Manchester United set to beat Arsenal to Schneiderlin signing

After being linked with the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal, it seems Manchester United is the likely destination for Southampton's midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, according to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League in the last 12 months, and has been linked with England's biggest clubs as he wishes to play in the Champions League.

Potential Manchester United targets

Louis van Gaal has already stated that he wants another number six at United, which is the anchor to their midfield. Despite Carrick being his number one choice for the position, Van Gaal believes he needs back-up for the 33-year-old after an injury ravaged season.

United have been linked with other midfielders across Europe, such as Kevin Strootman at Roma and İlkay Gündoğan at Borussia Dortmund, however both midfielders have had the last 12 months of their careers ruined by injuries.

Schneiderlin may prove to be a more attractive option, as he already has Premier League experience.

Despite the midfielder missing the end of the season with a knee ligament injury, he should return in time for pre-season which could seal a move away from Southampton.

Schneiderlin said this last week on a French radio station regarding his future:

"Yes, I think my decision is made. I learned a lot last season. The goal is to stay in England. It is a championship that I like and where I have a lot of fun. If I l leave Southampton, it is for a club that plays better than the Europa League," he said.

"There are ongoing discussions but nothing is done. But of course the Champions League is my goal. I have a two-year contract, if I a club pays the right amount for me, it will be time to leave."