Gunnarsson extends his Cardiff contract

Vice-captain Gunnarsson signed a new contract that runs until summer 2018. The Iceman will enter his 5th season as a Cardiff City player after already appearing 168 times for the Bluebirds.

Aron will return for pre-season training later in June after appearing as captain for Iceland in their push for Euro 2016 qualification.

After signing in 2011 from Coventry City, Gunnarsson went on to play a key part in City's promotion and made 23 appearances in the Premier League. His goal against Manchester City, his heroic performance at Wembley against Liverpool, Gunnarsson is now an established fans favourite in the Welsh capital. He has personally supplied Cardiff fans with so many memories and important goals.

When Gunnarsson spoke to cardiffcity.co.uk he seemed more than buoyant after signing his new deal, saying: "I’ve enjoyed some fantastic times already during the four seasons I’ve been here and look forward to many more as we aim to push on next season and beyond. I’d like to thank the City fans for their support and look forward to getting back out there with the rest of the lads for pre-season.

We’re all going to be looking to hit the ground running and I’m delighted that I’ve been able to sort out my future ahead of returning next month so that my focus can be fully on the task in hand."

Many fans are calling for Gunnarsson to be installed as the new captain and him signing this new contract will only enhance such opinions.