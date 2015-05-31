Should Sam Allardyce have got an extension?

It was a tricky four years in East London for Sam Allardyce, which culminated with him being officially parting ways with West Ham United straight after their away loss at St. James' Park on the last day of the season.

The majority of West Ham fans greeted the decision, however, the majority of the media were quick to warn West Ham of the error of their ways.

"Be careful what you wish for..."

The most used line post-Allardyce's departure from West Ham, it has been repeated in the national papers, shows such as Match of the Day and in general, from anyone who isn't a West Ham fan.

Perhaps, this, is stemming from the perspective of an outsider looking in - when you look at Allardyce's four seasons at the club, it is extremely hard to say that Allardyce failed in regards to the set goals laid out by the clubs owners, David Gold and David Sullivan.

The first season found the club in a dire situation in the Championship, his goal was the tough prospect of winning promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. He delivered, via a late Ricardo Vaz Te goal at Wembley to secure promotion back to the Premier League. His first season, was a sure success.

The second season, followed suit. He was charged with now keeping the Hammers up in the top flight - instead of meeting his target for this season - Allardyce exceeded it. The club finished with a top 10, ending on 46 points.

The final game of the season saw the West Ham faithful bellowing for Liverpool-loanee Andy Carroll to stay at the club as well, something which would end up happening for a club record fee.

The third season saw the wheels come off somewhat, the club finished in 13th and finished on less points than the previous campaign, ending on 40 points. The fans, at this point, didn't want Alardyce to stay on - but after talks with the clubs owners regarding a change in style of play, and, investment in the coming Summer Allardyce was kept on.

The last season was a strange one. The first half of the season proved what Allardyce could do with a better calibre of players being brought into the club. At Christmas, the club were at an unprecedented fourth place and they and Southampton were being touted as two clubs sure to crash the party of the top four-to-six in the Premier League.