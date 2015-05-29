Score Arsenal - Aston Villa in FA Cup Final 2015 (4-0)
Goodbye. It's been a hard time for my fingers since 2:30PM today. Yet an exciting time. There is nothing quite like FA Cup Final and if Arsenal hadn't appreciated it last year, they will have done this year as they lifted it for the second consecutive season. They are victorious again, after 9 years they lifted it last year. Now they are on a roll of two trophies in two seasons, the players are optimistic, the players have formed a team of brilliance. This Arsenal side has that beautiful team play that is so common with Arsene Wenger's side but the individual brilliance of players like Alexis Sanchez who scored one of the best goals in FA Cup Final history.
It's been lovely to guide you through Arsenal's 4-0 rout of Aston Villa. Arsene Wenger won his record 6th FA Cup, Arsenal won their record 12th FA Cup. They will tour Islington by bus tomorrow with the trophy and I'm sure celebrations will not die down tonight.
From me, thanks for listening, you can tweet me at @HarryRobinson64. Goodnight!

A picture that I'm sure will be the wallpapers of many Arsenal fans in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has tweeted his congratulations to his former club.

Mesut Ozil has tweeted his 'Ya, Gunners Ya!' traditional tweet after anything good happens to Arsenal. I'm sure he'll be shouting Ya long into the night as the players celebrate.

James Ward-Prowse has tweeted his thanks to Arsenal. Why? Well, Arsenal winning means that Southampton get the 3rd Champions League place. Should Aston Villa won, they would have got it.

Theo Walcott: "It was amazing. Any win is fantastic but the manner we did it was very good. We kept a clean sheet and we knew if we did that we would score goals and win the game," he told BBC Sport after the game.

"I want to thank the manager for picking me and having faith in me and hopefully I repaid him. I missed all this last year. To be part of it this year is a dream come true. My family are here and I have worked so hard, as has everyone to do this. I also want to thank the physios and everyone who has looked after me. This is for them.

"We just need to start well in the Premier League next year. This is one of the best squads we have had at Arsenal so we should be achieving more. But that's two FA Cup wins now so the Premier League has to be the next target for us."

Santi Cazorla: "We played very well, we played with intensity and if we play like that we will get the title next year."

"We are lucky Alexis Sanchez plays for us."

Arsene Wenger: "I have two more years of my contract and my hunger is great. I want to do well."

"I had a difficult week to pick the team," Wenger added. "But when the confidence and spirit is so good it helps. Look, I am very proud. Our club is doing well and if I can personally do well then it's even better.

"We have shown that we are a real team and can deal with pressure. I congratulate the players, the staff and the fans. We are so happy tonight."

Sanchez celebrates his goal. It moved, swerved, dipped past Shay Given. A stunning goal.

Alexis Sanchez scored one of the best goals in FA Cup Final history today to give Arsenal a two goal lead. That two goal lead was doubled by full-time. A rout of Aston Villa by a superb Arsenal side who keep getting better and better.

Per Mertersacker lifts the oldest football competition in the World's trophy high. Arsenal FC - 2014 AND 2015 FA Cup winners.

Per Mertersacker: "We deserved this today. We played on the front foot from the start and that makes a massive difference.

"Last year we suffered in the first-half but today we scored regularly and gave we what we needed.

"It is a good way to finish off the season and I can look forward to my first holiday since retiring from international football. Hopefully we will start next season on the front foot but first we celebrate this victory."

Arsene Wenger looked on fire before the game and he most certainly is in the past two years, two consecutive FA Cup victories for Arsene as he continues to write his name in English football history.

Alexis Sanchez lifts it to the cheers of the Arsenal fans, his sublime goal will go down in the history of the FA Cup. Arsene Wenger stands to the side of his celebrating players, as calm as usual. He stands there in his traditional red and white Arsenal scarf, he stands there knowing that he has made history today, becoming the record holder of the FA Cup, winning it a stunning six times with Arsenal.

The trophy is lifted, Arsenal are the FA Cup Champions for the second consecutive season. Per Mertersacker lifts the trophy high above his teammates as the tickertape comes down on the team.

It's almost time for the trophy to be lifted. Alexis Sanchez has laid a Chile flag on the Wembley stage, covering the Champions word.

Aaron Ramsey: "Obviously it's another great feeling. To win back to back FA Cups is a great thing to do, not many teams have achieved that. Hopefully now that puts us in a good place to push on and challenge for the Premiership next season."

The Aston Villa are walking to long, horrible, steps up to the Wembley stage to collect their losers medals. Some people throw them away, some people hide them in the attic but no one prides themselves in them. It will be a horrible experience for them but also one to learn from, one to build on. It's been a fantastic turn-a-round for Aston Villa this season by Tim Sherwood. They have stayed in the Barclays Premier League and reached an FA Cup Final. They disappointed in the final, with everyone playing like a shadow of themselves. Yet they will be proud of their season, and that is why they reached Wembley and the final.

Per Mertersacker: "I'm exhausted, too much celebration from me. We deserved it. We played on the frontfoot and got off to a better start than last year."

Goalscorers: Theo Walcott (39'), Alexis Sanchez (49'), Per Mertersacked (61'), Olivier Giroud (90+3')

This is the best Arsenal team since the Invicibles began to drift away from the club. They're still a distance from the Premier League title but this is further proof that they are improving hugely as a side with names like Ozil, Cazorla and Sanchez becoming common with the label as 'one of the best players in the league'.

Santi Cazorla: "I am sure that next season we will be even better."

Credit to Arsenal who were absolutely brilliant as they retained their trophy today. Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott all stood out and when four players stand out in a team, that is when you know you have a brilliant team.

Walcott: "I've been here a long time but this is one of the best squads I've played in."

19:23. Walcott: "It was amazing, any win is fantastic but the manner we did it in today was brilliant."

19:22. Two records broken today as Arsene Wenger becomes the joint record holder of the most FA Cup wons as a manager. He's won 6 by himself at Arsenal while the club has set a new record, pulling away from Manchester United, by winning their 12th FA Cup.

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL ARE THE FA CUP WINNERS FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE SEASON

93' GOOOAAALLL! Arsenal make it four and make the end even better as Olivier Giroud finishes the game off in style! One substitute provides for the other as Oxlade-Chamberlain sweeps a cross into Giroud's feet for him to finish.

92' Arsenal's name is one the trophy. Not just metaphorically but their name is literally on the trophy now ready for them to lift. Their fans are singing 'by far the greatest team' and the players on the bench are shaking hands and smiling. FA Cup winners, Arsenal FC.

91' Heads drooping from player to manager to fans for Aston Villa. Two minutes until Arsenal can celebrate.

90' 3 minutes added time.

89' SUBSTITUTION: Alexis Sanchez OFF Alex Oxlade-Chameberlain ON I spoke an ode to joy about Sanchez in a quite moment before and I would like to again. He was simply incredible today, and not just in terms of the sublime finish for his goal. Always running, always smiling, always providing is Alexis Sanchez.

87' That's two definite decisions against Villa now. Imagine if they'd scored two of them. 3-2 with 4 minutes to go. That would be one hell of an ending.

86' Replays of the penalty appeal show Mertersacker pulls Grealish down to the floor by his shoulder. An penalty in every possible way it could be. Villa fans will feel aggrieved by that decision but they're still in good voice. Arsenal fines piping up now for the end of the game.

85' PENALTY APPEAL! Jack Grealish appears to have his neck handled in the penalty area. We haven't had time for a replay yet but it looked a stonewall penalty. Huge roars from the Villa fans, players and management.

84' Aston Villa fans sarcastically cheer as they are awarded a free-kick by Jon Moss. A bit harsh on the referee there but the decision has got the Villa fans going again. They haven't even seen a goal today which is a bit hard, always difficult to go to Wembley and have nothing to cheer about.

81' That shout for a penalty was probably the last chance Villa will have to have any chance of a special, late comeback. Arsenal now holding possession. They earn a free-kick and simply pass it backwards, to the 'oles' of the Arsenal fans.

79' PENALTY APPEAL! Agbonlaghor uses his blistering pace to speed past Francis Coquelin. Looks like a penalty but replays show Coquelin clipped him outside of the box. Jon Moss still doesn't give a free-kick. That could have had a huge impact with 10 minutes still to go, a goal for Villa would see Arsenal heads drop and their tired legs worsen.

76' SUBSTITUTION: Mesut Ozil OFF Jack Wilshere ON. One of the best performances of his Arsenal career for Mesut Ozil. Wonderful to watch in terms of passing. Everytime there was a ball which made you go 'wow', you'd question 'where did that come from?' and everytime it was from Mesut Ozil. Stellar performance from him. Wilshere replaces him for his first FA Cup appearance of the season after injury.

76' SUBSTITUTION: Theo Walcott OFF Olivier Giroud ON That poor shot is the last kick of the game for Walcott. But that's not how he'll be remembered. He scored the opener and recieves a standing ovation from the fans in Yellow in the Arsenal end. Giroud gets his chance in the Cup Final, can he get his name on the scoresheet as well?

75' Theo Walcott misses an opportunity that rarely comes round in any game, let alone the Cup Final. A delightful ball from Ozil that curls round two Villa players and into Walcott's feet. He hits wide and high over Given with as much time in the world as you could ask for.

74' Arsene Wenger is just a little more than 15 minutes away from winning his SIXTH FA Cup. That would equal the record of Aston Villa's very own George Ramsay. If he left Arsenal now having not won the league in 12 years, you'd still call him a legend for that achievement alone. It's his baby, the FA Cup, and it'll be back in his arms again in a quarter of an hour if it stays like this.

72' Alexis Sanchez is still very much the duracell bunny that Arsenal fans love so much. He's running more than every single Villa player on the pitch, and he's already scored with his side 3-0 up. A rolemodel for young footballers across the country. And he's smiling. I'm suddenly just praising Sanchez because not much is happening.

71' SUBSTITUTION: Sanchez ON Westwood OFF. Can this Sanchez have an impact as big as Arsenal's Sanchez? In defensive midfield, it is unlikely. Straight swap for Villa from Tim Sherwood for his third, and final change, of the 2015 FA Cup Final.

71' If Aston Villa were duracell bunnies in the semi-final against Liverpool. They are now very lethargic bunnies who have eaten too much and really just want to sit back in front of the box.

70' 20 minutes to go. There's very little chance of an Aston Villa comeback here but football, eh? Bloody hell.

68' SUBSTITUTION: Leondro Bacuna ON Kieran Richardson OFF Looks like an injury-forced sub for Sherwood as Richardson mouthes 'calf' when he leaves the pitch. Fun fact, Bacuna made his debut in a 3-1 victory against Arsenal in August 2014. Is he the magic man to bring it back to 3-3. I very much doubt it.

67' Ozil almost gets past Okore after being in heaps of space. Well, he does get past him, but loses the ball.

Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Shots: 14-1
On target: 8-1

65' It would be hard to find a more contrasting performance to Aston Villa's impressive win over Liverpool in the semi-final. They look like less than a shadow of that side.

64' There is an odd buzzing noise around Wembley at the moment as the 30,000 or so Arsenal fans just sing anything they can think of. Huge noise from the yellow end of the ground. One goal could get Villa back in it though.

61' GOOOOOOAAAALLLLL! THE BIG GERMAN SEALS THE DEAL FOR ARSENAL! Per Mertesacker doesn't know how to celebrate as he pulls away from Benteke and shoulders it in past Shay Given, unchallenged.

60' Excellent defending from Jose Okore after an excellent ball from Mesut Ozil. Okore gets in front of Walcott as he chases Ozil's sublime ball, then slips over but recovers himself as Given charges out. Good work from Okore despite the mistake.

59' The last eight FA Cup Finals have finished with a single goal lead. Aston Villa need a goal here to stop it being a three or four goal advantage for Arsenal.

57' Shay Given is in incredible form, stopping Arsenal getting a third and keeping Villa in the game. An easier stop this time but he gets down quickly as Cazorla shoots from long range.

56' Massively end-to-end stuff now at Wembley. Villa looking far better in attack with Agbonlaghor but defence is as weak as before. Arsenal could be 3 or 4 up here.

55' Disallowed goal! Theo Walcott gets his second but... it's offside. Shay Given provides a stuning save but Walcott follows up the rebound, heads in. First ball was offside though. Remains 2-0, Villa look very vulnerable.

54' Replays of that Sanchez goal shows it hit the underside of the crossbar. A quite sublime finish, the best of the season from Sanchez.

53' Another brilliant move from Arsenal. Sanchez' cross is deflcted for a corner. Poor set-piece from the Gunners again, now Villa have a throw in.

52' SUBSTITUTION: Gabby Agbonlaghor ON Charles N'Zogbia OFF Expected change might have been quickened by the second goal.

50' Ashley Westwood booked for Villa, taking down Sanchez off the ball. 4th of the day for Villa.

49' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! INCREDIBLE FROM ALEXIS SANCHEZ! Absolutely stunning from the Chile international. Two Villa players chase the same man, the wrong man, and Sanchez steps forward with the ball, in space, and strikes it superbly, the ball moving, twisting in the air, past Given and into the back of the net. 2-0 ARSENAL

48' Grealish does great work on the byline to avoid going out with 3 Arsenal players surrounding him but the Gunners nick the ball away for him and counter attack.

45' Scott Sinclair and Gabby Agbonlaghor are warming up on the sidelines immediately. They went in at half time, presumably to hear the team talk, but could come on soon.

45' BACK UNDERWAY as Arsenal kick-off the second half, leading by one goal to nil thanks to Theo Walcott.

18:31. Aston Villa, however, could do with a few changes. N'Zogbia and Grealish could be sacrificed. Sherwood hasn't made any changes but could do very soon, with Gabby Agbonlaghor warming up now.

18:30. Arsenal don't need to make any changes as they look rampant, maybe a little wasteful, with Walcott, Sanchez, Ozil, Cazorla and Ramsey. Francis Coquelin hasn't had a mention from me yet but that's purely because he's had little to do. If Wenger was being very risky, he could take Coquelin off but it's unlikely given the man the Frenchman is.

18:28. Celebration

18:23. Here's Walcott's powerful finish