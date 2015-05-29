Score Arsenal - Aston Villa in FA Cup Final 2015 (4-0)

Goodbye. It's been a hard time for my fingers since 2:30PM today. Yet an exciting time. There is nothing quite like FA Cup Final and if Arsenal hadn't appreciated it last year, they will have done this year as they lifted it for the second consecutive season. They are victorious again, after 9 years they lifted it last year. Now they are on a roll of two trophies in two seasons, the players are optimistic, the players have formed a team of brilliance. This Arsenal side has that beautiful team play that is so common with Arsene Wenger's side but the individual brilliance of players like Alexis Sanchez who scored one of the best goals in FA Cup Final history.

It's been lovely to guide you through Arsenal's 4-0 rout of Aston Villa. Arsene Wenger won his record 6th FA Cup, Arsenal won their record 12th FA Cup. They will tour Islington by bus tomorrow with the trophy and I'm sure celebrations will not die down tonight.

From me, thanks for listening, you can tweet me at @HarryRobinson64. Goodnight!

A picture that I'm sure will be the wallpapers of many Arsenal fans in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has tweeted his congratulations to his former club.

Mesut Ozil has tweeted his 'Ya, Gunners Ya!' traditional tweet after anything good happens to Arsenal. I'm sure he'll be shouting Ya long into the night as the players celebrate.



James Ward-Prowse has tweeted his thanks to Arsenal. Why? Well, Arsenal winning means that Southampton get the 3rd Champions League place. Should Aston Villa won, they would have got it.



Theo Walcott: "It was amazing. Any win is fantastic but the manner we did it was very good. We kept a clean sheet and we knew if we did that we would score goals and win the game," he told BBC Sport after the game.

"I want to thank the manager for picking me and having faith in me and hopefully I repaid him. I missed all this last year. To be part of it this year is a dream come true. My family are here and I have worked so hard, as has everyone to do this. I also want to thank the physios and everyone who has looked after me. This is for them.

"We just need to start well in the Premier League next year. This is one of the best squads we have had at Arsenal so we should be achieving more. But that's two FA Cup wins now so the Premier League has to be the next target for us."

Santi Cazorla: "We played very well, we played with intensity and if we play like that we will get the title next year."

"We are lucky Alexis Sanchez plays for us."

Arsene Wenger: "I have two more years of my contract and my hunger is great. I want to do well."

"I had a difficult week to pick the team," Wenger added. "But when the confidence and spirit is so good it helps. Look, I am very proud. Our club is doing well and if I can personally do well then it's even better.

"We have shown that we are a real team and can deal with pressure. I congratulate the players, the staff and the fans. We are so happy tonight."

Sanchez celebrates his goal. It moved, swerved, dipped past Shay Given. A stunning goal.

Alexis Sanchez scored one of the best goals in FA Cup Final history today to give Arsenal a two goal lead. That two goal lead was doubled by full-time. A rout of Aston Villa by a superb Arsenal side who keep getting better and better.



Per Mertersacker lifts the oldest football competition in the World's trophy high. Arsenal FC - 2014 AND 2015 FA Cup winners.



Per Mertersacker: "We deserved this today. We played on the front foot from the start and that makes a massive difference.

"Last year we suffered in the first-half but today we scored regularly and gave we what we needed.

"It is a good way to finish off the season and I can look forward to my first holiday since retiring from international football. Hopefully we will start next season on the front foot but first we celebrate this victory."

You can also follow the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona live with Charlie Malam here on VAVEL, one of three live commentarys of cup finals today from the site.

A reminder that this isn't the only domestic cup final in Europe today.

Follow the Dfb Pokal final between Vfb Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund which already has 4 goals.

Arsene Wenger looked on fire before the game and he most certainly is in the past two years, two consecutive FA Cup victories for Arsene as he continues to write his name in English football history.

Alexis Sanchez lifts it to the cheers of the Arsenal fans, his sublime goal will go down in the history of the FA Cup. Arsene Wenger stands to the side of his celebrating players, as calm as usual. He stands there in his traditional red and white Arsenal scarf, he stands there knowing that he has made history today, becoming the record holder of the FA Cup, winning it a stunning six times with Arsenal.

The trophy is lifted, Arsenal are the FA Cup Champions for the second consecutive season. Per Mertersacker lifts the trophy high above his teammates as the tickertape comes down on the team.

It's almost time for the trophy to be lifted. Alexis Sanchez has laid a Chile flag on the Wembley stage, covering the Champions word.

Aaron Ramsey: "Obviously it's another great feeling. To win back to back FA Cups is a great thing to do, not many teams have achieved that. Hopefully now that puts us in a good place to push on and challenge for the Premiership next season."

The Aston Villa are walking to long, horrible, steps up to the Wembley stage to collect their losers medals. Some people throw them away, some people hide them in the attic but no one prides themselves in them. It will be a horrible experience for them but also one to learn from, one to build on. It's been a fantastic turn-a-round for Aston Villa this season by Tim Sherwood. They have stayed in the Barclays Premier League and reached an FA Cup Final. They disappointed in the final, with everyone playing like a shadow of themselves. Yet they will be proud of their season, and that is why they reached Wembley and the final.

Per Mertersacker: "I'm exhausted, too much celebration from me. We deserved it. We played on the frontfoot and got off to a better start than last year."

Goalscorers: Theo Walcott (39'), Alexis Sanchez (49'), Per Mertersacked (61'), Olivier Giroud (90+3')

This is the best Arsenal team since the Invicibles began to drift away from the club. They're still a distance from the Premier League title but this is further proof that they are improving hugely as a side with names like Ozil, Cazorla and Sanchez becoming common with the label as 'one of the best players in the league'.

Santi Cazorla: "I am sure that next season we will be even better."

Credit to Arsenal who were absolutely brilliant as they retained their trophy today. Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott all stood out and when four players stand out in a team, that is when you know you have a brilliant team.

Walcott: "I've been here a long time but this is one of the best squads I've played in."

19:23. Walcott: "It was amazing, any win is fantastic but the manner we did it in today was brilliant."

19:22. Two records broken today as Arsene Wenger becomes the joint record holder of the most FA Cup wons as a manager. He's won 6 by himself at Arsenal while the club has set a new record, pulling away from Manchester United, by winning their 12th FA Cup.

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL ARE THE FA CUP WINNERS FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE SEASON

93' GOOOAAALLL! Arsenal make it four and make the end even better as Olivier Giroud finishes the game off in style! One substitute provides for the other as Oxlade-Chamberlain sweeps a cross into Giroud's feet for him to finish.

92' Arsenal's name is one the trophy. Not just metaphorically but their name is literally on the trophy now ready for them to lift. Their fans are singing 'by far the greatest team' and the players on the bench are shaking hands and smiling. FA Cup winners, Arsenal FC.

91' Heads drooping from player to manager to fans for Aston Villa. Two minutes until Arsenal can celebrate.

90' 3 minutes added time.

89' SUBSTITUTION: Alexis Sanchez OFF Alex Oxlade-Chameberlain ON I spoke an ode to joy about Sanchez in a quite moment before and I would like to again. He was simply incredible today, and not just in terms of the sublime finish for his goal. Always running, always smiling, always providing is Alexis Sanchez.

87' That's two definite decisions against Villa now. Imagine if they'd scored two of them. 3-2 with 4 minutes to go. That would be one hell of an ending.

86' Replays of the penalty appeal show Mertersacker pulls Grealish down to the floor by his shoulder. An penalty in every possible way it could be. Villa fans will feel aggrieved by that decision but they're still in good voice. Arsenal fines piping up now for the end of the game.

85' PENALTY APPEAL! Jack Grealish appears to have his neck handled in the penalty area. We haven't had time for a replay yet but it looked a stonewall penalty. Huge roars from the Villa fans, players and management.

84' Aston Villa fans sarcastically cheer as they are awarded a free-kick by Jon Moss. A bit harsh on the referee there but the decision has got the Villa fans going again. They haven't even seen a goal today which is a bit hard, always difficult to go to Wembley and have nothing to cheer about.

81' That shout for a penalty was probably the last chance Villa will have to have any chance of a special, late comeback. Arsenal now holding possession. They earn a free-kick and simply pass it backwards, to the 'oles' of the Arsenal fans.

79' PENALTY APPEAL! Agbonlaghor uses his blistering pace to speed past Francis Coquelin. Looks like a penalty but replays show Coquelin clipped him outside of the box. Jon Moss still doesn't give a free-kick. That could have had a huge impact with 10 minutes still to go, a goal for Villa would see Arsenal heads drop and their tired legs worsen.

76' SUBSTITUTION: Mesut Ozil OFF Jack Wilshere ON. One of the best performances of his Arsenal career for Mesut Ozil. Wonderful to watch in terms of passing. Everytime there was a ball which made you go 'wow', you'd question 'where did that come from?' and everytime it was from Mesut Ozil. Stellar performance from him. Wilshere replaces him for his first FA Cup appearance of the season after injury.

76' SUBSTITUTION: Theo Walcott OFF Olivier Giroud ON That poor shot is the last kick of the game for Walcott. But that's not how he'll be remembered. He scored the opener and recieves a standing ovation from the fans in Yellow in the Arsenal end. Giroud gets his chance in the Cup Final, can he get his name on the scoresheet as well?

75' Theo Walcott misses an opportunity that rarely comes round in any game, let alone the Cup Final. A delightful ball from Ozil that curls round two Villa players and into Walcott's feet. He hits wide and high over Given with as much time in the world as you could ask for.

74' Arsene Wenger is just a little more than 15 minutes away from winning his SIXTH FA Cup. That would equal the record of Aston Villa's very own George Ramsay. If he left Arsenal now having not won the league in 12 years, you'd still call him a legend for that achievement alone. It's his baby, the FA Cup, and it'll be back in his arms again in a quarter of an hour if it stays like this.

72' Alexis Sanchez is still very much the duracell bunny that Arsenal fans love so much. He's running more than every single Villa player on the pitch, and he's already scored with his side 3-0 up. A rolemodel for young footballers across the country. And he's smiling. I'm suddenly just praising Sanchez because not much is happening.

71' SUBSTITUTION: Sanchez ON Westwood OFF. Can this Sanchez have an impact as big as Arsenal's Sanchez? In defensive midfield, it is unlikely. Straight swap for Villa from Tim Sherwood for his third, and final change, of the 2015 FA Cup Final.

71' If Aston Villa were duracell bunnies in the semi-final against Liverpool. They are now very lethargic bunnies who have eaten too much and really just want to sit back in front of the box.

70' 20 minutes to go. There's very little chance of an Aston Villa comeback here but football, eh? Bloody hell.

68' SUBSTITUTION: Leondro Bacuna ON Kieran Richardson OFF Looks like an injury-forced sub for Sherwood as Richardson mouthes 'calf' when he leaves the pitch. Fun fact, Bacuna made his debut in a 3-1 victory against Arsenal in August 2014. Is he the magic man to bring it back to 3-3. I very much doubt it.

67' Ozil almost gets past Okore after being in heaps of space. Well, he does get past him, but loses the ball.

Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa

Shots: 14-1

On target: 8-1

65' It would be hard to find a more contrasting performance to Aston Villa's impressive win over Liverpool in the semi-final. They look like less than a shadow of that side.

64' There is an odd buzzing noise around Wembley at the moment as the 30,000 or so Arsenal fans just sing anything they can think of. Huge noise from the yellow end of the ground. One goal could get Villa back in it though.

61' GOOOOOOAAAALLLLL! THE BIG GERMAN SEALS THE DEAL FOR ARSENAL! Per Mertesacker doesn't know how to celebrate as he pulls away from Benteke and shoulders it in past Shay Given, unchallenged.

60' Excellent defending from Jose Okore after an excellent ball from Mesut Ozil. Okore gets in front of Walcott as he chases Ozil's sublime ball, then slips over but recovers himself as Given charges out. Good work from Okore despite the mistake.

59' The last eight FA Cup Finals have finished with a single goal lead. Aston Villa need a goal here to stop it being a three or four goal advantage for Arsenal.

57' Shay Given is in incredible form, stopping Arsenal getting a third and keeping Villa in the game. An easier stop this time but he gets down quickly as Cazorla shoots from long range.

56' Massively end-to-end stuff now at Wembley. Villa looking far better in attack with Agbonlaghor but defence is as weak as before. Arsenal could be 3 or 4 up here.

55' Disallowed goal! Theo Walcott gets his second but... it's offside. Shay Given provides a stuning save but Walcott follows up the rebound, heads in. First ball was offside though. Remains 2-0, Villa look very vulnerable.

54' Replays of that Sanchez goal shows it hit the underside of the crossbar. A quite sublime finish, the best of the season from Sanchez.

53' Another brilliant move from Arsenal. Sanchez' cross is deflcted for a corner. Poor set-piece from the Gunners again, now Villa have a throw in.

52' SUBSTITUTION: Gabby Agbonlaghor ON Charles N'Zogbia OFF Expected change might have been quickened by the second goal.

50' Ashley Westwood booked for Villa, taking down Sanchez off the ball. 4th of the day for Villa.

49' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! INCREDIBLE FROM ALEXIS SANCHEZ! Absolutely stunning from the Chile international. Two Villa players chase the same man, the wrong man, and Sanchez steps forward with the ball, in space, and strikes it superbly, the ball moving, twisting in the air, past Given and into the back of the net. 2-0 ARSENAL

48' Grealish does great work on the byline to avoid going out with 3 Arsenal players surrounding him but the Gunners nick the ball away for him and counter attack.

45' Scott Sinclair and Gabby Agbonlaghor are warming up on the sidelines immediately. They went in at half time, presumably to hear the team talk, but could come on soon.

45' BACK UNDERWAY as Arsenal kick-off the second half, leading by one goal to nil thanks to Theo Walcott.

18:31. Aston Villa, however, could do with a few changes. N'Zogbia and Grealish could be sacrificed. Sherwood hasn't made any changes but could do very soon, with Gabby Agbonlaghor warming up now.

18:30. Arsenal don't need to make any changes as they look rampant, maybe a little wasteful, with Walcott, Sanchez, Ozil, Cazorla and Ramsey. Francis Coquelin hasn't had a mention from me yet but that's purely because he's had little to do. If Wenger was being very risky, he could take Coquelin off but it's unlikely given the man the Frenchman is.

18:28. Celebration

18:23. Here's Walcott's powerful finish

18:25. Bit of half time analysis. Mesut Ozil has been brilliant. Aston Villa has not. That's about it.

18:22. HT Stats (Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa)

Possession: 73 - 27

Shots: 8 - 1

Dribbles: 6 - 2

Aerials Won: 12 - 13

Tackles: 8 - 8

Corners: 6 - 0

Throw Ins: 16 - 6

Offsides: 3 - 1

Fouls: 5 - 11

HALF-TIME: Very much Arsenal's half in the FA Cup Final. Theo Walcott struck it past Given in the 39th minute, surprisingly late for the side who hammered the Villa defence throughout the half. Brilliant performance from Wenger's side, Tim Sherwood's half time team talk doesn't need to be motivational, it's not the problem with Villa at the moment. It looks more like they need better composure in the difficult pressure of the game and the incredible atmosphere. Charles N'Zogbia and Jack Grealish both poor so far.

45' Celebration shot from our reporter Daniel Pinder at Wembley today in the press box

44' Great ball in from Mesut Ozil, the classic pass you see from Arsenal's number 11. He threads it through three Villa defenders into Cazorla's run, with the Spaniard moving brilliantly as usual. Corner for Arsenal is wasted.

43' Villa need to hold out until the break here. Arsenal with the momentum, a second goal would be a killer for Tim Sherwood's side.

40' The Arsenal fans are jumping up and down. Slightly redundant statement but they are creating a brilliant atmosphere. Aston Villa supporters respond well by outsinging them. Can the Villa side respond just as well?

39' GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL! ARSENAL LEAD AT WEMBLEY! Theo Walcott shifted out to the left flank from striker, Sanchez moving up front. The Chilean heads it down for the arriving Walcott from the left and Walcott rockets it in on his weaker foot!

37' Fabian Delph picks up a booking for his third foul, Villa now with three bookings. Walking on a tightrope? That tightrope will get smaller the more Arsenal attack, and they don't look like stopping any time soon with 8 minutes of the half left to go.

34' Santi Cazorla with 41 touches so far, more than anyone else on the pitch. Arsenal with 7 shots to Villa's 1. Guess you can tell who's winning in terms of attacks so far.

33' Richardson blocks again, less spectacuarly this time. Ramsey crosses in but he blocks for a corner. Ozil's delivery is helped across, Given reaches to pick it out of the air but can't claim it, feeling he is impeded, as Arsenal get a throw in.

32' Aston Villa pick up another booking. Alan Hutton in the referee's book now with at least 60 minutes left. Just frustrated at the lack of the ball it seems.

31' Szczesny comes out again to meet Benteke in the air. Seems he has decided to come out to meet him everytime to avoid actually having to stop his shots. Of course, that could mean he's watching his shot go in from the edge of his box.

29' Villa free-kick. Now, a cup of tea could be used if anyone can get me one. Fingers beginning to ache. What does that mean? It means it's a great game.

28' Game. Settling. Quickly. Arsene Wenger will not be happy as the game breathes for the first time in about 15 minutes. Villa with possession for an extended period of time, Arsenal need a goal to satisfy the fans inside, they've seen the attacks, but Ramsey, Walcott and Koscielny all should have finished them.

27' Ramsey doesn't make Given produce another incredible stop. He runs inside from the right flank and shoots, a bit too weakly, at Given. Wasted chance.

26' This is a breathless game so far. Literally, I just took a breath for the first time in a while as Arsenal weren't on the attack for once. They can't afford to let the game settle, they need to score in this period of domination.

23' WHAT A BLOCK! Kieran Richardson stops what I would call an 'inevitable goal' with an utterly incredible block from Theo Walcott's shot. He sticks his leg out at ridiculous speed to prevent Arsenal from leading. Sensational.

23' You sense that an Arsenal goal is soon to arrive. Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Cazorla all getting into a good rhythm now as Arsenal look to raise the tempo. Villa are holding out but could do with a break in play, Arsenal dominating.

22' Former-Villa keeper Brad Friedel has tweeted about Given's stunning save, "Great save Given!!! Think starting Walcott instead of Giroud surprised a lot of us, including Villa, and in opening stages is paying off."

21' Aston Villa with 12 clearances already, 3 interceptions and 5 blocks. Clear demonstration of how the game has gone so far.

20' OVER THE BAR! Aaron Ramsey was the hero last year in extra-time. This time he has the chance to give the lead in the first half of normal time but as Arsenal break away in numbers, luckily getting the ball, Ramsey leans back to far and hits the bouncing ball over Given's bar.

19' Couple of stats for you. Arsenal with 70% of possession, dominating the game so far. 2 shots from the Gunners, none for Villa.

18' Cleverley rides an Arsenal challenge, offloads to the flank and the ball comes into Benteke on the edge of the box. He wastes the chance, trying a wonderful turn with his first touch, he fails and Arsenal regain possession.

15' OOF! Sidenetting for Arsenal. Hector Bellerin with his stunning speed gets past Kieran Richardson. As Richardson dives in, Bellerin anticipates the direction of the ball, chasing after it. Richardson looks to replicate Phil Jones' head tackle but can't, Bellerin sticks the ball in for Ramsey who hits the side of the net. Great start to this game.

14' WHAT A SAVE! Shay Given with a brilliant stop from Laurent Koscielny. Great header from the Frenchman but Given, diving the wrong way, sticks a hand out and with incredible power pushes it back out. 39-year-old goalkeeper Given with the best skill of the match so far.

13' Another lazy tackle from Aston Villa. A very cynical trip on Monreal as he gets away from Cleverley. The United-man, on loan at Villa, gets his name in the book for it.

12' Szczesny punches out well as Benteke bares down on him. Kieran Richardson was waiting for the Belgian's arrival in the box but could have delivered that more quickly, allowed the Arsenal defence to form themselves well. First chance for Villa though after a good attack.

11' Very comfortable, energetic start from Arsenal. From the free-kick they loft an odd, training ground style chip over the top to the edge of the box. I think they may have realised not to do it again as Vlaar heads away easily.

10' Arsenal with another corner and Christian Benteke gets an early warning for a typical striker's tackle. As Cazorla turns him and breaks away into the penalty area, Benteke clips him over. Could have been a very early booking.

8' Laurent Koscielny has a free header from that corner but heads it so far wide it's still on the pitch when it bounces. Another wasted, early chance from Arsenal. As I said before, an early goal for them would be huge. You can see Villa crumbling being one goal down, but if they get the first goal, you could see them winning it.

7' Ron Vlaar has to put in a superb interception, knocking the ball out for a corner, as Alexis Sanchez dribbles with the ball in that South American, skilful style. One wasted corner is followed by another corner. Arsenal need to use these to get an early lead.

6' Incredible atmosphere at Wembley.

5' Very close offside call as Delph wins the ball on the halfway line. He plays Benteke through but it's called offside, Arsenal's defence looked very sleepy there.

4' Brilliant play from captain Fabian Delph as he skips in and out of two players, delivers a wonderful outside-of-the-boot ball to the right flank. The cross searches for Benteke but goes closer to the goal as Szczesny catches it.

3' Cazorla delivers a delicious ball to Walcott but the linesman raises his flag. Good movement from Walcott, something you wouldn't get from Giroud.

2' Early free-kick for Arsenal which is headed away by the leaping Alan Hutton, he really did have to push upwards to stop the giant Mertersacker reaching that.

1' Villa kick off from right to left as Arsenal quickly take the ball away from them.

17:30. KICK-OFF. We're underway at Wembley.

17:29. Brief delay as the teams swap ends after the coin toss.

17:27. Reminder of the teams today, 3 minutes to go.

Arsenal: Szczesny, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil, Sanchez, Walcott.

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Flamini, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud.

Aston Villa: Given, Hutton, Vlaar, Okore, Richardson, Westwood, Delph, Cleverley, Grealish, N’Zogbia, Benteke.

Subs: Guzan, Bacuna, Sinclair, Agbonlahor, Cole, Sanchez, Baker.

17:26. National anthem time. Nothing gets you going like the out of time singing from the fans across Wembley. Excitement is building across the country as the TV sets are tuned into the 2015 FA Cup Final.

17:25. Prince William, President of the Football Association, is shaking hands with each and everyone of the Aston Villa and Arsenal players as the two sets of fans try to outsing each other.

17:22. Abide With Me is sung by the 90,000 fans at Wembley as the atmosphere grows, grows, grows and grows. The Home of Football is rocking. The players are lined up in the tunnel. The trophy is shining. It's time for the 2015 FA Cup Final, live from VAVEL.

17:20. "I can barely here myself think." says Dan, VAVEL's correspondent at the game.

17:19. Dan Pinder at Wembley's just sent this photo for us from the Home of Football.

17:18. Jack Grealish - Under Tim Sherwood, like Benteke, he has blossomed. Grealish has been brilliant to watch, an incredible passer of the ball and just so enthuasiastic on the pitch that it fills anyone with joy to see him succeeding.

17:15. Alexis Sanchez - 16 goals in 35 Premier League appearances. 79 chances created, more than any other Arsenal player. 8 assists. What can you describe him as? I'd say electric.

17:13. Christian Benteke - He didn't have the best of seasons until Tim Sherwood was appointed Aston Villa manager. Since then, he has been utterly incredible. Unstoppable at times with 12 goals in his last 12 games. The stats suggest he'll hit the back of the net again today. Would I bet on it? As Ed Milliband would say, Hell Yes.

17:10. Let's take a look at some of the key players today.

17:06. Here's a video from our reporter Dan Pinder at Wembley for VAVEL today. Dan Pinder wembley fa cup final.mp4

17:03. Here is the band who will perform Abide With Me and the National Anthem at Wembley today.

17:01. VAVEL at Wembley today.

17:00. 30 minutes to go

16:59. Teamsheet at Wembley today, courtesy of VAVEL's reporter, Dan Pinder.

16:58. Jack Grealish's Mum has been speaking to the BBC, "We are very proud of him, I spoke to him on the train coming up. He said he had a few nerves."

16:57. Reminder of the teams for today.

Arsenal: Szczesny, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil, Sanchez, Walcott.

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Flamini, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud.

Aston Villa: Given, Hutton, Vlaar, Okore, Richardson, Westwood, Delph, Cleverley, Grealish, N’Zogbia, Benteke.

Subs: Guzan, Bacuna, Sinclair, Agbonlahor, Cole, Sanchez, Baker.

16:54. Here's a closer shot of the Arsenal team from the Home of Football.

16:52. Teams are out at Wembley stadium, here's some photos from Dan at Wembley.

16:50. It's an absolutely beautiful day across London today, the streets of Highbury are completely empty where I am, as I'm sure it is in Birmingham as well. The pubs are stock full. There's a smell of barbeque's across the area near the Emirates, they're not at the game but the Gooners are singing loud and proud.

16:47. Our man Daniel Pinder is at Wembley for us today in the press box. Here's how it looks at the moment.

16:42.

16:40. Wembley Way at the moment.

16:38. Reminder of the two team's today.

16:35. Arsenal are the holders of the FA Cup, after beating Hull 3-2 at Wembley last May. They are the joint-most successful side in FA Cup history, having lifted the trophy 11 times - the same as Manchester United.

16:31. Rio Ferdinand announced his retirement from football earlier today. He's at Wembley today and tweeted this photo which features a sour-faced Paul Scholes.

16:30. ONE. HOUR. TO. GO.

16:29. Aston Villa Starting XI: Given, Hutton, Vlaar, Okore, Richardson, Westwood, Delph (c), Cleverley, Grealish, N'Zogbia, Benteke.

Subs: Guzan, Bacuna, Sinclair, Agbonlahor, Cole, Sanchez, Baker.

ASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS IS OUT

16:29. Wenger's line-up includes huge amount of pace with Walcott, Alexis, Ramsey, Bellerin and Monreal can exploit Villa's backline. Szczesny starts for Arsenal, as expected, after playing the majority of the Cup matches this season.

16:26. So, Arsene Wenger has decided to go with Theo Walcott, hat-trick hero last weekend against West Brom, in the striker role over Olivier Giroud today. You can't really drop the man who scored 3 goals can you?

16:25. Arsenal Starting XI: Szczesny, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil, Alexis, Walcott.

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Flamini, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud

16:24. TEAM NEWS IS OUT.

16:23. It also matters for Liverpool. If the Gunners win today, Liverpool will enter the Europa League on August 20th 2015. However, if Aston Villa win, Liverpool will enter 20 days earlier, affecting their pre-season, July 30th 2015.

16:22. If Arsenal win the FA Cup, Southampton will have a Europa League place. If Aston Villa win the FA Cup, Aston Villa will have Europa League football next season.

16:21. This game isn't just important to the 90,000 fans at Wembley or the 22 men on the pitch or the Arsenal and Aston Villa fans across the World, it also means a lot for other teams.

16:19. This isn't the only Cup Final today. The German's won't be paying full attention to this as Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to the Borussia Dortmund fans in the Dfb Pokal final between Dortmund and Vfb Wolfsburg. You can follow it live with Ollie Emmerson here.

16:15. Arsenal's Chuba Akpom scored for the second consecutive game in England U20's 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in their second game in the Toulon Tournament. Read Sam France's report of the game here.

TEAM NEWS: Ciaran Clark and Libor Kozak are definitely out for Sherwood's side with no return date, while Chris Herd won't be back from an MCL Knee Ligament injury until 1st June at the earliest.

TEAM NEWS: Meanwhile, Tim Sherwood has a few more problems than the Gooners. Shay Given is a doubt with a groin strain as well as Jose Okore with a knee injury. Kieran Richardson could be back in contention but is a slight doubt with a calf injury.

TEAM NEWS: Arsene Wenger will be able to field a full strength team, with Welbeck the only injury.

"Danny Welbeck will not be fit for us or England. That’s basically the only injury we have at the moment,” Wenger said on Wednesday. “I was prepared for that. He didn’t train until Friday so I knew that he would be short for the FA Cup. When I last saw Roy Hodgson I was confident Welbeck would be available. We called the FA yesterday to explain that his bone bruising of the knee has not healed and that he had absolutely got to rest. I don’t know what Roy will say.”

16:12. Let's remind you of the team news for today.

16:10. It's a cracking day in London for the 9th FA Cup Final at the new Wembley Stadium. Who do you think will be the team climbing up the steps to lift the trophy while the opposition look on in despair? Tweet me @HarryRobinson64

16: 09. Take a look at Aston Villa's route to the final here.

16:08. This is Aston Villa's first FA Cup final since 2000, when they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Wembley.

16:05. Only three clubs have lifted the FA Cup on more occasions than Aston Villa, who have won the trophy seven times. Their seven FA Cup wins came between 1887 and 1957.

16:00. 1 hour and 30 minutes to go.

15:55. Arsenal have reached the FA Cup final for the second successive year, after failing to reach this stage in the previous eight seasons. It is their 19th FA Cup final - a record for any side.

15:53. The Queen of the United Kingdom used to hand the trophy to the winning side in the FA Cup. The tradition no longer holds but royalty still surrounds the competition. Prince William is waiting nervously as a Villa fan ahead of this evening's match.

15:50. It's a huge achievement to score a hattrick in your back garden, let alone in a first division match. Joshua Gorton looks back at Ted Drake's SEVEN goal haul against Villa.

15:49. Aston Villa have won only one of the last nine matches against Arsenal in all competitions. Their only win since May 2011 was 3-1, in the Premier League, at the Emirates Stadium in August 2013.

15:46. Is yellow a lucky colour for Arsenal? They'll be wearing it this evening, it's been very successful so far in their history.

15:45. Phil Neville, 3-time winners, says no one remembers the losers. So, who will be the hero of today's game? Aaron Ramsey was last year as he scored an extra-time winner for the Gunners to win it.

Neville said, "You see the steps at Wembley and you only want to go up them as a winner. If you go up as a loser it feels like a wasted day. In 10 years' time no-one will remember who lost in the final. You only remember the winners."

15:44. @AVFCOfficial have tweeted a picture of the pennant for today's final, an object which could go down in history as the start of one of Villa's greatest days.

15:42. Wojciech Szczesny has hardly played for Arsenal in the past few months but could be in line for a start in the Cup Final. He says it would be huge to play in the final.

15:40. The last FA Cup meeting between these sides was in the fourth round in 2012, when Arsenal came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

15:38. Are Arsenal a different team in the Cup? Brenden Kennelly discusses the question here on VAVEL.

15:35. "Tickets bought, sacrifices made. 250 mile round trip for one of the greatest day's of our lives. All we ask is you give your all and make us proud."

Remember this isn't the only European final today. Spain will be watching the Copa Del Rey final, here's VAVEL's preview for the game between Athletic Bilbao - Barcelona.

15:30. TWO HOURS TO GO.

Follow @VAVELVilla

15:27. This is the Aston Villa dressing room right now. "Leave the dressing room as a man, return as a champion. We are with you every step of the way." says the message on the front door.

​

15:24. STAT: Arsenal and Aston Villa have been drawn together in the FA Cup 10 times, with Arsenal winning seven and Aston Villa three.

15:20. Our reporter Daniel Pinder is at Wembley today for us. He's just gone into the Press Box now but this was the sight at the Home of Football earlier from him.

15:15. There are two other finals across Europe today. Read a preview of the German Cup final between Vfl Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund here. It's Jurgen Klopp's last game and you'll be able to follow it live on VAVEL later today.

15:10. Remember, you can follow the game via both the VAVEL Arsenal and VAVEL Villa accounts on Twitter.

The last three times Arsenal have played second tier opposition in the FA Cup semi-final, they have won the trophy pic.twitter.com/3JGzkleJXS — VAVEL Arsenal (@ArsenalVAVEL) May 30, 2015

14:58. Here's the official FA Cup Final program being sold to thousands at Wembley today. Have you got any special memorabilia from an FA Cup match? Tweet me @HarryRobinson64

14:53. Former-Spurs star Gareth Bale has tweeted his support for.... Arsenal? Yes that's right. Oddly enough the Tottenham man, the hero of so many Spurs fans, has tweeted Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott good luck messages.

Good luck for today lads in the #FACupFinal ! @theowalcott @aaronramsey — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 30, 2015

14:50. Christian Benteke was key at Wembley a few weeks ago as Villa shocked Liverpool in the Cup. He's scored 12 goals in his last 12 games and he's on Twitter before today's game, saying:

@bentekechris20: Big game today!! Don't dream do it #GodsPlan



14:37. This is the reception Aston Villa got for their FA Cup victory parade in 1957.

14:30. Arsenal's Twitter account have learnt to tell the time well, it is, in fact, just 3 hours to go.

THREE HOURS TO GO! #WeAreArsenal pic.twitter.com/J1L3lr9e6z — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 30, 2015

Earlier today, FA Chairman Greg Dyke revealed that the Football Association had signed a new deal for the FA Cup selling it's naming rights to Emirates Airline. From next season, the 144-year-old competition will be called: The Emirates FA Cup. What do you think of the move? Is it the sign of commercilisation going too far? Tweet me or email me, @HarryRobinosn64 or harryrobinsonvavel@gmail.com

Tell us where you're watching from and who you're rooting for by tweeting @HarryRobinson64 or emailing harryrobinsonvavel@gmail.com

For whoever loses today, whether it is Arsenal or Aston Villa, it will be hard to get over. Luckily, they have the summer to do so. Phil Neville says he threw his losers medal in the bin back in 2009 for Everton,

"In 2009 I played for Everton against Chelsea,"

"We lost the game and the medal went in the bin. If you lose you feel a failure. I did not even want to go up the steps. I wanted to go home."

Tributes poured in for the former-Manchester United player with his ex-teammate for both United and England, Gary Neville, tweeted:

"Congratulations to Rio Ferdinand on his great career. Best I played with and best pairings I've seen with Vida/JT. Covered me very well too"

Rio Ferdinand announced his retirement from professional football today, read here.

VAVEL has arrived at the FA Cup final. Posted by Dan Pinder on Saturday, 30 May 2015

A reminder that Arsenal - Aston Villa live kick-off is at 5:50 PM (UK time), we'll be here live from 4:30 to keep you up to date.

FORM Arsenal - WDDLWD | Aston Villa - LLWWLW

Arsenal's Ted Drake became part of football history with seven goals against Aston Villa, Joshua Gorton asks if that feat will ever be repeated.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in great form coming into today's game. Kiran Nagra dicusses if their 4-1 thrashing of West Brom was just what Arsenal needed.

Tim Sherwood says that Aston Villa's form means nothing coming into this huge game for the club. Despite losses to Southampton and Burnley, Sherwood says anoyone can win a final.

"Now we will dust ourselves down. The FA Cup final is a one-off game. Anyone can win it."

"There's one game left, the biggest game of all our lives - and the biggest game for a lot of the fans out there - we need to do ourselves proud," he said.

"No-one gave us a chance to stay in the Premier League and no-one gives us a chance of winning the FA Cup. But we need to believe that we have a chance."

Mathieu Flamini has also spoke of Arsenal 'learning their lesson' from last year's final, the Frenchman said: "There was pressure on everyone, not only the manager, but the players and the whole club. We wanted to please the fans. It was a difficult situation going so many years without a trophy for such a big club but we did well and finally won the FA Cup."

"The team is more experienced now [after winning last year]. We won the FA Cup last year and we know what it takes to win. We need to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes as last year."

We all agree it [conceding early] was a nightmare. Like I said before, we have more experience now and we make sure we’ve learned from our mistakes and not to do it again. We made it very difficult for ourselves last year."

STAT: There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 19 of Aston Villa's last 21 games in FA Cup.

Ramsey said, "We never do it easy. We've experienced what it's like now, going a few goals behind early in the game, but we still believed in ourselves and our ability to get through it. Hopefully it will be a bit easier this time and we won't have to put so many people through that. Villa are a good team, very solid and of late they've been in really good form, so we'll have to be aware of that. It's so important to have that hunger and determination to go out and prove that you're worthy winners. All the lads are even more hungry to win something this time around. We want that feeling that we had last year and we want to go on and win more things."

Last season, the Gunners lifted it to go level with United on 11 times, yet they didn't get there easily. Going 2-0 down to Hull City looked like they had bottled it once again, yet Aaron Ramsey made himself an Arsenal hero by netting in extra time to win it for the Reds. He says that Wenger's side have learnt from their mistakes after going down early in last year's final.

Arsenal are the joint record winners of the FA Cup, alongside Manchester United, learn about their history in the cup here.

TEAM NEWS: Ciaran Clark and Libor Kozak are definitely out for Sherwood's side with no return date, while Chris Herd won't be back from an MCL Knee Ligament injury until 1st June at the earliest.

TEAM NEWS: Meanwhile, Tim Sherwood has a few more problems than the Gooners. Shay Given is a doubt with a groin strain as well as Jose Okore with a knee injury. Kieran Richardson could be back in contention but is a slight doubt with a calf injury.

TEAM NEWS: Arsene Wenger will be able to field a full strength team, with Welbeck the only injury.

"Danny Welbeck will not be fit for us or England. That’s basically the only injury we have at the moment,” Wenger said on Wednesday. “I was prepared for that. He didn’t train until Friday so I knew that he would be short for the FA Cup. When I last saw Roy Hodgson I was confident Welbeck would be available. We called the FA yesterday to explain that his bone bruising of the knee has not healed and that he had absolutely got to rest. I don’t know what Roy will say.”

TEAM NEWS: Arsenal will be able to overcome an injury to Danny Welbeck after Theo Walcott scored a hattrick against West Brom on the final day of the season.

STAT: There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 19 of Aston Villa's last 21 games in FA Cup.

Was Arsenal's route to the final easier this year than last year? Kiran Nagra discusses...

Semi Final - Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool:

A game of pure beauty for Villa fans on a day where the Liverpool fans turned on Rodgers. From kick off Villa looked the more capable side. Cruelly, Liverpool struck first though, Coutinho waltzing past a few Villa men to finish coolly past Shay Given. The new found grit founded by Sherwood showed though, it took six minutes for Villa to reply. Christian Benteke finished off a fantastic move started by the instrumental Delph; helped on by the eccentric Grealish. From this moment on Villa never looked like the side that was fighting for survival in the Premier League. The captain Ma