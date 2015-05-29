Leyton Orient appoint Hendon as head coach

Relegated Leyton Orient have appointed former player Ian Hendon as head coach, replacing the sacked Fabio Liverani.

The O’s were relegated from League One after a poor season, finishing 23rd and missing out on safety by just three points. They have decided to turn to Hendon, who spent five years as an Orient player in the 1990’s.

His managerial career has been a short one, after retiring from playing in 2009, he took up the managerial reins at Barnet. He initially did well, with the team top of League Two at one point, however after a disastrous run of results, Hendon was sacked in May 2010. A brief stint at Conference South side Dover Athletic followed before Sam Allardyce appointed him as Development Coach at West Ham in 2011.

Hendon now returns to the Matchroom Stadium, where he played from 1993-97, as well as being club captain. It appeared Hendon wanted fans to treat him the way they did when he was playing for The O’s: "Orient is a club that means a great deal to me – I hope that fans will remember the commitment I showed as a player, and know they can expect the same dedication from me as head coach,"

"I've got a lot of experience of the lower leagues, having played at every level during my career and worked in League Two as player/manager, but having spent a few years working in the Premier League I have learnt a huge amount that will stand me in good stead for this new challenge. "I hope to be able to bring some stability to the club and help rebuild after the disappointment of last season,” Hendon added.

Also it’s clear Orient want to bounce straight back, with the new head coach adding that being promoted is the main goal: "Promotion is the priority, but reconnecting with the fans is also important. Having met the President, I was impressed with his own long-term plans for the club, and I can't wait to get started."