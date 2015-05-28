Top five Manchester City goals of 2014-15

Manchester City managed an astonishing 101 goals in all competitions throughout the 2014/15 season, but which were the best five out of them all? Let's take a look.

City struggled to replicate the mesmerising total of 156 that they struck in the previous season, however this was largely down to the side playing less games. Sergio Aguero scored a huge 32 of the 101, with Yaya Toure and David Silva both netting 12 apiece.

A large part of these goals were screamers, which is why I must start with the honorable mentions. These go to free kicks by James Milner - Hull, and Alexsander Kolarov against both Aston Villa and QPR. Fernandinho's curling effort against Burnley also deserves a mention, as does Toure's left footed drive against Crystal Palace. Now we've got those terrific goals out of the way, onto the top five...

5: Samir Nasri (Roma away)

Not only one of the best goals of the season, but also one of the most important one's for Manchester City. After a poor start to their Champions League group, Aguero's hat-trick at home to Bayern Munich two weeks prior had left City with a chance, albeit a slim one, of qualification for the last 16 stage. They needed to beat Roma in Italy, and hope that Bayern defeated CSKA Moscow in Germany. Bayern did their job, but City were tied at 0-0 with just 25 minutes left. Roma knew that they only needed a draw, and were content with frustrating the English champions with good defensive organisation. The Citizens needed a moment of magic, and that's what Nasri provided. Taking the ball in from the left hand side, the Frenchman dropped his shoulder past a couple of men, before hammering a powerful shot into the net. Such was it's accuracy, it deflected off the inside of the post across the goal, nestling into the top left hand corner.

4: Sergio Aguero (QPR away)

Remember Luis Suarez's goal for Liverpool against Newcastle a few years ago? This Aguero goal can't help but draw comparison to that. A disappointing game which City could only draw 2-2, it will be remembered for this beautiful peace of play from Aguero. Running onto a long pass from Eliaquim Mangala, Aguero superbly controlled the ball in a crowded penalty area with an outstretched foot, twisting past Steven Caulker like he wasn't even there before curling a left-footed finish past Robert Green. There was some controversy over a possible handball in the process, but I'll let you decide that for yourselves. QPR must hate the sight of Aguero, as the Argentinian seems to score against them every time they play against him, including a little known goal back in 2012...

3: David Silva (West Ham away)

The only goal in my top five which came during a Man City defeat, was David Silva's curling effort in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham during October. Morgan Amalfitano and Diafra Sakho gave the Hammers a 2-0 lead, before Silva pulled one back. It proved to be just a consolation goal, as West Ham held out for the win, but what a goal it was. Gliding in with the ball from the right hand side, Silva faked to shoot, skipping in-between to West Ham defenders. Looking up, he bent the ball around a group of players and into the bottom left hand corner, leaving 'keeper Adrian with no chance. Silva did extremely well to take on the goalscoring mantle from an injured Aguero in the first half of the season, and this was the pick of the bunch.

2: Yaya Toure (Sunderland home)

For a man with a goalscoring reputation of Yaya Toure's, it's a surprise that the Ivorian only features once in this top five. However, he does reach the heights of second place thanks to a powerhouse of a strike against Sunderland. His goal is the only one in the list scored at the Etihad Stadium, and came in a game that was meandered at 0-0 until he intervened. A patient passing move ended in Jovetic squaring the ball to Toure, who lashed it into the top left hand corner, beating former teammate Pantilimon. Frank Lampard's late winner unsured that the game ended 3-2 to City after a Sunderland fightback, and it could prove to be one of Toure's final goals in a City shirt, with rumours of a summer move to Inter Milan filling newspaper columns.

1: Sergio Aguero (Sunderland away)

Sunderland are again the opposition as we crown Sergio Aguero's strike against them as Manchester City's goal of the season. This time in the away fixture, Aguero belted in a scorching effort from the edge of the area just minutes after Connor Wickham had put the hosts ahead. A heavy touch seemingly allowed defender Sebastian Coates to tackle Aguero, however he expertly slipped the ball through the Uruguayan's legs, before showing quick feet to run up to the ball and viciously strike the ball into the right hand corner of the net. A fantastic goal from the Argentine, which is somewhat fitting considering his excellent season. He went on to add another in the game, as City ran out 4-1 winners, breaking a run of bad results at the Stadium of Light.