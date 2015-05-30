Woodgate would be welcome on Boro coaching staff, says Karanka

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka says that veteran defender Jonathan Woodgate would be welcome on the club's coaching staff, should he make the expected decision to retire from playing.

The former Real Madrid, Leeds United and England stopper has made few appearances this term as Boro fell at the final hurdle in their quest for promotion to the Premier League, but has performed well when introduced.

The 35-year-old was brought on in the last minute of Boro's Championship play-off semi-final win over Brentford to a rousing ovation from the Riverside crowd, leading many to speculate that it was a goodbye to the club.

But his fellow ex-Madrid defender Karanka insists that he would be welcomed by the club's backroom staff if he does decide to hang up his boots.

“With Woody, I have to speak to him and the club,” the manager admitted.

“I’ve always said that he can do whatever he wants here because he’s a Middlesbrough man, and I’m going to help him with whatever he wants.

“If he wants to keep playing, then I’ll try to convince the club or if he wants to join us as a member of staff I’m going to help him, because I think for the future of Middlesbrough Football Club Woody can be a good person here.”

However, Woodgate himself has brushed off all speculation, claiming that he has yet to make a decision and would not do so until he had weighed up all of the available options.

“I’ve not even thought about it," he told The Gazette. “I’m looking forward to the summer.”

Will Jelle Vossen return to Middlesbrough?

Karanka has also spoken about the possibility of a return for on-loan Genk striker Jelle Vossen, with the former Belgium international having become a popular figure on Teesside.

The 26-year-old only scored nine goals for Boro this term but impressed fans with his work-rate and technique, and it has been widely accepted that he was unlucky not to be in double figures after a number of stunning saves were made against him over the course of the season.