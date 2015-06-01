Yohan Cabaye wanted by Palace

Reports have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Yohan Cabaye, has been offered a return to the Premier League by Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has failed to shine at PSG and has grown increasingly frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities at the Parc De Princes. He is seemingly desperate for a return to England.

Cabaye moved to Ligue 1 back in January 2014 for £18m and has made 53 appearances in all competitions scoring just three goals. The Parisians are apparently willing to let him go for a reduced price of £10m.

Alan Pardew knows the 29-year-old very well from their time at Newcastle United but with an apparent price tag it could be too much of stretch on the Eagles’ budget.

A loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer could be negotiated and there is also the option of off-loading players. Dwight Gayle is gathering attention from Bournemouth and Wolves, while Norwich City are looking at midfielder James McArthur and West Brom have an interest in skipper Mile Jedinak.