Would Carlos Bacca be a good signing for Manchester United?

Manchester United seem interested in signing Europa League winner Carlos Bacca for a fee around £21.3 million. But, would he benefit the club if he does get signed?

To start off, the Colombian is not well known to most football fans as he has not really publicised himself much since he joined Sevilla back in 2013. The player has been consistent in every league that he has played in: Colombia, Belgium and Spain.

The reason he came onto Manchester United's radar was his performance in this week’s Europa League final as he scored two goals to help his team beat FC Dnipro 3-2 in a thrilling game. The striker seemed to be the difference between winning and losing the game as he put Sevilla ahead twice which would have raised spirits.

This kind of prolific striking is needed at a club like Manchester United as their top goal scorer; albeit not surprising, was Wayne Rooney with a measly 14 goals. This is the lowest amount of goals scored by the team since the 1980s with Frank Stapleton who once scored 13 goals in a season.

United are looking like they are going to be short of players in attacking positions next season. The club look like they are selling the Dutchman, Robin Van Persie, as he didn’t prove himself last season and seems like he is past his peak. Also, loanee Radamel Falcao didn’t impress at any time in the season ad that has led to him not being offered a full contract by the club from Manchester. He might infact be heading to another Premier League club with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly interested.

These are a few reason why Bacca would make a good addition to this shrinking United roster.

Consistency

Bacca, if played upfront on a regular basis, would add a bit of consistency to the team and possibly could have helped the team out of some tricky situations last season. United have no problem with holding up play and keeping the ball as they averaged around 70% of possession in most games. After all of this play, they didn’t have anyone upfront to actually finish it off and this is where Bacca would come in.

The player started his scoring career at Atletico Junior where he played 130 games and scored 73 goals. He kept up these kinds of records at his other clubs. He scored 12 goals in 27 games at his loan club Barranquilla in 2006, he got 12 in 29 at Minerven and he scored 14 in 19 in his second stint at Barranquilla. He then moved to Club Brugge where he got another 28 goals in just a year of playing which earned him a transfer to Spain where he resides currently.

He managed to keep up his scoring form at Sevilla scoring 34 goals in 71 games. This kind of consistency is needed at Manchester United, definitely before next season. In fact is needed to back up his ability at finishing the ball, he has scored in every other game at every club he has ever played for. If that isn’t United quality, what is?

Also, he can score goals like this:

Competitiveness

This part of his play is evident whenever his team is struggling. He always wants to get behind the opponents defence and score for his team. In some cases, you could say he is too loyal at times. The player just seems to want to play the game and not let anyone get in the way of him trying to better himself.

He is not just a goal machine though. In the Europa League that has just finished, he came away with a winners medal as well as in the last seven games of the tournament, he scored six goals and created four more. That kind of form should remind fans of Englishman Wayne Rooney as he has the ability to play in midfield and control the play but also play upfront and score necessary goals.

He is a character

This statement is used so much in a negative fashion with the likes of Mario Balotelli and his numerous acts but, if players had followed Bacca from the start of his career, they would know that he actually started playing at the age of 23. He had a couple of jobs instead of playing professionally for a few years, working as a bus driver assistant and a fisherman.

He stormed the game as soon as he started and not only by his brilliant play. He also catches the eyes of the fans with his distinct celebrations. United have seen quite a few players try different celebrations throughout the years. Anderson with the samba, Nani with his backflips and Rooney with his hero pose.

Carlos Bacca would would be a genuine goal threat that every team in the Premier League would have to watch out for and would make Uniteds attack as good as all the other in the top four once again. These are the reasons why he would make the difference in the Manchester United team next season.