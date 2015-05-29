What can Manchester United expect from Memphis Depay?

The first deal of what we expect to many by Louis van Gaal and Manchester United this summer was Memphis Depay, what can expect from him?

The PSV Eindhoven winger is rumoured to be leaving the club for around £25 million and has often been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Background

Depay became a PSV Eindhoven player when he was 12 years old. Yet he's already moved across his country, starting out at VV Moordrecht before joining Sparta Rotterdam.

His attitude towards winning is the same as those that wear the crown of 'best player in the world'. When VAVEL spoke exclusively to Peter McVitie, he told us 'He has that ridiculous work ethic like Ronaldo - that constant need to get better, to always improve.'

Calling himself the 'Dreamchaser' as McVitie told us, Depay seems to have his whole mind set on football success. One of many tattoos is this label of his, on his chest.

He's already broken records in the orange of the Netherlands, becoming the youngest ever Dutch goalscorer in the history of the World Cup in Brazil last year as he hit the back of the net as the orange beat Australia 3-2.

Strengths

His attitude, McVitie compared it to Ronaldo's, is key in his bid to reach the pinnacle of football.

VAVEL spoke to Michael Ball, Editor of Football Orange, about Depay and his attitude; "Depay is very determined to reach the top and will do whatever it takes to do it His work rate is phenomenal and he has a will to win."

While attitude is important, the footballing attributes of Depay remind many of Arjen Robben and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronald De Boer recently compared him to a 'young Ronaldo' while when we spoke to Michael Ball, he told us, "Depay has traits of both Robben and Ronaldo. You can see traits of Ronaldo in Depay's attitude and the way he strikes the ball, while his dribbling moves and ease of beating opponents is like Robben. He shares both players one track mind for scoring goals."

Pace, strength and a 'cut throat approach to glory' as Ryan Ferguson of Football Orange said. Depay also has a fierce strike on him, as shown with his goals in the World Cup.

His dribbling skills, compared to Robben and Ronaldo, are sublime. It's one of his best assets which has had him lauded as the next European golden boy. He completes an average of 2.7 dribbles every game, with another 2.3 attempted. In the 2013/14 season, he completed more successful dribbles than any other player in the Eredisivie throughout the season.

So what gives him the ability to make it in the top 5 leagues in Europe?

"The whole combination of his skill, technique, speed, determination and belief that he can be the best." said Peter McVitie.

Michael Ball said: "Any club that plays attacking football and has Champions League ambition should be looking at Depay, because his talents make him the perfect weapon going forward."

Pace - Selfish Shooting - Hard Work - Flair - Free-kicks

What else? A passion about Manchester United. Depay said after his move was confirmed, “I went crazy when I was told Manchester United and PSV had reached an agreement,”

“I will have to prove myself again at Manchester United. It’s a dream, a new challenge and a new step.

“After I spoke with Louis van Gaal, I told myself ‘I want to go there’. I’m really proud and I believe I can be a big player at United.”

More on Memphis Depay: