Liverpool FC close to deal with out-of-contract City midfielder James Milner

Liverpool FC are believed to be close to securing the signature of Manchester City's James Milner, according to reports.

The Reds have kept eyes on the midfielder for some time, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium set to run out this summer, and whilst City are fighting to persuade Milner to stay, the 29-year-old is believed to be angling for more playing time than what is on offer at Manuel Pelligrini's side.

A number of clubs are interested in the services of the out-of-contract Englishman, including recent FA Cup winners Arsenal, but Liverpool have swooped in and are set to hold advanced talks with the player in the coming weeks.

It is understood that Liverpool already have verbal agreements with Milner, who scored five goals and managed seven assists in 32 Premier League appearances and the midfielder is keen to get the deal wrapped up.

Whilst Milner would arrive at the club as a free agent, it is expected he would demand wages in the region of £120,000-a-week before joining the club on July 1.

City have had a deal on the table since last summer, offering wages as high as £165,000-a-week, but cannot guarantee much more than a rotational position in the squad.

He is therefore set to leave Manchester and join Liverpool, even without Champions League football, to ensure he is playing first-team football week-in, week-out.

Liverpool are also believed to have opened talks with Burnley striker Danny Ings, who is also out of contract. The 22-year-old is another whom the club have reached verbal agreements with, but the Reds will have to pay Burnley a fee set by an independent tribunal due to the player's age.

With Brendan Rodgers set to be in charge come the start of next season, he is also looking to bolster his squad with the addition of Southampton right-back Nathaniel Clyne.

The Saints rejected an offer of £10 million for the English international last week, whilst Liverpool are expected to return with an improved offer.

The Reds however are believed to be turned off of signing Aston Villa's Christian Benteke, with the striker's release clause at £32.5 million - whilst they view the Belgian at approximately £20 million.