Manchester United 2014 Summer signings: Reviewed

Manchester United splashed the cash in the Summer, spending a whopping total of £145million on five players; the highest amount out of the all 20 teams as well as a British transfer record.

With another big summer of spending planned ahead of the 2015/16 season, we will look through the hit and misses in terms of new signings from this campaign.

Ander Herrera: £29million

The first signing of the Van Gaal era was Ander Herrera, who had been on United’s radar for some time. Herrera was to arrive during the previous Summer but some complications, including fake representatives from United the deal was called off. This Summer they managed to nab their man.

It took a while for the Spaniard to get going but he finished it on a high with 26 appearances, eight goals and four assists to his name. The 25-year-old took part in the opening day defeat to Swansea before missing the next two matches, but bounced back with two goals in the next two games upon his return.

A string of absences saw his game time cut dramatically been substituted countlessly with next full 90 minutes coming into the defeat to Swansea in February where he scored the consolation goal for United. From there his season sprang into life completing 11 of the final 12 games and scoring another three goals along the way to finish the campaign as one of the best players in the starting XI.

Herrera finished the season excellently and if the Spaniard can replicate that form at the beginning of the 2015/16 season, he could prove to be the midfielder that United have been desperately chasing since the departure of Paul Scholes.

Luke Shaw: £27million

It’s been a very rough season for Van Gaal’s second recruit, with Shaw just making 16 appearances in the league and 20 in all competitions. Shaw’s big money move from Southampton didn’t get off to the best of starts. The full back missed the first five matches of the season through injury before making his debut in the 2-1 victory over West Ham at the end of September.

Those injury problems would continue to plague the 19-year-old’s season as after a string of matches he picked up another knock which ruled him out for another six matches before eventually returning for the 0-0 draw against Tottenham in the middle of the festive period.

Shaw began to pull a string of matches but his lack of match fitness was beginning to show playing a full 90 minutes twice between December 28 and February 21. After a 2-1 defeat to Swansea the left-back was laid off again for another six matches before making a brief return in the defeats to Chelsea and Everton. An injury in the eventual 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace was Shaw’s final game of a difficult season missing the final two matches against Arsenal and Hull.

This season hasn’t been the dream season that Shaw imagined way back in June when he first signed for the Red Devils. A season dogged by recurring injuries and a lack of match fitness dogging his rare appearances and not allowing him to showcase his true talent. This summer will prove to be a big one for Shaw, if he can shake off his injury problems and show the talent that he showed at St Mary’s, he could become one of the main staples of the United backline.

Marcos Rojo: £16million

It was a well-documented fact that have been crying out for defender for a long while, especially with the departure of possibly the best defensive partnership of the last decade in Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand that Summer.

Argentine defender Rojo was brought in with the hefty task of helping to fill the void. He was brought to the attention of United fans with his performance in the World Cup in Brazil reaching the final with Argentina but work permit issues meant he couldn’t make his debut until the 4-0 win over QPR.

The 25-year-old was playing consistently well until injury ruled him out of the hectic Christmas period, where United won just two of their five matches. After his return he picked up where he left off and became one of the regulars in that defensive back line.

Injury ruled him out for another four matches towards the back end of the season but he came back strong in the final two matches to end what was a good season for the Argentine.

Overall, Rojo had a consistent season performing well in almost every game that he was apart and with rumours of compatriot Nicolas Otamendi coming to Old Trafford from Valencia, the Argentine can only improve.

Angel Di Maria: £59.7million

It had been years since United had made such a splash in the transfer market and the diamond in the crown was smashing the British transfer to bring the highly-rated Angel Di Maria to Old Trafford.

However it hasn’t been quite the fairy tale that United would have been hoping for with just four goals in 32 appearances. Di Maria was considered one the best in the world with an amazing 26 assists in his last season with Madrid as well as winning the Champions League.

After been pushed out of Madrid the world was watching to see what he could do against Premier League defences. When he made his debut against Burnley and he showed glimpses of his class, but fans would have to wait to see his true class which they saw with his excellent goal in the 5-3 defeat to Leicester City.

An injury at the beginning of December meant he missed six matches. His inclusion in the starting line up was to drastically decline from then right up to the end of the season with Van Gaal opting to use him as an impact sub. When given the opportunity he failed to step up to the plate.

There have been some individual highlights but overall it has been very disappointing campaign considering the incredibly high standards that Di Maria is known for, it does seem that the United dream is over with many reports suggesting that the Argentine will move onto PSG in the Summer but fans will be hoping he will stay at Old Trafford and recapture the form that won the world over.

Daley Blind: £13.8million

As well as defence, midfield has been a major weakness of United’s for many years. However, with the already talked about Herrera and with the addition of the Dutch maestro Daley Blind, they look to be strong in that position for years to come.

The world got to see his talents with his excellent assist for teammate Robin Van Persie for his excellent header against Spain at the World Cup, and his former international manager Van Gaal was quick enough to snap him up as one of his two signings on deadline day.

He made his debut in victory over QPR and established himself as the utility man of the side filling it at left-back, centre-back and midfielder to help United with its increasing injury list. Disaster struck when a serious injury ruled him out for nine matches between November and January, before making his return in the 1-0 defeat away to Southampton.

He re-established himself back in the side missing just one game until the end of the campaign and quickly became a fan favourite in that time with his hard work and determination and also his ability to play the ball out from the back which United have been craving.

Blind has arguably finished the season the strongest of all the new signings. Fans will hope that the 25-year-old can carry on his excellent form and establish himself as not only one of the best players at the club, but one of the best in the league.