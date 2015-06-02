2015 Women's World Cup Preview - The Netherlands looking to surprise on debut World Cup outing

With the Women’s World Cup starting on June 6, now seems a good time to take a closer look at a team which are competing in their first ever World Cup.

The Netherlands have a rich footballing history, with the likes of Jordi Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Ruud van Nistelrooy to name but a few, but the Netherlands’ Women’s team hasn’t had the same fortunes.

The History

The Netherlands actually competed in the first ever Women’s game recognised by FIFA, in 1971 - France, but since then they’ve failed to make their mark on the Women’s game. However recently they’ve become something of an underdog team. They came third at their first appearance in a major tournament at the 2009 UEFA Women’s Championship, losing to England in the semi-finals.

They went out at the Group Stage in 2013’s UEFA tournament in Sweden, failing to win a match, but went on to qualify for the World Cup via the Play-Offs, defeating Scotland and Italy in the semis and the final respectively. The Oranje narrowly missed out on automatic qualification after finishing two points behind group winners Norway, but qualified for the play offs thanks to their 25 point haul. However it was one player in particular the Netherlands can thank for their involvement in the World Cup.

Star Players

Vivianne Miedema (below) ended the qualifying campaign as top scorer, with a whopping 16 goals in 13 appearances. The 18-year-old plays for Bayern Munich Ladies in Germany and looks like a threatening goalscorer. However the Leeuwinnen are sweating over her fitness after a foot injury she recently suffered. She made her Netherlands debut at the age of 15 and has 19 goals in 23 caps.

Midfielder Sherida Spitse of Norwegian club Kvinner FK is a member of the Dutch 100 club as she has 104 caps with 15 goals to her name. Also midfield partner Lieke Martens is held in high regard as she contributed five goals to the cause, including two in the semi-final aggregate win over Scotland. Defender Dyanne Bito is the most capped player in the Dutch squad, with 146 caps she’s solid at the back and will have to be when dealing with the likes of Brazil’s Marta.

The Squad

Player Age Caps Goals Club Goalkeepers Angela Christ 26 13 0 PSV Sari van Veenendaal 25 13 0 Twente Loes Geurts 29 103 0 Goteborg Defenders Stefanie van der Gragt 22 22 1 Telstar Mandy van den Berg 24 57 3 Kvinner FK Petra Hogewoning 29 96 0 Ajax Dyane Bito 33 146 6 Telstar Dominique Janssen 20 6 0 SGS Essen Mariane van Erp 24 1 0 PSV Midfielders Desiree van Lunteren 22 21 0 Ajax Sherida Spitse 25 104 15 Kvinner FK Danielle van de Donk 23 35 6 PSV Lieke Martens 22 49 20 Goteborg Anouk Hoogendijk 30 101 9 Ajax Merel van Dongen 22 4 1 Ajax Tessel Middag 22 24 3 Ajax Jill Roord 18 5 1 Twente Vanity Leverissa 24 4 0 Standard Liege Forwards Anouk Dekker 28 38 5 Twente Manon Melis 28 123 54 Goteborg Vivianne Miedima 18 23 19 Bayern Munich Kirsten van de Ven 30 82 16 Rosengard Shanice van de Sanden 22 15 3 Twente

The Coach

Coach Roger Reijners took over from Vera Pauw in 2010, the Dutchman amassed 326 career appearances with Fortuna Sittard (225) and MVV (101) over a 12 year period. He also represented the Netherlands U21’s on four occasions in 1984. He also had coaching stints with these two clubs before being appointed Women’s national team coach in 2010. When announced he said:

"I look forward to this pleasant challenge with a lot of enthusiasm. Together with the players and staff I want to ensure that the Dutch women's team will become established in big tournaments. This season we will start with preparing the team for the European Championship qualification campaign."

Qualifying

The Leeuwinnen started the qualifying process off encouragingly, with a 4-0 win in Albania. Manon Melis grabbed a hat-trick with Renée Slegers netting the other. Slegers would be on the scoresheet again with a brace in a 7-0 win away to Portugal. Vivianne Miedema announced her arrival with a hat-trick in this game.

Their first defeat came in their first home match as Norway walked away with a 2-1 win, Miedema with Holland’s solitary goal. However this defeat was soon behind them as it started a ten match unbeaten run in competition. First was a 7-0 win over Greece, another Miedema hat-trick with Lieke Martens netting two.

Next came a 1-1 over Belgium, with Miedema scoring for the Oranje, her fifth in five games. Another drubbing of Greece followed with the Netherlands putting 13 past them in the qualifying stage. Miedema, Sherida Spitse and Melis were among those on the scoresheet as Holland really started to show their tournament credentials.

A win over Albania followed, Slegers netted six, with it being the first game in five that Miedema hadn’t scored. The final score here was 10-1, the Leeuwinnen’s highest score in this qualifying process. A win in Belgium was next as Miedema and Slegers netted in a 2-0 win. They dispatched Portugal 3-2 thanks to a Miedema hat-trick before their sternest test yet, the final game in Norway. Surprisingly a 2-0 win for the Dutch followed, but it wasn’t enough to give them automatic qualification, and so they had to settle for a place in the play offs.

Two wins over Scotland sent Holland through. Firstly a 2-1 win in Scotland before a 2-0 victory at home, setting up the final with Italy, with a World Cup place at stake. Miedema was the Leeuwinnen’s heroine yet again as she grabbed three goals in a 3-2 aggregate win, sending the Oranje through to their first ever World Cup.

The Group

The Netherlands have been grouped with Canada, New Zealand and China, and according to pundits their prospects are good. Canada are the hosts but also are one of the tournament favourites. A 1-0 win over England recently showed how strong they are, with Sophie Schmidt grabbing the only goal of the game. However one of the stars of the group is Canada’s Christine Sinclair (below). A stunning 222 caps with 153 goals, she’s one to look out for, as her and Miedema will no doubt be battling for top scorer.

China may trouble the Netherlands as their team is rather strong, with New Zealand looking for their first ever win at a World Cup.

The Prospects

Canada look like clear group winners, with only the Netherlands to realistically challenge them. The Oranje could certainly surprise Canada, but will most likely have to settle for second, with China and New Zealand not being tipped to challenge in what is a relatively straightforward group for the Leeuwinnen.

Fixtures

The Oranje open with taking on New Zealand on June 6, before taking on China on June 11, with finally their hardest test coming against Canada being on June 15.