Manchester United 2014/15 - The Stats

It has been a season of ups and downs, positives and negatives for Manchester United. VAVEL look at the stats of the Reds' season.

Position: 4th



Points: 69



Wins: 20

- Home wins: 14

- Away wins: 6

Draws: 9

- Home draws: 2

- Away draws: 7

Losses: 8

- Home losses: 3

- Away losses: 5



Appearances (Premier League)

Total minutes:

- David De Gea: 3314

- Wayne Rooney: 2877

- Antonio Valencia: 2584

- Juan Mata: 2309

- Daley Blind: 2172

- Robin van Persie: 2114



Robin van Persie played the 6th most amount of time despite being injured for more than 2 months this season.

David De Gea played every minute of the season up until his first injury of the year, against Arsenal in the last home game, that also kept him out of the last game away to Hull City.

Antonio Valencia played 2584 minutes but played the majority of his appearances (18) at right-back, not his natural position.



Scorers

Total goals - 69

Wayne Rooney - 14 goals Robin van Persie, Juan Mata - 10 goals Ander Herrera - 8 goals Marouane Fellaini - 7 goals Radamel Falcao, Chris Smalling, Angel Di Maria - 4 goals Daley Blind, James Wilson, Ashley Young - 2 goals Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick - 1 goal

Wayne Rooney put in a captain's performance this season, leading the goalscoring charts.

Chris Smalling is the second highest scoring defender in the Premier League, with more goals than Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert and Fabio Borini combined.

Set-piece goals (Premier League)

- Corners: 6

- Crossed free-kicks: 4

- Penalties: 3

- Direct free-kicks: 2

Goals per match time (Premier League)

- 0' to 10': 5% of goals

- 10' to 20': 17% of goals

- 20' to 30': 17% of goals

- 30' to 40': 8% of goals

- 40' to 50': 8% of goals

- 50' to 60': 13% of goals

- 60' to 70': 8% of goals

- 70' to 80': 8% of goals

- 80' to 90': 8% of goals

- 90'+: 7% of goals

Assists

Angel Di Maria - 11 assists Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young - 6 assists Radamel Falcao, Ander Herrera - 5 assists Juan Mata - 4 assists Robin van Persie - 3 assists Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind - 2 assists Rafael Da Silva, Marouane Fellaini - 1 assist

Total assists: 48

Chances Created (Premier League)

Angel Di Maria - 51 Juan Mata - 50 Wayne Rooney - 45 Ashley Young - 34 Antonio Valencia, Robin van Persie, Ander Herrera - 26

Total chances created: 361

Angel Di Maria tops both chances created and assists, showing his impact, somewhat understated, for United this season.

Passing (Premier League)

Average pass accuracy: 86%

Key Passes per game:

- Angel Di Maria: 1.9

- Juan Mata: 1.5

- Wayne Rooney: 1.4

- Ashley Young: 1.3

- Ander Herrera: 1.0

- Robin van Persie: 1.0

- Adnan Januzaj: 0.9

- Luke Shaw: 0.9

Average passes per game:

- Daley Blind: 63.3

- Michael Carrick: 60.5

- Marcos Rojo: 60.1

- Jonny Evans: 59.8

- Ander Herrera: 59.8

The defenders come out tops in terms of average passes per games, showing how United often sit back with possession.

Pass success rate:

- Michael Carrick: 89.6%

- Antonio Valencia: 89.5%

- Juan Mata: 89.5%

- Ander Herrera: 89.2%

- Chris Smalling: 88.7%

Accurate crosses per game (Inaccurate crosses per game)

- Ashley Young: 1.7 (4.8)

- Angel Di Maria: 1.6 (5.9)

- Juan Mata: 0.7 (2.5)

- Antonio Valencia: 0.7 (3)

- Wayne Rooney: 0.6 (1.9)

Long balls per game:

- David De Gea: 8.6

- Victor Valdes: 8.0

- Michael Carrick: 5.9

- Marcos Rojo: 5.4

- Wayne Rooney: 5.2

Possession loss (Premier League)

Unsuccessful touches:

- Radamel Falcao: 1.7

- Adnan Januzaj: 1.4

- Wayne Rooney: 1.3

- Rafael: 1.3

- Robin van Persie: 1.2

Dispossessed:

- Wayne Rooney: 1.9

- Radamel Falcao: 1.7

- Robin van Persie: 1.5

- Marouane Fellaini: 1.4

- Angel Di Maria: 1.2

- Juan Mata: 1.2



Aerial Challenges (Premier League)