Chris Smalling named in WhoScored Team of the Season

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling has been named in the WhoScored.com Premier League Team of the Season.

The Englishman begun the season poorly, with a first half sending off against local rivals Manchester City a low point for him.

Despite this, Smalling returned from a brief spell on the sidelines after Christmas and his form rapidly picked up to earn him a regular spot in the starting XI.

Since the start of 2015, Smalling has had just one WhoScored rating lower than 7.0, leaving him with an average of 7.35 at the season.

Louis van Gaal rewarded him for his excellent form in defence by giving him the captain's armband as both Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick - captain and vice captain - were injured.

Smalling told ManUtd.com after that game, “It was a big honour. When the manager told me the night before, it was always going to be one to look forward to. If we had got the win it would have been a lot nicer to savour, but it was still a proud day for me.”

In WhoScored's 2014/15 Team of the Season, Smalling is the only Manchester United player to featue. Arsenal and Chelsea have the most players in the side, with four each.

Despite the defence becoming a better unit throughout the season, United are still in need of new defensive recruit, despite Smalling's improvement.

Phil Jones has had a good spell of form recently but Jonny Evans could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer. Marcos Rojo has been plagued with injury this season but could be joined by fellow Argentine, Nicolas Otamendi who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester recently.