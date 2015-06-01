Steve McClaren set for Newcastle talks

After securing their Premier League safety in a 2-0 victory over West Ham on the last day of the season, Newcastle United are set to hold talks with Steve McClaren over the possible head coach vacancy.

The 54-year-old was relieved of his duties at Derby County last week following their poor end to the season, and over concerns on the ongoing speculation linking him with a move to the North East.

John Carver is now being placed as interim head coach, it seems likely that an appointment will be made within the next few weeks.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Patrick Vieira is also on the shortlist to take over at the club. Vieira, who would become the fourth youngest current serving Premier League manager is keen to test himself as a first team number one, after leading Manchester City's Under-21 squad.

However, the French-man's lack of top-flight experience could knock him down the pecking order as they begin the interview process later this week.

Both McClaren and Vieira will be hoping they have the credentials to steer the club to silverware in the near future after owner Mike Ashley declared his intent and ambition last month to bring glory to St. James' Park.