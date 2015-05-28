Top five Manchester City goals of 2014-15
Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Chelsea, but did it make our top five?

Manchester City managed an astonishing 101 goals in all competitions throughout the 2014/15 season, but which were the best five out of them all? Let's take a look.

City struggled to replicate the mesmerising total of 156 that they struck in the previous season, however this was largely down to the side playing less games. Sergio Aguero scored a huge 32 of the 101, with Yaya Toure and David Silva both netting 12 apiece.

A large part of these goals were screamers, which is why I must start with the honorable mentions. These go to free kicks by James Milner - Hull, and Alexsander Kolarov against both Aston Villa and QPR. Fernandinho's curling effort against Burnley also deserves a mention, as does Toure's left footed drive against Crystal Palace. Now we've got those terrific goals out of the way, onto the top five...

5: Samir Nasri (Roma away)

Not only one of the best goals of the season, but also one of the most important one's for Manchester City. After a poor start to their Champions League group, Aguero's hat-trick at home to Bayern Munich two weeks prior had left City with a chance, albeit a slim one, of qualification for the last 16 stage. They needed to beat Roma in Italy, and hope that Bayern defeated CSKA Moscow in Germany. Bayern did their job, but City were tied at 0-0 with just 25 minutes left. Roma knew that they only needed a draw, and were content with frustrating the English champions with good defensive organisation. The Citizens needed a moment of magic, and that's what Nasri provided. Taking the ball in from the left hand side, the Frenchman dropped his shoulder past a couple of men, before hammering a powerful shot into the net. Such was it's accuracy, it deflected off the inside of the post across the goal, nestling into the top left hand corner.