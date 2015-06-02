Gunnarsson extends his Cardiff contract

Vice-captain Gunnarsson signed a new contract that runs until summer 2018. The Iceman will enter his 5th season as a Cardiff City player after already appearing 168 times for the Bluebirds. 

Aron will return for pre-season training later in June after appearing as captain for Iceland in their push for Euro 2016 qualification. 

After signing in 2011 from Coventry City, Gunnarsson went on to play a key part in City's promotion and made 23 appearances in the Premier League. His goal against Manchester City, his heroic performance at Wembley against Liverpool, Gunnarsson is now an established fans favourite in the Welsh capital. He has personally supplied Cardiff fans with so many memories and important goals.