90 minutes of a consecutive FA Cup triumph.

Altogether, this season's FA Cup campaign was easier for the team than of the previous campaign. This can be attributed towards a coincidence considering the league form the club were experiencing in both campaigns, and the added weight of pressure to end a trophy drought. Ultimately, the conditions are set for Arsenal to retain England's oldest competition as the Gunners face Aston Villa at Wembley.