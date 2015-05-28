Bournemouth announce Joshua King capture

Premier League newcomers, AFC Bournemouth, today announced the signing of free agent Joshua King on a three-year deal.

King becomes the Cherries third signing in as many days, as they added 'keepers Artur Boruc and Adam Federici to their ranks earlier this week.

23-year-old King had been offered a new deal with Blackburn but instead opted to join Eddie Howe's side in their first year in the Premier League.

"We’ve seen, in flashes, at Blackburn what a good player he can be and the Stoke game was a real stand-out moment from his season," Howe told the club's official website. "Whether he plays as a central striker or as a wide player, he has that versatility which will be invaluable to us," he continued.



The Norwegian international started out at Manchester United in 2009 and has had loan spells at Preston North End, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn, before he made that spell permanent in 2013.

King, in his first interview with the club website, admitted, "The Premier League has always been the dream to play in, I’ve been on the bench for United, I’ve played in the Champions League and FA Cup but never got on for United in the Premier League.

The winger-cum-striker netted five times in nineteen games, in all competitions, last term and has a Barclays Premier League winners medal amongst his accolades.